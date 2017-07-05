Rite Aid: This Is A Trap

Investors should ask themselves why they own RAD. It's certainly not because of operating results.

Rite Aid (RAD) has become a trap for hopeful bulls that are either buying shares at what they perceive to be low prices or are holding onto or adding to positions held in anticipation of Walgreens (WBA) merger approval. Owning RAD right now appears to have an opportunity cost that outweighs its upside potential, at least in the short-term and I see little reason to be holding shares at the moment.

RAD data by YCharts

It appears investors are thinking that after dropping following the announcement of a store deal with Walgreens rather than a merger, RAD shares are now cheap. This is far from the case. As I wrote in my most recent article on the stock, there doesn't appear to be sufficient operating performance to warrant even the current depressed price level.

According to analyst estimates from Yahoo! Finance, RAD trades at 30 times fiscal year 2018 earnings. With a market capitalization of around $3 billion, an initial look might have indicated that RAD seems cheap considering the $5.4 billion cash infusion it just received, but the $7 billion debt position implies otherwise. This begs the question: why are RAD shares trading at levels above its peers?

There is no reason right now for RAD to demand a premium to its competitors Walgreens and CVS (CVS) and yet shares are trading at much higher valuations than those peers. While CVS and WBA trade around 14 times forward earnings, RAD would need to reach earnings of $0.20 per share to come to a similar valuation, yet the company is borderline unprofitable and burning cash:

RAD Net Income (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The $5.4 billion or so in cash Rite Aid is getting from the Walgreens store deal will help pay down some debt and avoid insolvency in the short-term, but the primary problem with the company continues to be operating results. In Q4, Rite Aid reported that comparable store sales fell 3% total and 4.3% for pharmacy sales. These declines are substantial and won't magically stabilize or stage a recovery just because the company is getting some cash.

With comps declining so rapidly, it's very hard to see Rite Aid earnings anywhere near $0.20 for the 2018 fiscal year. This begs the question why RAD is trading at a premium to its peers; if anything, the company's poor performance and worsening profit margins should put the stock at a discount to its larger, better-performing peers.

The two explanations I find most likely are that investors believe RAD will be acquired or that the company can turn it around with its new structure. The first seems unlikely just considering the dismal operating results, stiff competition in the company's primary markets, and the net debt position still outstanding on the balance sheet. Additionally, as I've mentioned before, Rite Aid owns just a small fraction of the stores it operates and therefore doesn't offer much real estate value to an acquirer either. The latter scenario also seems unlikely considering Rite Aid's sprawling store network was not its problem when you consider the steep comps declines these stores are experiencing on the whole.

But ultimately what RAD comes down to is that the opportunity cost outweighs the potential upside gained from sticking with the stock for another couple of years, hoping for a turnaround. What catalysts does RAD have that could possibly send it higher? In another bout of uncertainty, the FTC still has to sign off on the store deal, which may or may not pass muster. Considering the risks and the potential upside, RAD looks like a trap that could bog down investors for a long time as hope of a turnaround keeps people from selling.

The time to cut losses and look for value elsewhere seems to have arrived. The notion of "it's only a loss if you sell" misses a key part of the picture, which is that you're missing out on making gains with that capital elsewhere. The opportunity cost here is high considering the lack of any imminent significant catalysts, and I think investors would do well not to get bogged down in RAD hoping for a turnaround or acquisition that seems unlikely.

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can do so by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.