Micron: You Should Look Down

As share price is not yet reflective of these considerations, the opportunity for a profitable short awaits a reduced-risk entry.

Negative free cash flow heightens Micron's vulnerability to downturns in either the memory market or the semiconductor sector as a whole.

A Revealing Relationship

The view from here indicates that holders of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) would be wise to consider the terrain confronting the company, and the implications it has for future share price performance. The cyclicality of Micron's markets, larger competitors, potential market flooding, negative free cash flow, and macroeconomic risk mean that this author will be looking to short Micron in the proximate period when a short entry develops that provides reduced risk.

After an extended run-up from $9.35 in May 2016 to reach $32.93 in June 2017, a gain of 352%, a review of the company's position is advisable for the reasons to be discussed here.

When the memory chip market is known to be a highly cyclical one, with extreme fluctuations in demand, price and supply, the relationship between Micron's operating revenue and its share price is a revealing one.

Increasingly Wide Differential

From the following chart it can be seen that the differential gap between operating revenue and share price has increased exponentially since the flash spike in share price which began in 2000. Such a dramatic whipsaw ingrained itself in the Street's muscle memory, and now as a consequence share price tracks operating revenue far more cautiously, lagging with an increasingly wide differential.

MU data by YCharts

The same holds true when share price is measured against net income, as price lags net income by an increasingly wide mean differential.

MU data by YCharts

While consensus estimates hold that Micron's non-GAAP earnings per share will climb to $4.31 in 2017 and to $5.25 in 2018 from $0.06 in 2016, the above charts should temper expectations as to the degree of positive impact that will have on share price.

Free Cash Flow Is Negative

Acquisitions of Taiwan-based Inotera Memories in 2016 and Tidal Systems in 2015, and a recent weak memory market have resulted in Micron's free cash flow being negative throughout the past 12 months. The company's negative free cash flow makes it more vulnerable to adverse swings in a highly cyclical memory market, to a possible global downturn in semiconductors, or to a world oversupply of memory chips.

The following chart illustrates that the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) has of late closed strongly below its 50-day moving average, in what may mark the onset of a semiconductor industry downturn.

SOXX data by YCharts

For the time being, demand for DRAM is firm, with in excess of 60% of Micron's revenue deriving from that segment. Market transition to 64-layer 3D-NAND is limiting supply of 2D-NAND, bulwarking price for that product. That said, Micron's competitors may significantly affect the company's revenue going forward.

Pulling Market Share Away

TrendForce Research holds Micron to be the third placed producer in the global DRAM market, with a 19% market share behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc. In NAND, it holds fourth position after Samsung, Toshiba Corp, and Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC), with a 10% market share.

Samsung has announced it will invest $18 billion to expand memory chip production at plants in South Korea, potentially pulling market share away from Micron. Also there are predictions, repeated by Micron's CEO, Mark Durcan, that China in its efforts to build its own semiconductor industry may flood the memory chip market in the foreseeable future.

It's possible if [China spends] the money that they say they are capable of spending, that they can create oversupply. Is it a concern or something to think about? Absolutely. -- Mark Durcan, CEO, Micron Technology Inc.

China has set the goal of becoming entirely independent of the United States in the realm of semiconductor manufacture, with the Chinese government earmarking $160 billion to this end. State funding could easily lead to world oversupply in memory chips.

As an example of that development plan in action, government-funded Yangtze River Storage Technology, also called Changjiang Storage, will spend $24 billion to 2022 on memory chip production, their chairman Zhao Weiguo has announced. Weiguo is also head of the government-backed technology conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup.

Tsinghua ended a $23 billion bid for Micron in 2015, and withdrew from an attempt to acquire a 15% stake in Western Digital in 2016, in both cases due to security issues raised by the U.S. These moves, nonetheless, evidence the seriousness with which China is pursuing control over an increasing share of global semiconductor production.

Conclusions

Because of its history of strong cyclicality and correlation to DRAM prices, Micron must be evaluated carefully and continuously as to its position regarding these variables, and increasingly also NAND.

While no downturn in those elements is as yet to be seen, there are distinct concerns regarding much increased competition, possible flooding of the global memory market as China markedly increases production, Micron's negative free cash flow rendering the company more vulnerable to changes in its environment and markets, and the possibility of adverse macroeconomic shifts, as exemplified by a downturn in the semiconductor market.

As the situation evolves and these various elements, not yet reflected in price, impact Micron's stock, traders may await an opportunity to make a reduced risk entry to undertake a profitable short.

