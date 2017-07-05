Tencent - Great Buying Opportunity

Also, this number does not take in to account that the game has yet to be launched in the West -- quite possibly more than offsetting the lost intrinsic value.

Even the $2.2B is flawed as it assumes same revenue per user regardless of purchasing power.

If we apply the rules that Tencent has actually set, the lost market value becomes about $2.2B.

While I agree with this number as a ballpark valuation, it's absurd to discount the entire game.

While Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) revenues might suffer from the recent news about the company's most profitable smartphone game, "Honor of Kings," it is not nearly enough to justify the recent share drop. This becomes abundantly clear when we apply a DCF method to the value of the game's future cash flows. Before that, I will show what discount the market has applied and why it is wrong.

Some Background

The story is quite simple. Tencent's game "Honour of Kings" is so popular that the state-run media have begun criticizing it. The game, according to them, is poisonous to society. While poisonous is perhaps an exaggeration, the game is certainly addictive:

A 17-year-old from Guangdong Province suffered a type of stroke after spending 40 consecutive hours on the game, and a 13-year-old jumped off a building after being lectured by his father for spending too much time playing on his phone.

And then there's this:

[The game] has been constantly releasing negative energy to society, citing recent reports of a 13-year-old jumping off a building after his father stopped him from playing the game. (It later emerged that the young player, who broke his legs and is in the hospital, thought he could fly like a game character.)

In a preemptive step, Tencent applied limits to the amount of time certain users can play the game. Naturally, this has consequences for revenue (more on the limits later). First, I'd like to calculate what "Honor of Kings" is actually worth.

Standalone Value of "Honor of Kings" According to the Market

"Honor of Kings" generates about $810m in revenue per quarter, or $3.2B annually. In order to calculate the FCF, we need to back out not only the game's contribution to revenue and operating cash flow, but also how much it consumes in capex. To do get a somewhat accurate capex number, I'll use other gaming companies as a guide. Also, I will be capitalizing R&D expenses while doing so, which will enable me to get an R&D expense estimate for "Honor of Kings."

Admittedly, this part consists of mostly some rough math since Tencent does not break down capex spending per segment, nor R&D or other segments. Still, I feel as if the applied method should generate a decent ballpark FCF number.

As for why I didn't use Zynga (ZNGA) as a comparable, that's because the company is not producing any free cash flow. This makes it a useless comp since it would be far too easy to conclude that "Honor of Kings" is worthless and thus the market drop was unjustified.

So now that we have our FCF number, we can apply a back-of-the-napkin calculation of DCF.

Some clarifications: I set the terminal growth rate at 0%, because it's rare for a game to last more than 10 years. Even if they do, they fade in popularity, reducing revenue as a result. The applied growth rate until 2020 is 20%, and after that the CAGR is set at 10% until the terminal year. The WACC has been set at 11%, declining each year by 10 basis points as the company matures.

In other words, according to my somewhat rough estimates, "Honor of Kings" is worth $14.2B. This is roughly in line with market thinking. The problem with this is that the whole game has been discounted.

Applying Some Nuance

However, the game is still being played and not everyone has been limited. Tencent's limits are as follows:

Players below age 12 can only play one hour a day and can't log in after 9 p.m. Players aged 12 through 18 can play two hours a day. Players above 18 have no limits.

As is probably intuitively obvious, applying these limits can be quite a challenge. For the sake of argument, I'll assume that Tencent can apply these limits with a 100% success rate.

Tencent's game has millions of players, of which a small percentage is under 12 years old: "(Those) under 12 years old constitute a small proportion of our total user base and a smaller percentage of our paying user base."

Of course, there is the problem of average revenue per user. I'm inclined to think that those under 12 year spend less on the game then those above, for obvious reasons: 12 year olds usually don't work, and if they do, they earn very little. Also, their allowance, if they get one, is probably very low.

For the sake of argument, we'll apply the same revenue per user regardless of age. To be clear, this favors the market's overreaction rationale and makes it harder for me to prove my point.

According to Bloomberg, Tencent has a 100 million users and thus generates $19.88 in revenue per user. A small percentage will no longer be contributing $19.88 in revenue. According to a quote from the Financial Times, a quarter of the users are under 19 years old. So, if we split this group equally between those under 12 and those 12 through 18, we can get a sense of how much revenue and thus free cash flow the company will lose.

If we assume someone is addicted when they play for 12 hours a day, the under 12 group will now contribute $1.66 in revenue per user. The second group, 12 through 18, will contribute double that amount ($3.32) since they can play twice as much.

So we have 12.5% of revenues dropping by 91.7% and another 12.5% of revenues dropping by 83.3%, reducing annual revenues by $371m and $337m, respectively. When we work that back to free cash flow we get an annual decrease of $255m all else being equal, or 15% of the total $14.5B value. In other words, the lost free cash flow is worth $2.2B.

Conclusion

It is abundantly clear that this is a complete overreaction. I get that the market is pricing in the worst-case scenario. The last time this happened to a game it was no longer popular when restrictions were lifted. Even if investors are applying this discount, it still does not justify such a huge drop in market value. The market seems to have completely discounted the whole game, while this is completely unnecessary.

If investors' worst-case scenario fears were rationally calculated, Tencent's market value would only have dropped by $2.2B. Furthermore, the game is yet to be marketed in the West. This opens up a huge market that would be able to more than make up for the lost value resulting from the ban.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.