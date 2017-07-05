Gilead Sciences Or United Therapeutics: Which Is A Better Opportunity?

The biotechnology industry is a tough market in which to participate. There are nearly 500 publicly traded on the major U.S. exchanges. Almost all the companies are very small and/or money losing. Based on trailing twelve month figures, only 39 companies reported sales of $1.0 billion or more. The industry is dominated by a handful of companies. Finding profitable and undervalued companies in this industry is a challenge.

Two companies, Gilead Sciences ( GILD) and United Therapeutics ( UTHR) are companies that are profitable and possibly undervalued. Each company faces headwinds as discussed below.

All biotech companies share certain problems. Their primary problem is to ensure a robust pipeline of new drugs to replace or supplement existing drugs facing patent expiration or competition from other biotech companies. An average drug takes about 10 to 15 years from pre-clinical development to market approval. According to the FDA, for every 20 drugs that enter the clinical testing stage, only a few pass trial and gain approval. Considering the investment in time and treasure, some companies grow their pipeline through either licensing drugs or by acquiring another company with a promising pipeline.

For example, Gilead acquired Triangle Pharmaceuticals and Pharmasset and rose to fame and fortune for their hepatitis C cure and AIDS/HIV treatment. These drugs have been very, very successful. The hepatitis C drug is so successful in curing patients that the market is rapidly shrinking and sales of the drug are dropping dramatically. The AIDS/HIV regimen is doing well but not well enough to offset the decline in other areas. In other words, Gilead is shrinking as a company and will continue to do so unless it makes another significant acquisition such as it did with Triangle Pharmaceuticals and Pharmasset to market its HIV and Hepatitis C drugs.

United Therapeutics specializes in products that combat serious cardiopulmonary diseases, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH. Four products—Remodulin, Tyvaso, Adcirca, and Orenitram—make up nearly 100% of sales and are sold around the world.

Among the challenges, United Therapeutics recently settled patent litigation that allows Novartis (NVS) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) to launch generic versions of Remodulin in 2018.

Some Tyvaso patents expire in 2018 in the U.S. United Therapeutics faces patent challenges on Tyvaso from Watson Laboratories, a unit of Allergan (AGN), and from SteadyMed Therapeutics on trepostrinil, the active ingredient in Remodulin, Tyvaso, and Orenitram. In March, the Food and Drug Administration said a proposed Remodulin pump system being developed with Medtronic (MDT) wasn’t approvable, but the FDA suggested measures to make it so.

GILD and UTHR are not directly comparable as they differ significantly in size and they operate in different market segment. However, they have one trait in common i.e. they are the only biotech companies with sales in excess of $1.0 billion with trailing price earnings ratios of less than ten.

Are these companies mispriced? Going forward, does one offer a better opportunity than the other?

The following table presents commonly used valuation metrics for both GILD and UTHR. When compared with the S&P 500, these companies appear to be undervalued.

Currently, the S&P 500 trade at a price earnings ratio of ~25.6X. The price sales ratio is ~2.11 and the price to book ratio is ~3.11. The low share price multiples are driven by analyst expectation of lower revenues and earnings. One may argue that the low expectations are already built into the share price.

Reuters reports analyst revenue and earnings projections for FY17 and FY18 for GILD. Revenue projections for FY17 range from $23,031 million to $29,079 million as compared to year ago revenue estimates of $$30,073 million. The decline continues for FY18 with revenue projections of $20,410 million to $25,028 million. At the extreme, revenues may decline as much as 25% in the current fiscal year as compared to the year-ago period estimates. Over a two year period, sales estimates may decline ~32%. Actual sales for FY16 are $30,390 million.

Earnings projections are also hit hard. Earnings for FY17 range from a low of $7.05 per share to a high of $12.38 per share. For FY18, the range is $6.30 to $11.25 per share. Actual earnings per share for FY16 are $9.942 per fully diluted shares. It should be noted that per share figures reflect a significant share buy-back program.

Reuters also provides us with sales and earnings data for FY17 and FY18 for UTHR. In FY16, UTHR reported actual sales of $$1,598.8 million and earnings per fully diluted share of $15.25. Analysts are now projecting FY17 sales in the range of $1,485.5 million to $1,637 million. Earnings per share are expected to range from $11.56 per share to $16.39 per share.

The decline in sales is expected to continue into FY18 with revenues in the range of $992.33 million to $1,553.3 million. Earnings per share are in the range of $7.86 to $13.44. UHTR has announced a $250 million share buy-back program.

When one speaks about earnings, it is imperative to talk about the quality of earnings. Companies are set up as a cash-based or an accrual-based accounting system. Cash-based accounting means the company records revenue when the cash is received. Accrual-based accounting means a company records revenue when the transaction takes placed and record funds owed to the company as assets to the balance sheet. The account is usually titled "accounts receivable." The theory behind the accrual-based accounting preference is that it allows the company to better match revenue earned to the expenses directly related to that revenue. Earnings do not equal cash available for a company to spend on dividends or expenses. Reported earnings include non-cash items such as depreciation and changes in accounts receivable or accounts payable. There may be a chasm between accrued earnings and cash earnings that can be significant and represent a warning sign for future trouble.

Three different metrics give us some insight into this issue. My first review is to look at free cash flow to operating income. I require companies to have a minimum free cash flow to operating income ratio of 0.8 or better. GILD has a free cash flow to operating income ratio of 0.66 and UTHR has one of 0.73.

The second measure is the Sloan ratio. Richard Sloan, now a professor of accounting at the University of California, Berkley wrote about what he called the “earnings distortions.” According to Sloan, if the Sloan ratio is between -10 and +10, the company is in a safe zone. If the ratio is between -25 to -10 or +10 to +25, the ratio is indicating a warning of earnings distortion. If the ratio is less than -25 or greater than +25, the ratio is flashing a danger signal.

GILD has a Sloan ratio of 22.65 which represents a warning. UTHR has a Sloan ratio of -5.47 which places it in the safe zone, according to Sloan.

The accruals ratio is a measure of earnings quality. Earnings are comprised of a cash flow component and an accruals component. Earnings are considered higher quality if they are sustainable, typically indicated by higher cash earnings relative to accruals. There is no standard ratio to define what is considered good, strong, or poor quality earnings. The ratio is best used as a relative measurement between companies. Typically a smaller accruals ratio equates to a higher quality of earnings.

The third method is called the balance sheet-based accrual ratio. The balance sheet-based accrual ratio is used to judge how heavily the company depends on accruals to show a profit. What should set off alarms is if that balance sheet-based accrual ratio is high for the industry or continues to crawl upward from period to period.

GILD has a balance sheet-based accrual ratio of 26.29. UTHR has a ratio of 4.09.

Even with declining sales, a company can be effective in managing costs at both the production level and the bottom line.

As we see in the table above, both companies are doing a remarkable job in maintaining profitability despite of declining sales and earnings. GILD’s current gross margin does not deviate from its three prior fiscal year average. Operating margins have fluctuated more than gross margins. The current operating margin of 57.6% is below the three year average of 62.4%. Pre-tax margins follow operating margins in that they fluctuate year to year. GILD has a three year average pre-tax margin of 60.8%.

UTHR has maintained gross margins above 90% for the past three fiscal years. The three year average is 93.6%. Operating margins average ~52% base on a jump in margin in FY16 to 66.4% from the prior year’s margin of 47.7%. The pre-tax margin is consistent with the three year average.

A company’s capital structure is more important than earnings. After all, earnings are an “accounting” term, a theoretical construct that does not really exist. Capital, on the other hand does exist in the real world. Too much debt carries a company to disaster; too little and a company may not reach its potential.

At the close of 1Q17, GILD had long term debt of $26,321 million and cash of $10,285 million. Long term debt has been, in my opinion, excessively high for several years. Long term debt to equity on 1Q17 was 128.8%. At the close of FY16, it was 139.5% and at the end of FY15, 113.7%. The long term debt to working capital ratio is 2.0X. This, too, suggests excessive debt. As previously mentioned, GILD has an aggressive share buy-back program in place.

UTHR carries no long term debt. It has cash of $1,122.6 million. With a quick ratio of 3.3X, UTHR should have no problems meeting its current expenses.

Profitability Ratios inform us of management’s ability to use capital. The broadest measure of profitability is the ratio of net profit to total capital. The fundamental merit of the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is that it measures the basic or overall performance of a business in terms of the total funds provided by all investors rather than a single class. ROIC is a measure of management’s ability to employ assets profitably, independent of the method of funding the asset. The following chart also shows several variations on this theme.

I am also including a metric called Economic Profits. This metric is a variation on the Economic Value Added model. Economic value added is the incremental difference in the rate of return over a company's cost of capital. In essence, it is the value generated from funds invested in a business. If the economic value added measurement turns out to be negative, this means a business is destroying value on the funds invested in it. I have simplified the model for my own use.

Both companies are very well managed, profitable companies.

Both Gilead Sciences and United Therapeutics pose a quandary for the serious, long-term investor. These companies have solid managements that run the businesses for the benefit of their shareholders. Both companies face problems that will not resolve themselves in the near term.

I anticipate that it will take 2-3 years before revenues and earnings stabilize. I think that if Gilead would announce an acquisition target, the share price would pop. At the same time, even with a possible acquisition, the underlying fundamentals will not change for the better for several years. It is my opinion that, at this time, there is too much inherent risk to invest in either company.

