Acadia: Order For Central Nervous Systems In Need

Whether you own Acadia stock or not, you have to wish the company well.

In this article, I recommend Acadia (ACAD) as a "nibble and watch." I am excited about the company's achievement in its area of specialization. Accordingly, I bought an entry position in the stock even though I expect the stock's most likely near-term trajectory to be negative.

Acadia's chosen playground, diseases of the central nervous system, is a large expanse, overflowing with need. To date, Acadia has managed to achieve one approved therapy, nuplazid, for treatment of Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PSP). Nuplazid was approved by the FDA in April of 2016. Acadia began its national sales launch on May 31, 2016.

During its April 5, 2017, corporate presentation, Acadia published a deck of 25 slides setting out its strategies. Its fourth slide set out its near and midterm ambitions as follows:

These all revolve around expanding Acadia's successful attack on PDP using its selective serotonin inverse agonist to mediate five additional CNS conditions. Not accidentally, these five constitute such areas of mammoth unmet need as indications in Alzheimer's and schizophrenia and also its phase 2 trial in major depressive disorder.

These are not only conditions having huge unmet needs, they are also conditions that place immense stress on families and medical facilities. Patients afflicted with these often present challenges that go far beyond those regularly associated with serious disease.

Acadia is in a fraught period where its revenues are immature and uncertain.

While securing FDA approval for nuplazid in PDP is huge, in the scheme of things it is a long way from game over. Now Acadia must either master an entirely new skill set associated with ramping up a successful product launch for nuplazid or it must find a partner willing to take the task off its hands. At this point, it is prosecuting its own marketing campaign. Success or failure of this effort very much hangs in the balance.

In its Q1, 2017 CC, Acadia reported nuplazid sales of $15.3MM, representing a notable Q1 over Q4 ($12MM), increase of 37%. This sounds substantial, if such a rate of increase were to recur Q on Q for an extended period; nuplazid's revenues could soon take care of its expenses.

Unfortunately, it is meaningless. Straight-lining nuplazid sales increases from its early quarterly launch numbers is a fool's task. Acadia generated revenues of $5MM for Q3, 2016, which was its first full year after launch. Accordingly, its percentage increase from Q3, 2016 to Q4, 2016 was 140%.

Should we run for cover? Nuplazid sales acceleration for its most recent quarter dropped from 140% to 37%, a falloff of over 70%. Where will its sales be for Q2, 2017? We do not know. More importantly, management does not know.

Acadia is not yet at the point where it dares guide to an expected revenue figure. Its CFO Todd Young discussed the issue gingerly in response to a question during the Q1, 2017 CC as follows:

...we are not yet ready to start guiding on top line revenue. It is something we expect to do. It isn't that we're never going to guide on it, but we're continuing to monitor lots of different networks, and including their take on rate, the discontinuation rates and the like. And we expect we will get there. I think our overall goal, as we've mentioned numerous times is, for you and the rest of the investment community to see the business like we do. And on average, we feel like people are seeing that very much at this time. And so, again, not committing to when we'll do it, but do expect it in the future we will start to guide on the top line.

In other words, when it comes to guidance, "stay tuned". Last year, according to its 10-Q, Acadia issued shares in two offerings that raised a combined total of approximately $497.5MM.

Acadia's cash needs are huge, and the likelihood of dilution is equally huge.

Revenue from Acadia's sales to date have been overwhelmed by expenses associated with these sales and with its ongoing clinical programs. Acadia reported a majestic stash of $469MM during its Q1, 2017 earnings CC. This bonanza of cash has blinded some commentators to its cash flow challenges.

At page 15 of Acadia's Q1, 2017 10-Q, it advises that it only expects its current cash resources to fund planned operations through the next 12 months. Clearly ~$0.5B doesn't go as far as it used to.

At page 26 of its Q1, 2017 10-Q, Acadia informs that its accumulated deficit from inception to date was roughly $1B. Acadia has been knocking about since 1993. Its IPO took place in 2004. Accordingly it has made do with a paltry $1B for either 12 or 18 years, depending on where it counts its start date.

Now, it has so accelerated its cash needs that it expects to burn through ~$0.5B over the next 12 months. I would hate to think of what would happen if one would straightline that rate of increase over multiple periods.

As noted, Acadia gives no revenue guidance. Perhaps it is less understandable why, in its 10-Q, it declines to give any guidance on expenses. The only thing we know that is tantamount to a guidance is its aforesaid statement in its 10-Q that its current cash on hand should last 12 months. With these as the given parameters, I think it would be rash to assume it can get through 2017-2018 without a similar boost of at least ~$.5B.

Conclusion

Acadia still has lots to prove before it merits more than a token investment. Most importantly, it needs to get its cash situation stabilized. It cannot expect the market to accept many more trips to the secondary offering till, without solid proof that its revenue prospects justify such dilution.

Comments to other SA articles on Acadia have raised questions as to the true extent of need for nuplazid to counteract PDP. This is the sort of argument that only has one true answer; let the market decide.

If Acadia can materially lessen its burning cash needs through increased nuplazid sales over a period of several quarters, it will strongly suggest that there is a meaningful PDP market. If not, Acadia is going to have to make some tough choices and make them quickly.

I will not expand on this negative thinking as I have come to praise Acadia, not to bury it. To me the most compelling aspect of the Acadia saga is its laser focus on solving some of medicine's knottiest conundrums. I wish it the very best of luck; I want to be on hand ready to get in full bore once it shows that it is a true contender for restoring order to central nervous systems in need.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in Acadia over the next 72 hours.