AstraZeneca Can Ride High On NSCLC Opportunity In 2017

The drug has been making its presence felt in the high growth markets of Japan and China.

Tagrisso is all set to witness robust demand trends for approved as well as new indications.

AstraZeneca (AZN) is one big pharma stock you should not miss in 2017. I dare say this, despite the year-over-year drop in revenues for the company in Q1 2017, related to loss of patent exclusivity of cholesterol drug, Crestor. This impact is expected to wane out by second half of 2017, allowing AstraZeneca to fully enjoy the upside arising from its strong oncology portfolio and specifically its research programs in the non small cell lung cancer or NSCLC segment.

Besides oncology, the company is also targeting opportunities in respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic, and established medicines portfolio in emerging markets. These focus areas together are termed as “New AstraZeneca.” I strongly believe that the growth potential of this “New AstraZeneca” is far more than any downward pull exerted by the expiring drugs.

In this article, I will present my rationale for investing in AstraZeneca in greater detail.

Tagrisso has been reporting solid demand trends for its approved cancer indication

Approved by the FDA on November 13, 2015, Tagrisso has witnessed rapid adoption rates by second line metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC patients who had already received EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (or TKI) therapy. On the same day, the regulatory agency also approved the first companion diagnostic test to detect variant of lung cancer targeted by Tagrisso. These approvals were based on data from phaseI/II trials, AURA and AURA2, and secured under FDA’s accelerated assessment program.

Diagnosis rates are expected to further improve with the FDA approving a blood based companion test to detect EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC on September 29, 2016. At the end of Q3 2016, the rate was just over 40% at end of Q3 2016. Launch of a new blood based test allowing for diagnosis of patients not eligible for tumor biopsy coupled with recommendation of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network or NCCN to test for T790 mutation testing in EGFR-mutated NSCLC patients, is expected to drive penetration of these companion tests and subsequently higher access for Tagrisso. Being the only drug that works against T790M mutation, Tagrisso is currently the sole beneficiary of this improving testing landscape in USA.

Tagrisso is currently approved for this indication in 48 countries worldwide, which includes many major markets in Europe, Japan, China, Brazil, and Taiwan.

In Japan, Tagrisso reported revenues of $39 million in Q1 2017, which is flat growth on sequential basis. However, in terms of local currency, the drug witnessed 7% sequential growth in Q1 2017, mainly due to improving testing rates. By the end of Q1 2017, the testing rate in Japan for EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC was as high as 85%, from 53% at end of Q2 2016. Currently, around 25% of the patients opt for blood based test.

Tagrisso was launched in China in April 2017, within one month of securing approval from China FDA. Here it is also worthwhile to note that China has the largest patient population suffering with EGFR mutated NSCLC. This presents a unique growth opportunity for AstraZeneca in emerging markets.

Data from AURA3 has further strengthened Tagrisso’s existing label.

On December 06, 2016, AstraZeneca reported positive results from phase 3 trial, AURA3, which demonstrated that Tagrisso was 70% more effective than standard chemotherapy in reducing risk of disease progression in second line EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC patients. Further, the drug also improved progression-free survival by six months as compared to chemotherapy.

The trial has also demonstrated that Tagrisso is also capable of crossing the blood brain barrier. Hence, the drug can prevent brain metases in those 40% patients who are treated with first line EGFR inhibitor and unfortunately progress with a lesion in their brain.

This data can prove to be of great use in expanding access for Tagrisso and improving confidence for both physician and patient community.

AstraZeneca is also keen on expanding Tagrisso’s label in 2017

With 85% of the total lung cancer patients suffering from NSCLC, and 15% to 20% suffering from EGFR-mutated NSCLC, AstraZeneca is all keen to leverage the complete potential of Tagrisso to capture significant share of this underserved market. Tagrisso has an even bigger market to explore in China and Japan, with 30% to 40% of NSCLC patients belonging to the EGFR mutation category.

AstraZeneca has been conducting multiple clinical trials to expand Tagrisso’s label. There is the ADAURA trial which is examining Tagrisso in adjuvant setting, with data expected earliest by 2021. But the closest milestone for Tagrisso may prove to be the data readout from FLAURA trial, which can establish the drug as first line EGFR mutant NSCLC therapy. This head-to-head study, comparing Tagrisso with AstraZeneca’s Iressa or Roche Holdings’ (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tarceva, is expected to release data in second half of 2017.

Beyond this, Tagrisso is also being explored as a backbone therapy for all EGFR mutant NSCLC patients, both in early disease stages as well as for all lines of treatment, in combination regimens with other agents such as CD73 and MET inhibitor. These efforts are expected to borne results for AstraZeneca beyond year 2021.

AstraZeneca is planning to target the entire gamut of NSCLC variations with its innovative medicines

Besides Tagrisso, AstraZeneca is also inching closer to Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Merck’s (MRK) territory of immuno-oncology therapies for NSCLC. On May 12, 2017, the company announced interim results from PACIFIC trial, which demonstrated efficacy of the company’s immuno-oncology agent, Imfinzi (durvalumab), as a maintenance therapy for patients suffering with locally-advanced, Stage III NSCLC, who had not witnessed disease progression after chemotherapy and radiation therapy. With lack of other options for these patients, regulatory approval for Imfinzi in this indication can prove to be a major milestone for AstraZeneca. This approval will open opportunity for AstraZeneca to treat 75% to 80% of the remaining NSCLC patients without EGFR or ALK mutations.

AstraZeneca is also studying Imfinzi as monotherapy in early stage NSCLC in adjuvant setting, with data anticipated in year 2020. Then we also have the company studying the efficacy of Imfinzi as monotherapy as well as that of combination therapy with tremelimumab as firstline treatment option in PD-L1 expressing NSCLC patients as well as all comers, compared to standard chemotherapy. This trial, called MYSTIC, is expected to release data by middle of 2017. The NEPTUNE trial, is evaluating Imfinzi- tremelimumab combination regimen in first line EGFR and ALK wild-type advanced or metastatic NSCLC, and expected to release data in 2018. Then, there is PEARL trial to establish Imfinzi in Asian markets as first line NSCLC therapy. AstraZeneca is also comparing combination of Imfinzi- tremelimumab-chemo with Imfinzi-chemo with standard of care in POSEIDON trial, while ARCTIC trial is exploring Imfinzi in later lines of NSCLC.

Despite being a late entrant in immune-oncology space, Imfinzi has the potential to catapult AstraZeneca’s position in NSCLC segment.

There is still significant return potential in AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is currently trading at EV/Sales LTM multiple of around 4.52x, a little lower than the median multiple which is around 4.54x. However, it should also be considered that while the forecasted average three year EBITDA for the peer group is 33% and the median EBITDA is 31%. AstraZeneca is expected average EBITDA of 33.9% in the next three years.

Adjusting for the robust future growth trends in the NSCLC segment, AstraZeneca’s EV/Sales multiple should be closer to that of the current market leader, Merck, at around 4.74x. This implies a market capitalization of around $91.1 billion and target share price close to $36. Considering current share price of around $33.88, AstraZeneca can help investors realize around 7% return in the next 12 months, with limited downside. Hence, I believe retail investors with lower risk appetite should consider this stock in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.