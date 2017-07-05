Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Preferreds: Yea Or Nay

However, its commons are currently priced below $1.00 and on the verge of being delisted and relegated to the pink sheets.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (PPHM) holds special interest for me for several reasons: The primary reason is that I hold several thousand of its preferred shares, and uncommon for this preferred investor, I also hold several thousand of its common shares. Secondarily, and not of little consequence, the travails of this company led me to write my first article as an SA contributor.

Since then I've written several articles suggesting why I am in favor of investing in both PPHM's preferred and common shares. Although I rarely invest in the common shares of any company, I made this rare exception primarily because, at the time, the common shares were priced too low not to bid on. At the time they were priced at approximately $0.40/share and moving toward $0.30. Those of you who listened have already scored almost a double because they are currently priced at $0.61/share and have been as high as $0.80/share over the past several months.

My past articles on Peregrine are available here. In the most recent of these, I suggested the common share buy.

Now to the present: What are we to do now that Peregrine commons are literally days away from being de-listed and relegated to the pink sheets?

In its June 7, SEC 8-K filing Peregrine stated the following:

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) recently attended a hearing before the NASDAQ Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) pursuant to its previously disclosed intent to request a hearing before the Panel in order to (I) present its plan to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum closing bid price requirement set forth in the NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(A)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”) and (ii) request that the Panel allow the Company additional time to implement the plan. On June 1, 2017, the Company received a decision letter from the NASDAQ Office of General Counsel stating that the Panel has granted the Company until no later than July 21, 2017 to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to, having evidenced a closing bid price of $1.00 or more for a minimum of ten prior consecutive trading days. As previously disclosed, the Company’s stockholders approved a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio of up to 1-for-7, to be determined by the Company’s Board of Directors in its sole discretion. However, if the Company chooses to effect a reverse stock split in order to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, it must do so no later than July 7, 2017, in order to evidence a closing bid price of $1.00 or more for a minimum of ten prior consecutive trading days on or before July 21, 2017.

Notice that the operative words in the above paragraph are "up to" a 1 for 7 reverse split. Yes, PPHM might opt to do a 7 for 1 reverse split, but to me, this makes little sense because to regain compliance all its directors need do is a 2 for 1 reverse split, which at $0.61/ share would bring PPHM comfortably above the $1.00 minimum to a comfortable $1.22/share, or for added safety a 3 for 1 split that would bring their share price to $1.83/share.

However, in any case, 7-1 on down to 2-1 reverse splits, my preferreds will be just fine, in fact, they will be better than fine because they can only benefit from the fact that their common brothers will no longer face the prospect of being de-listed.

Now for the common shares, I hold. Again no problem. As I stated, I hold several thousand all for a total investment of below $2,400. Not much more than a rounding error as far as I'm concerned. Furthermore, after the dust of the reverse split settles, my shares will still be worth approximately what they were prior to the split. My sole regret is that if some iteration of Bavituximab hits a home run, my profits might not be as large as I'd hope they'd have been, yet they will still be nothing to sneeze at.

As for PPHM as a going concern, I have little fear of it going bankrupt because of its profitable and growing arm, Avid Bioservices, that promises to supply the necessary cash to permit Peregrine to function as a viable entity for quite some time. And if the R&D wing of the company fails to fulfill its potential, I have little doubt that PPHM can easily transform itself entirely to a profitable biomanufacturer.

However, not is all roses. PPHM is a small company and currently is still losing money because its cost of R&D still outweighs the Avid income stream. And, as of now, Bavituximab has not received FDA approval as either an enhancement (aids in their attachment to the tumor cell wall) for cancer-fighting drugs or as a biomarker, although the latter has shown recent promise.

Consequently, it's a yea for the preferreds and the commons alike.

