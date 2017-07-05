Esperion Therapeutics: Is Investor Enthusiasm Justified?

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)



With the first half of 2017 completed, it is a good time to look at some of the best performing biotechnology stocks. The first half saw the iShares Nasdaq Biotech ETF (IBB) gain almost 17%. It must be noted though that most of the gains in the IBB have come mainly in the last few weeks. Having said that, the performance in the first half is still impressive. This performance though is dwarfed by the returns Esperion (ESPR) has generated for its investors in the first half of this year.

Esperion Bounces Back

It has been a while coming but Esperion longs that backed the company even after the 2015 debacle finally have something to cheer about. It must be noted that ESPR is still well off its 2015 highs. However, the stock has bounced back sharply since the start of this year. Year-to-date, ESPR is now up some 270%, making it one of the best performing biotech stocks in 2017. What has triggered this impressive comeback? A series of positive developments involving the company’s lead product candidate, bempedoic acid.

It has been a rollercoaster ride for Esperion investors. The company’s lead product candidate generated a great deal of excitement and interest and helped in pushing ESPR shares to above $100. Bempedoic acid is being developed for the reduction of low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) or bad cholesterol. Statins have been the treatment of choice when it comes to LDL-C reduction. The market for cholesterol lowering drugs is significant. Pfizer’s (PFE) Lipitor, before going off patent, generated peak sales of almost $13 billion.

While statins are widely used, there is a sizeable patient population intolerant to this drug. In 2008, the British Journal of Cardiology published a paper from Nair, Karadi and Klipatrick. The paper noted that the incidence of statin intolerance due to non-severe side effects is estimated to be between 5%-10%. The paper though added that the incidence of statin intolerance “may well be underestimated.”

Esperion’s bempedoic acid (ETC-1002 back then) was initially studied in statin intolerant patients and the data turned out to be impressive. The study showed that LDL-C reduction in statin intolerant patients was 28.7% higher in those that were administered bempedoic acid compared to placebo.

PCSK9 inhibitor is another class of drug currently available for reducing LDL-C. PCSK9 inhibitors have a completely different mechanism of action when compared to both statins and Esperion’s lead product candidate. PCSK9 inhibitors have been found to be more effective compared to statins and bempedoic acid and in 2015 the FDA approved both investigational PCSK9 inhibitors, Amgen’s (AMGN) Repatha and Regeneron’s (REGN) (collaboration with Sanofi) Praluent, within a month of each other.

PCSK9 inhibitors sales though have so far failed to impress. While both drugs are expected to be blockbusters, their high price has meant that insurers have been reluctant to cover them. In fact, both Repatha and Praluent were expected to be priced substantially higher than statins even before they were approved. This was one of the main reasons why ESPR generated excitement. While bempedoic acid is not as effective as the two PCSK9 inhibitors, Esperion has emphasized that its drug would be priced much lower if and when it is approved by regulators. That was the reason why the stock surged to over $100 back in 2015.

Esperion’s dismal run began in mid-2015 when the company announced that its Phase 3 trial would be delayed. The sell-off was made worse by the market sentiment turning bearish on the biotech sector. While a correction in ESPR was warranted, the stock dropping to low teens was certainly not justified.

Positive Developments

Esperion’s turnaround began at the start of this year when the company announced that it completed enrollment of its pivotal Phase 3 long-term safety and tolerability study of its lead product candidate ahead of schedule. With this, the company is now on track to announce top-line results by the second quarter of 2018. A regulatory filing for the drug as a monotherapy remains on track for the first half of 2019.

Another positive development came last week as Esperion announced FDA confirmation of regulatory pathway to approval for the combination of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe. This development is very significant for ESPR and not surprisingly, shares of the biotech company jumped sharply on the news. As a monotherapy, ESPR’s lead product candidate has been found to be effective but even at the highest dosage, the reduction in LDL-C (30%) was much lower than that for PCSK9 inhibitors. The argument against Esperion therefore was that even if its LDL-C lowering drug, if approved, is priced significantly lower than Praluent and Repatha, it was not as effective as a treatment option as PCSK9 inhibitors. But the combination therapy has been found to reduce LDL-C by almost 50% (highest dosage of bempedoic acid). With the regulatory pathway now clear, Esperion’s drug, if approved, is likely to pose a serious threat to PCSK9 inhibitors. Before their approval, analysts were forecasting total market size for Repatha and Praluent at $10 billion at peak. Esperion’s lead product candidate now has the potential to capture a significant portion of that market. To answer the main question, investors’ enthusiasm this time is definitely justified.

Risks

The one near-term risk that I foresee for Esperion shareholders is further dilution. Esperion does not have any immediate need for cash. The company ended Q1 with $207.8 million, which at the current burn should be sufficient to fund operations through to mid-2018. The company in fact projects its cash balance to fund operations through early 2019. That is possibly too optimistic. However, even based on our projection, there is no immediate cash need. Having said that, ESPR might look to take advantage of the recent rally in its stock. Also, there has been a rebound in the biotech sector and the company might look to take advantage of that - meaning, possible unnecessary dilution. Other than that, this is a good stock to buy now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESPR, AMGN, REGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.