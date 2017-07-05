KB Home: Built To Last

Introduction

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is up 53% this year after reporting strong earnings in the last couple of quarters. In case you're not familiar, KB Home is one of the largest homebuilders in the US and was founded in 1957. Recently, the company reported their Q2 earnings that impressed investors and resulted in the stock price rising 5.43%. After reviewing the conference call, I am excited about the growth seen in the quarter and management's commitment to delivering value to stockholders. For the reminder of the article, I will breakdown the most recent earnings report. Specifically, I plan to take a look at management, the company's future and go over the risks associated with investing in KB Home.

Earnings Summary

KB Home sells and builds a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers. In the second quarter, KB Home reported $1 billion in total revenue, up 24% from 2016 and the expansion of operating income margin driving earnings per share to $0.33. Looking further, housing revenues grew 23% from a year ago to $996 million reflecting increases of 11% in both homes delivered and the overall average selling price of those homes. Also, net order value increased 15% to $1.38 billion on a 5% increase in net orders to 3,416. Turning to backlog value, it rose 19% to $2.18 billion, as volume was up 8% to 5,612 homes. In total, adjusted homebuilding operating margin widened 90 basis points to 5.6%. Currently, the company has ongoing operations in the seven states and 36 major markets. In the quarter, the West Coast region was the largest in terms of revenue and generated a 23% increase in net order value on a 7% increase to net orders. The Southwest region grew 19% in net order value on a 16% net order comparison led by continued momentum in Arizona. While, net order value in the central region was up 12% on a 5% increase to net orders. The only region to see a decrease was the Southeast region, which saw net orders being down primarily due to the wind down of the metro DC division. KB Home ended the second quarter with total liquidity of over $590 million including $349 million of cash and $242 million available under our unsecured revolving credit facility. In addition, the net debt to capital ratio of 54.9% reflected 390 basis points of improvement versus May 31, 2016. The company is still on track to be within the range of its stated goal of 40% to 50% in the near to mid-term.

Conference Call Highlights

The conference call began with CEO Jeff Mezger touching on the strong results in the second quarter. Management attributed the housing revenue growth to higher beginning backlog value in combination with solid operational execution. In total, three of the four homebuilding regions generated double-digit year-over-year increases in housing revenues ranging from 13% in the Southwest to 39% in the West Coast. With growth in net order value in the second quarter and the 19% increase in ending backlog value to $2.2 billion, on over 5600 homes, management believes the company is well positioned to achieve a higher revenue target this year. Over the past 18 months, KB home has streamlined their product series reducing the number of plans in the core business by about 60%. Similarly, beginning about a year ago, the company reduced the number of SKUs in their studio by roughly 50% eliminating low preference options while preserving ample choice. This simplifies the decision-making process for customers and allows the company to negotiate better pricing from our suppliers and the options they continue to offer.

Currently, management has a positive outlook on the housing market stating “Recent improvements in consumer sentiment and employment, combined with relatively low mortgage interest rates, are signaling further strength in the demand for housing. At the same time, the supply of available homes in many areas across the country remains insufficient to satisfy current needs. Given these dynamics in most of our served markets, and our present backlog level, we believe we are well positioned for continued growth.” For the 2017 third quarter, KB Home is projecting an overall average selling price in the range of $405,000 to $410,000, year-over-year increase of 11% to 12%. This is due to the strength of the West Coast region net order value and the targeted pricing actions implemented across the majority of communities during the spring selling season. This year, the company has raised prices on about 200 communities. For management, the key is to keep prices affordable while meeting the growing demand for KB Home products. In total, absorptions were up 7% year-over-year despite a 2% decline in community count from a decrease in the company’s Southeast region.

Lastly, management provided an update on KBHS Home Loans. KBHS Home Loans is a mortgage joint venture with Stearns Lending. Currently, the joint venture is now operational in all divisions. According to management, the KBHS Home Loans business continued to improve in the second quarter. In the next couple of years, KB Home expects the mortgage joint venture to provide some additional income for the company.

Bottom Line

I like the fact that management is anticipating growth in several key important metrics for the remainder of 2017. First, management expect to continue to generate sequential gross margin expansion during the remainder of 2017 from multiple contributing factors including improved leverage on fixed costs from higher quarterly housing revenues, deliveries from recently opened higher margin communities, a favorable regional mix of deliveries, and community-specific gross margin improvement action plans. Secondly, housing gross profit margins for the 2017 third quarter should improve to approximately 16.4% to 16.7% due to a strong spring selling season. Third, with the strength of the second quarter performance and higher expectations for each of the remaining two quarters, KB Home increased the projected 2017 full year housing gross profit margin to a range of 16.3% to 16.7%. For the full year, housing revenues will be between $4.2 billion and $4.4 billion, up 20% from 2016 and third quarter housing revenues in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.15 billion. With more upside going forward, I believe now is a great time to own KB Home stock and the company's best days still lie ahead.

The biggest threat to KB Home is a declining housing market. The most recent housing data was mixed with new-home sales for May showing a 2.8% rise to a seasonally adjusted 610,000 units. Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, which will cause mortgage costs to climb for homebuyers. Still, both job and wage growth are at decent levels. Also, a promising trend shows millennials are finally jumping into the home market. Data from the National Association of Realtors confirms that millennials now represent the largest share of the home buying population nationally, at 34%. All in all, KB Home has true potential and investors should consider a position while managing the risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KBH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.