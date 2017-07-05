Nike: Still A Great Investment

Nike (NKE) soared 10% on earnings news. I then conducted research on the earnings result and found that though the outcome wasn't the best, it did suggest Nike showed some improvement in certain areas and that Nike had a great opportunity to ramp up sales in the future. After a valuation check, I thought Nike is still a great investment despite the recent rally.

Key growth drivers: International sales re-accelerated and VaporMax elevated footwear sales

In FY17, Nike recorded currency-neutral 8% top-line growth, 3/4 of which was driven by Western Europe, Greater China, and Emerging Markets. In Q4, these markets showed re-acceleration, despite continued weakness in North America. International sales are driving the growth, especially with China and Emerging Markets, where the sportswear market is still underdeveloped. So, even without the growth of North America, Nike could enjoy a 6% revenue growth and near double-digit EBIT growth with operating leverage. Therefore, the slowdown in North America doesn't seem to be a severe risk for Nike now.

Source: Number calculated by the author, data from Form 10-K

The re-acceleration resulted in part by the introduction of the new footwear platform - Air VaporMax, as we saw footwear sales ramp up in 4Q. This was an early sign that VaporMax might be a successful product innovation that will unwind its full potential in fiscal 2018 with wider breadth of related product released.

The management on the earnings call:

VaporMax has been very successful out of the gate with strong sell through across multiple releases. And looking ahead, will add even more breadth to the VaporMax family of products, scaling into millions of pairs through fiscal ‘18 to meet the growing demand.

Source: Number calculated by the author, data from company filings

Gross margin: Contraction trend will start to decelerate

In 4Q17, gross margin further contracted 180 bps, impacted mainly by a negative forex headwind and higher average selling price which was more than offset by higher product costs. Though the margin seemed deteriorated in the quarter, the good news was that off-price sales wasn't mentioned for two consecutive quarters. And moving to FY18, product cost inflation will normalize as the management expects 30~50 bps margin expansion excluding forex impact. And the forex impact will be likely behind us after FY18 according to the management. So we can actually expect the margin to move up in late FY18.

Source: Table composed by the author, data from company press releases

Still in trouble: DTC & online sales

In 4Q17, DTC sales grew at 12%, decelerating from 13% in 3Q17. And although I didn't get the exact number of digital commerce sales growth in Q4, judging by the 9m-ended growth of 35% and 12m-ended growth of 30%, the growth rate should be around 10-15%, also decelerating from the previous quarter. The only good news here was that the same-store sales slightly picked up from Q3.

Source: Graph composed by the author, data from company press releases

So to briefly summarize the earnings result, I didn't think this was a home-run quarter and it wasn't yet celebration time either. Indeed, there are signs of silver linings over the horizon, but there are also much Nike should work to deliver an acceptable performance.

Reevaluate FY2020 corporate targets

So I re-examined the corporate target made by the end of FY15 and compared that to FY17's results to make a table below to show how much work Nike has to do to reach its target. To make it more challenging, the management expected FY18 revenue grow mid-single digits on a reported basis and mid-to-high single digits on a constant currency basis. Do the simple math, Nike will need over 15% top-line growth in both FY19 and FY20, which just seems unlikely.

Source: Table composed and calculated by the author, data from company filings

Catalysts - Product innovation, digital channel, manufacturing process

Despite being unlikely to meet the initial targets, it doesn't mean the end of the world. There are a bunch of catalysts that can revamp Nike's growth prospects. First, Nike seems to have a lot of new products in its pipeline. We just witnessed the initial success of the VaporMax platform. There are much more to come in FY18. On the earnings call, Nike said it will start producing Flyknit apparel, with a sports bra as its first product and it will also introduce Hyperadapt 2.0 with more affordable pricing. I especially anticipate the Flyknit sports bra to fuel Nike women's business. Flyknit technology is a big success in the footwear category, not only elevating the ASP but also cutting material waste during production. This new product might surprise the market and help Nike gain share from its competitors in women's business.

Second, during the call, the management spent a lot of time elaborating on its efforts on the digital channel development: the collaboration with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), partnership with Instagram, and SNKRS app in China, Europe and Japan. It makes a lot of sense to me to partner with Instagram as Nike has been doing a nice job on the social media platform recently: the number of followers more than doubled since 2016. It will allow consumers to make purchases more easily within the app directly from Nike. The greatest benefit is that people tend to spend more time and money on their mobile devices, and Nike can skip the middle man to obtain the DTC transaction. The SNKRS app will also help due to the same reason.

Source: Socialblade.com

Third, improvement in the manufacturing process is something Nike continues to work on. With Express Lane introduced in Europe and Asia, Nike can cut the time to restock its hot seller. This should gain traction from consumers as well.

Valuation check

During the call, the management gave out a clear guidance for FY18 and some for beyond. I used the information to build an easy model to check the valuation.

Management expects -50 bps contraction in gross margin in FY18. I modeled forex impact to be zero after FY19 and margin improves 30-50 bps (40 bps) each year in FY19 and FY20. I also assumed that SG&A keeps rising at 5%, which the management suggests will rise in FY18.

Source: Table composed by the author, data from the earnings call transcript

I then made a matrix consisting of EV/EBIT multiple and Revenue growth (3-year CAGR), showing the upside potential if I buy and hold Nike till the end of FY20.

Source: Table composed by the author

I expect revenue growth should accelerate at a high single-digit CAGR from FY18's mid-to-high single-digit growth expected by the management. The EV/EBIT is now trading at 20.42x, about the 3-year average. Assuming the multiple remains unchanged, this will give me a 50%-70% return in 3 years. I concluded that though it already soared 10%, Nike is still a solid investment now.

NKE EV to EBIT (TTM) data by YCharts

Bottom line

Re-accelerated international sales, gradually stabilizing gross margin, and corporate initiatives are the reasons for the stock rally. Though the prospects seem to have improved, we still need to watch DTC sales and digital commerce performance closely. If Nike doesn't do well in these areas in the short term, the stock is still subject to downward revisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.