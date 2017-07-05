Cleanspark, Inc.: Seriously Overvalued And Issues Galore

If you bet on the jockey and not on the horse, Cleanspark’s management bios don't give you much to bet on - and violate SEC disclosure rules.

Introduction

This article is about Cleanspark, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSK), its management team, and three of its board members, two of whom have a co-mingled and relevant history. CLSK recently closed at $3.45 a share. There were 33,063,471 shares of common stock outstanding as of May 5, 2017 and 8,612,100 warrants outstanding as of March 31, 2017 with a weighted average exercise price of $0.85 (source: March 31, 2017 10-Q, available here). If we convert the warrants to common stock equivalents and eliminate the exercise price as if the warrants were cashless exercised – in the same manner as three directors recently cashless exercised their warrants – Cleanspark would have 39,553,674 total shares and share equivalents outstanding, yielding a market cap of $136.46 million.

Side Notes: Cleanspark was named SmartData Corporation until November 24, 2014. SmartData then changed its name to Stratean Inc., which later changed its name to Cleanspark, Inc.. The information below refers to Cleanspark in lieu of the predecessor corporate names.

This article also refers to an affiliate of Messrs. Matthew Schultz and Bruce Lybbert, both Cleanspark directors, named Amerigo Energy, Inc. (“Amerigo”). Amerigo previously operated under the names Left Right Marketing Technology Inc. and Strategic Gaming Investments, Inc. I’ve used Amerigo in lieu of Left Right and Strategic Gaming to make this an easier read.

If You Bet on the Jockey, You Don't Know This Management Team

A great investment banker once said to me, “You bet on the jockey (management), not on the horse (the company).” This expression has been around for a while, but is no less true today.

So now let’s take a close look at the background of Cleanspark’s management. As we do so, keep in mind the SEC requirement for disclosure of business experience of executive officers and directors from Item 401(e) of Regulation S-K, available here:

“Briefly describe the business experience during the past five years of each director, executive officer… including: each person's principal occupations and employment during the past five years; the name and principal business of any corporation or other organization in which such occupations and employment were carried on…” [Emphasis added]

Referring to the management disclosure in Cleanspark’s 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2016 (“2016 10-K;” available here), consider:

Matthew Schultz – CEO and Director

The 2016 10-K states on page 25, “S. Matthew Schultz , Chief Executive Officer, has been involved in many capacities with several publicly traded companies. Most recently, he served as the President and CEO of Amerigo Energy, Inc., creating multiple syndicated offerings of developmental oil production programs, as well as overseeing the operations from permitting through production...” According to the Item 5.02 8-K filed by Amerigo Energy on August 27, 2010 (available here), Schultz resigned as CEO of Amerigo Energy on August 23, 2010.

, Chief Executive Officer, has been involved in many capacities with several publicly traded companies. Most recently, he served as the President and CEO of Amerigo Energy, Inc., creating multiple syndicated offerings of developmental oil production programs, as well as overseeing the operations from permitting through production...”

Key question: If Schultz’s “most recent” experience is with Amerigo and that came to an end on August 23, 2010, what was Schultz doing from August 24, 2010 until he joined Cleanspark on March 13, 2014? Investors can only guess, as Cleanspark has failed to disclose this information.

Schultz’s Cleanspark bio in the 2016 10-K stated that while CEO of Amerigo, Schultz was responsible for “creating multiple syndicated offerings of developmental oil production programs, as well as overseeing the operations from permitting through production...”

According to Amerigo’s 2009 10-K filed on March 31, 2010 (available here), the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2009 shows that Amerigo had net cash provided from financing activities in 2009 of $373,588. For the nine months ended September 30, 2010 (Schultz resigned on August 23), Amerigo’s Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows shows net cash used in financing activities of $46,871 for reduction of related party debt.

Summing the two items, this means Schultz’s “multiple syndicated offerings of developmental oil production programs” raised a net total of $326,717 over the 20 months Schultz was with Amerigo.

As to Schultz’s oversight of operations from permitting to production, there was apparently not much to oversee. As stated on page 4 of the Amerigo 2009 10-K, “S. Matthew Schultz, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Jason Griffith, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, currently devote no more than 50% of their time to the operations of the Company." [Emphasis added]

Schultz’s Cleanspark bio goes on to state, “Since 1999, he has assisted numerous development and early stage companies to secure financing and experience significant growth.” Cleanspark’s 2016 10-K also mentions Schultz having been chairman of Pali Financial Group, Inc. without mentioning his dates of service. While with Pali, Schultz “assisted in market development of dozens of public corporations.”

Key point: Schultz’s bio plays up his titles with Amerigo and other companies from the 1999-2010 time frame and his financing expertise, but lacks details such as the names of the companies financed, the amounts raised, and Schultz’s role, e.g., officer, director, broker, finder, or consultant. And given how much Amerigo raised through its financing activities while Schultz was CEO – a net of $326,717 over 20 months, or an average of $16,335 per month – investors should be asking for more.

Top this off with the conspicuous silence on Schultz’s activities from August 24, 2010 until March 13, 2014, and the questions start to multiply.

It’s also worth noting that Schultz’s bios in the Cleanspark 2015 and 2014 10-K’s available here and here, respectively, suffer from the same omissions as those highlighted above in the 2016 10-K. This is a pattern, not a one-time oversight.

Zach Bradford: President, CFO and Director

“Zachary K. Bradford, President, Chief Financial Officer,” is described by Cleanspark in the 2016 10-K as a CPA who “…has served as the managing partner of a public accounting and consulting firm in Henderson, Nevada since June 2013 and has served as a consultant and outsourced CFO for several companies in both the public and private sectors.” Like Schultz’s bio, Cleanspark’s 10-K does not identify any of these public or private companies except one, Epic Stores Corp.

Epic Stores filed an 8-K on July 22, 2016, available here, in which it stated that, “On July 15, 2016, Epic Stores Corp. (‘Epic’) ceased operations at its remaining retail locations due to a lack of funds necessary to continue operations.” Epic went on to disclose that, “By resolution of the Board of Directors of Epic Stores Corp. dated July 19, 2016, the Board has resolved to liquidate Epic and its subsidiary, Epic Stores, LLC.”

Cleanspark disclosed in Bradford’s 2016 10-K bio that, “From March of 2015 to June 2016, Mr. Bradford served as a member of the board of directors and Chief Financial Officer of Epic Stores Corp.” [Emphasis added] That, however, is not quite right. On August 8, 2016, Epic Stores filed an 8-K (available here), in which Epic disclosed:

“On July 31, 2016 Bluechip Accounting, LLC (‘Bluechip’) provided written notice of termination of all agreements with Epic Stores Corp. (‘Epic’) and Epic Stores, LLC (‘Epic LLC’) for breach of contract and non-payment…As a result, Bluechip Accounting has terminated all of its agreements with Epic, and Zachary Bradford has resigned from his position as a member of the board of directors and as the Chief financial officer of Epic.” [Emphasis added]

Key point: The reality is that Bradford was Epic’s CFO and a director when Epic ceased operations and decided to liquidate – according to Epic’s own disclosure. Investors are entitled to know Bradford’s role in Epic’s activities in July 2016, especially because of the materiality of the actions taken by Epic before Bradford resigned.

More Bradford-Related Disclosure Violations

Cleanspark failed to file an 8-K when Bradford was appointed President, a required filing under Item 5.02(c) of Form 8-K. The first document filed by Cleanspark in which Bradford is disclosed as President is the fiscal 2016 10-K filed on December 30, 2016.

Like Schultz’s bio, Bradford’s bio fails to disclose what Bradford did prior to June 2013. Because that biography is in the 2016 10-K filed in 2015, investors are entitled to this information back to 2011. So the question is, where was Bradford employed from 2011 to March 2014 when he joined Cleanspark as CFO and a director?



The answer can be found on Bradford’s LinkedIn profile, available here:

"Partner De Joya Griffith Consulting LLC Jun 2013 - Feb 2015 ● 1 yr 9 mos Las Vegas, Nevada Area Senior Auditor De Joya Griffith, LLC Dec 2011 – Dec 2013 ● 2 yrs 1 mo Las Vegas, Nevada Area"

Bradford’s bio in Cleanspark's SEC filings from 2014 to date mention nothing about his working for De Joya Griffith or De Joya Griffith Consulting prior to going to work at Cleanspark. And these positions are clearly within the five year disclosure window. Like Schultz's bios, Bradford's bios in the Cleanspark 2015 and 2014 10-K’s suffer from the same omissions as those highlighted above. Once again, this is a pattern and not a one-off.

Why De Joya Griffith Should Concern Investors

It’s no mystery why Bradford might not want to identify De Joya Griffith in SEC filings as his prior employer. On September 18, 2015, the SEC brought a settled enforcement action (available here) against De Joya Griffith and three of its partners, among others, for conducting nine materially deficient audits and violating PCAOB audit standards in 2012 and 2013. De Joya Griffith was barred from practicing before the SEC with a right to reapply after five years. The firm surrendered its Nevada license for disciplinary reasons in or around December 2015 (source: Nevada State Board of Accountancy, available here).

Bruce Lybbert - Director



Lybbert’s biography, like those of Schultz and Bradford, is a study of ancient history lacking all required disclosure of his business activities in the past five years. We are told in the 2016 10-K that Lybbert is a “seasoned veteran of the brokerage industry and Wall Street has served on the Board of Directors in several Companies in the public and Private sectors,” with no employers or companies identified or his years of service. And speaking of ancient history, we also are told in the 2016 10-K that Lybbert “co-founded Tel America, Inc. in 1982, growing it into a successful communications giant…” – a piece of information with no context or description of what, if any, role Lybbert played in this growth.

Like the biographies for Schultz and Bradford, Lybbert’s bio is substantially identical in Cleanspark’s 2016, 2015 and 2014 10-K’s. Thus, the noncompliance with Item 401(e) of Regulation S-K is repeated again, and again, and again.

Larry McNeill - Director

Without beating an already dead horse, McNeill’s bio in Cleanspark's 2016 10-K is long on past history and provides virtually no information on his business activities in the last five years.

Speaking of Ancient History…

While I’m not going to take you back to 1982 or 1999 as Lybbert and Schultz’s biographies did, indulge me for a moment. In this section, I will demonstrate that Cleanspark’s affiliates' failures to comply with stock ownership disclosure rules is not a one-off. Instead, this noncompliance is part of a pattern established by Granite, Schultz, and Lybbert (albeit to a lesser degree) from 2008 through 2010.

Granite, Schultz and Lybbert Fail to File Form 3’s; Investors Left in the Dark



Amerigo was a public company before 2003, and its securities were registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act. This means, among other things, that the executive officers, directors and control persons (generally 10% or more shareholders) of Amerigo were obligated to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 reporting their initial beneficial ownership of Amerigo and changes in that ownership. (The SEC has "Fast Answers" to questions about Forms 3, 4, and 5 available here.)

When Amerigo purchased Granite's assets on October 31, 2008, Lybbert was appointed CEO and a director of Amerigo. At that time, Lybbert appointed Schultz and Jason Griffith as additional Amerigo directors. The 8-K reporting these appointments is here. Lybbert and Schultz were obligated to File Form 3’s by November 10, 2008, ten days after becoming directors.

No Form 3’s disclosing Amerigo share ownership were ever filed by Lybbert or Schultz in November 2008 or thereafter. While Schultz's direct ownership of Amerigo shares was disclosed in the 10-K's principal shareholder table, the Form 3's that were never filed would have disclosed critical information: how many Amerigo shares Lybbert and Schultz controlled by virtue of the shares they owned in Granite. This is referred to as "indirect beneficial ownership."

The beneficial ownership rules are quite easy to understand and apply. Let’s say Mr. X owned 12% of Granite, which in turn owned 43.9% of Amerigo. In this example, Mr. X would be considered the beneficial owner of approximately 5.26% of Amerigo – and would be disclosed as the beneficial owner of more than 5% of Amerigo’s outstanding shares in the principal shareholder table required by Item 12 of 10-K.

Form D's filed by Granite showed that Schultz was an executive officer and director of Granite from at least 2006 through 2008. Granite's Form D's and filings made by Granite with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, available here and here, show Lybbert was chairman of the board or a director of Granite from 2006 to at least December 1, 2010. We can reasonably infer from these facts that Lybbert and Schultz owned some portion of Granite. Whatever portion that was - and what it translated to in ownership of Amerigo shares - was never disclosed by Lybbert and Schultz.

According to the Amerigo 2009 10-K available here, Granite owned 10,000,000 shares, or 43.9% of Amerigo at December 31, 2009. That ownership remained at 43.9% of Ameerigo at December 31, 2010, according to Amerigo's amended 2010 10-K available here. As such, Granite was a control person of Amerigo in 2009 and 2010. Granite also exercised control of the Amerigo board of directors, which was populated exclusively by former Granite executive officers and directors Schultz and Jason Griffith, as well as Lybbert for his brief stint.

Granite never filed the required Form 3 in November 2008 reporting its ownership of Amerigo. As Lybbert appears to have been the sole director of Granite from 2008 through 2010, Granite's failure to file a Form 3 is Lybbert's responsibility (and those of co-directors, if any).

How SMS, Lybbert and Schultz Continued the Pattern of Noncompliance at Cleanspark

SMS sold two gasifier patents and a prototype to Cleanspark on March 25, 2014 (described in the March 28, 2014 8-K available here), for which SMS received 715,320 Cleanspark shares, among other consideration. The March 28 8-K states that, "SMS...an entity approximately 66% controlled by S. Matthew Schultz...and Bruce Lybbert..."

According to the March 31, 2014 10-Q available here, Cleanspark had 5,543,305 shares outstanding as of that date. The 715,320 Cleanspark shares then owned by SMS equaled 12.9% of the total outstanding Cleanspark shares. Accordingly, SMS was a control person of Cleanspark that was controlled by Schultz and Lybbert, who were both affiliates of Cleanspark. Actually, Schultz and Lybbert comprised two-thirds of Cleanspark's board of directors at both March 31, 2014 and September 30, 2014, according to the 2014 10-K available here, so there is no doubt that Schultz and Lybbert exercised control of both SMS and Cleanspark.

As a control person, SMS was required to file a Form 3 reporting its beneficial ownership of Cleanspark by April 5, 2014, and Form 4's when its ownership changed.

Lybbert filed a Form 3 (available here) on November 21, 2014 - about seven months late - in which he noted,

“SMS Management Services, LLC is the owner of 715,320 shares of Common Stock in [Cleanspark]. Mr. Lyberrt is the beneficial owner of 66% of 715,320.” (all sic)

Read literally, it appears Lybbert owns 66%, or 472,111 of the SMS shares. However, the Form 3 filed by Schultz (available here) on the same date uses identical language: "Mr. Schultz is the beneficial owner of 66% of 715,320." As the Form 3 disclosure by Lybbert and Schultz stands, there is no way to know if the 66% is evenly split between them or if, for example, Lybbert owned 20% and Schultz 46%

Key Point: Both Lybbert and Schultz cannot each own 66% of SMS. They could own 66% together, but in that case the beneficial ownership disclosure rules require each to disclose the percentage of SMS owned individually out of the 66%. This is what provides investors with the required "bottom line" disclosure: the net number of Cleanspark shares indirectly and individually owned by Lybbert and Schultz via their interests in SMS.

SMS Distributes All its Cleanspark Stock; The 66% Morphs to 19.1%; Where Did Over $10.4 million in Stock Go?

After the 2015 stock split takes effect, SMS owns a total of 2,145,960 shares of common stock. Schultz files a Form 4 on July 11, 2016, over a year late and available here, in which he discloses:

“On March 5, 2015, SMS transferred its shares to various entities and individuals, including 409,956 shares of common stock to Sherree M. Schultz, the wife of Mr. Schultz, in which Mr. Schultz is deemed the beneficial owner, but disclaims beneficial ownership.”

Lybbert is even less transparent than Schultz on this issue, as he files a Form 4 on July 18, 2016, available here, in which he discloses that 2,145,960 shares of Cleanspark common stock were disposed of on March 5, 2015. The footnote to this disclosure states, “On March 5, 2015, SMS transferred its shares to various entities and individuals.”

Schultz's and Lybbert's July 2016 Form 4's show that their 66% ownership of SMS evaporates, and Schultz's wife is left with 19.1% of the 2,145,960 shares owned by SMS. So investors are left to speculate:

How much of the 66% ownership of SMS was held by Lybbert? How much by Schultz? What was the beneficial ownership of Cleanspark by each? What happened to their ownership interests?

Did anyone else beneficially own more than 5% of Cleanspark by virtue of SMS ownership? If so, why didn’t the Cleanspark principal shareholder table in the 2015 10-K disclose this?

If Schultz’s wife only received 409,956 shares from SMS and Lybbert got none, what happened to the other 1,736,004 shares previously owned by SMS? How many "entities and individuals" were beneficiaries of the distribution of the 1,736,004 shares? What was the purpose of this distribution?

This is not just a rhetorical question. Consider that Cleanspark common stock was quoted at $6 per share on a split adjusted basis on March 2, 2015, and had last traded at $6 per share on a split adjusted basis on February 23, 2015, per the chart available here. So stock with a nominal value of over $10.4 million just fades away?

Like Granite before it, SMS never filed a Form 3 when it received the Cleanspark stock, and never filed a Form 4 when it distributed out this stock. This falls on Lybbert and Schultz as the disclosed control persons of SMS.

The Company's Response to Questions

I sent Schultz and Bradford 11 questions about the issues addressed in this article, and asked for their answers and/or explanations. What I got back from Schultz was a comment that I seem to be a "reputable news firm," and then a statement that, "The company 'Cleanspark' denies the accuracy of anything that comes by way of a search by Seeking Alpha..." Schultz also commented that if "this is an attempt at extortion," I should feel free to publish whatever I see fit and Cleanspark will reserve its legal rights. Schultz also referenced the SEC's enforcement action in April 2017 against 27 individuals and companies that used SA and other sites to engage in paid and illegal stock promotion activities. Schultz seems to be trying to invoke guilt by association, but SA and the author were not named in this action. I will let investors reach their own conclusions about the accuracy of this article and the essence of Schultz's reply.

Conclusion



I feel strongly that small disclosure omissions and errors can often be a red flag for much larger issues lurking in the shadows. In Cleanspark’s case, I see a continuing years-long pattern of failing to comply with Item 401(e) of Regulation S-K. Whether through an inability or unwillingness to comply with those disclosure requirements, Cleanspark deprived investors of material information about the experience of the officers and directors who are charged with executing the company’s mission and strategic plan. Betting on a jockey with no recent history disclosed is not a horse race I’d like to wager on - especially one with a $136 million market cap, very limited revenue, continuing losses, and nothing but negative cash flow from operations.

Beneficial ownership disclosure requirements are not present in the federal securities laws for window dressing; rather, they serve the vital purpose of informing investors about the interests of officers, directors and control persons. Repeated disregard of these requirements should raise plenty of red flags for investors - especially when the nondisclosure is followed by $10.4 million in stock vanishing out of SMS. Lybbert and Schultz are what the SEC refers to as recidivist securities law violators - their pattern of actions make a mockery of the SEC's beneficial ownership disclosure requirements.

