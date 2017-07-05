TJX Companies - Is This A Compelling Entry Point?

Business, Strategy and Performance

The TJX Companies (TJX) is an American retailer that sells off-price apparel and home goods through its store chains T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra Trading Post, T-K. Maxx and Winners, in the United States and a few other countries. It operates more than 3,800 stores that span 9 countries on 3 continents. This is how the company defines itself and its mission:

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. Our mission is to deliver great value to our customers through the combination of brand, fashion, price and quality, and we are pleased to offer our customers a rapidly changing assortment of brand name, designer and other high-quality merchandise at prices generally 20%-60% below department and specialty store regular prices on comparable merchandise, every day.

Despite the difficult environment in the retail industry in the last 5 years or so, TJX has continued to prosper and deliver good sales and EPS growth. In a period when many retailers have been forced to downsize their operations, including big department store chains such as Macy’s (NYSE:M), Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), TJX has delivered solid comps growth and the company continued to expand the number of stores. The declining foot traffic resulting from the increasing share of e-commerce at the expense of brick and mortar retail didn't have a strong effect on TJX.

This is mainly related to the company’s strategy and the value that customers get by going to a TJX shop to engage in the typical “treasure hunting” that characterizes the shopping experience in T.J. Maxx and other chains of the group. TJX buys branded goods at liquidated or very low prices and tries to sell them to shoppers who are looking for value. Obviously, the assortment changes a lot depending on what brands are available at attractive prices. This strategy has worked very well for years, keeping foot traffic afloat despite the increasing competition from e-commerce retailers. Between 2008 and 2017, revenue has grown at a 6.81% CAGR, while EPS have grown at a 12.89% CAGR. Margins have performed well too, with TTM gross margins at a historical high of 29% and TTM operating margin of 11.5%, which is above the 10-year average of 10.51% and just 90 bps below the max of 12.4% reached in 2015. The company has also been very “shareholder friendly”, as dividends have grown at a 24% CAGR between 2008 and 2017, while shares outstanding have declined at a 3.74% CAGR, in the same time frame.

Frankly speaking, I think there is not much we can complain about with the company or with the management, at least if we look at the numbers. Performance has been very positive, the company’s behavior has put investors’ interests in the first place, and the stock’s performance has been exceptional, as TJX rose more than 600% since January 2009. Anyway, despite the solid growth rates and all the positive factors mentioned, I think investors should not pour money into the stock at any price and without a deep understanding of the current challenges.

Challenges

There are both good and positive factors an investor should consider before investing in TJX, and pondering them is not as easy as many investors believe. I have already mentioned some positives, so I am going to focus on the negatives now. I have identified some main warning signals that should be analyzed.

The first worth mentioning is the low exposure to e-commerce. TJX derives less than 2% of Marmaxx’s sales from e-commerce. The company’s e-commerce business in total (including tjmaxx.com, sierratradingpost.com, and tkmaxx.com) represents only 1% of total sales. Well, the transition to an omnichannel model where e-commerce becomes increasingly important should be a well-known trend. With e-commerce growing at 22-23% per year and expected to grow in excess of 20% per year for several years more, it’s obvious that TJX should either grow its digital business extremely quickly or continue to gain market share at the expense of competitors, in order to maintain the current growth rates. I think this will be an increasingly difficult task for the company. The main reason is that the uncontrolled growth that has boosted retailers in the last decade has first softened and then reverted in an aggressive way, followed by a deep focus on tight inventory management. In the last few years, the majority of retailers have lost sales and seen their comps decline, together with margins and net income. Many brands such as Coach (COH), Michael Kors (KORS) and Ralph Lauren (RL) have started turnaround plans with the goal of reducing excessive exposure to the wholesale segment, with a particular focus on reducing supply to those store chains that contributed to pushing down pricing in the last 2 years. Those brands are trying to get rid of the “always on discount” label that has damaged their reputation, and continuing to supply large amounts of merchandise to retailers such as T.J. Maxx is not in their interest. I think it’s reasonable to expect a reduction in such supply and a better control over cost resulting from tighter inventory management and brand elevation measures. TJX has obviously benefited from the meltdown in retail and the excessive expansion of many brands, which has led to excessive inventory and the need to rely on buyers like TJX to fix the situation. Unfortunately for TJX, I see that the environment is changing, and brands have been increasingly focused on doing their best to limit pricing pressures and excessive commercialization through non-owned channels. The disruption that has benefited TJX in the past few years is unlikely to repeat in the short to medium term.

I think the current environment is already starting to weigh on TJX’s results. For example, we can notice that comps growth has declined to just 1% last quarter, compared to 5% in both 2015 and 2016. Margins have started to slowly decline as well, with operating margin falling from 12.4% in 2015 to 11.5%, based on TTM data. This is not a big issue per se – it’s still a very healthy margin. But these changes in relative performance, in my opinion, indicate a more difficult environment where it’s more difficult to take advantage of brands’ mistakes, as the retail bubble has burst and there is a higher focus on not pushing too much on the gas.

The e-commerce threat is evident, as it is evident that the company’s exposure to this segment is ridiculously low, and its growth will only exert further pressure on margins. The company constantly adds new categories to its online offering, but the management often emphasized that it is first and foremost a brick-and-mortar retailer and that it will try to avoid a cannibalization of its stores, as they grant higher margins. This is a vicious cycle. No retailer that is exposed to competition from e-commerce can avoid losing market share to digital players without accepting the lower marginality of the e-commerce channel.

The effects of a retail environment where brands are more focused on inventory management are more subtle, but shouldn’t be underestimated. Part of TJX’s success in recent years has been a result of the problems in the North American retail industry – problems that brands have recently started to face with aggressive turnaround plans that included several measures to reduce exposure to the wholesale channel, to elevate brands to manage inventory and pricing more effectively.

TJX International

This segment was performing pretty well until the summer of 2016, but has been less healthy after Brexit, due to the segment's high exposure to the United Kingdom. I think the challenges in Europe are not very different from the challenges in North America, especially when it comes to e-commerce threats. I think there are still many uncertainties in the operating environment in Europe, including the potential negative effects of the renegotiations of trade deals between the EU and the UK, including the possibility of the introduction of import tariffs. With sluggish growth in most of the countries and the fast growth in e-commerce (almost in line with North America), I doubt the segment can offset the threats in the United States market.

Prospects and Valuation Multiples

Due to the challenges mentioned in the previous paragraphs, I think operating margins are likely to remain under pressure in the short-to-medium term. This will not necessarily translate into a decline in margins, as the company’s current scale and growth give it enough bargaining power to have a decent control over costs, but I doubt we can see a significant margin expansion from here.

Seeing the slowing comps and the low exposure to the fastest growing segment of retail (e-commerce), I also doubt the company can deliver significant growth beyond the effects of new store openings, with foot traffic declining basically everywhere and competition in e-commerce heating up. I expect a 3-4% growth in sales in the next few years and no significant margin expansion. Based on these assumptions, the current valuation does look a bit stretched. The stock is trading at 20 times earnings, and well above its peers according to any metric. If pressure on margin and comps continues, the downside would be significant.

TJX EV to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The TJX Companies is not a bad company. I think they will continue to make a lot of money for the foreseeable future, but the stock’s current valuation implies improvements in organic growth and/or margins that are unlikely to happen, due to several threats that are going to exert pressure on sales and margins. I would wait for a substantially lower price before considering buying.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section. If you are interested in having access to my best long and short ideas in the consumer industry, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. You can have a 2-week free trial and only for this month, I am offering a 25% discount on both monthly and annual subscriptions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KORS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.