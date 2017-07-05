ReWalk's Wild Ride

ReWalk Robotics (RWLK), the company responsible for bringing some of the first exoskeleton robotic technology to the market for healthcare applications, has seen its shares rise and fall in nearly equal measure over the last month.

Between June 16 and June 26, the stock rocketed from $1.15 to $3.00, and then from June 27 to July 3, it has fallen back to $1.52. With this kind of roller-coaster experience, it is definitely a good time to take a peek at the assorted moving parts of ReWalk's story. I'll take a look at what drove the spike, what the risks continue to be, and recent developments with ReWalk's financing.

RWLK data by YCharts

Section I: What drove the spike?

Prior to the recent spike, ReWalk was rightly referred to as a "thinly traded" security, with daily volume often under half a million shares. Then a couple of things happened within a couple days: on June 12, a Florida court determined that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida must cover the ReWalk system for a plan member with a spinal cord injury. The market more or less yawned at this development with a move up that evaporated quickly. Then, on Friday June 16, the new product developed for stroke patients was featured on Yahoo! Finance, and the following Monday, June 19, the company issued its own press release and the stock made its first big move. The new product, developed in conjunction with a specialized unit of Harvard, is called Restore, and the hope is that it will be approved and ready for the market in 2018 at a price point below that of that of its current product, the ~$75k ReWalk System 6.0. Clearly this caught the market's attention, and over the span of June 19 through June 26, the stock shot up to a high of $3.00. Had these sudden gains held up, ReWalk's market cap would have settled around $50M, which is an important threshold for remaining a listed company on the Nasdaq Global market (more on that below). However, the stock reversed course sharply, and as of 3 July 2017, shares are valued at about $1.50, giving up half its gain from the peak.

What strikes me is that the court settlement, which could be argued to have more potential near-term impact on the company's cash flows than the introduction of a new product not yet approved, did not impact the share price whatsoever, but the excitement for the new product clearly drove the short-term spike in investor enthusiasm.

Section II: What are the ongoing risks for ReWalk?

This company is far from being out of the danger zone. I see significant risk in holding ReWalk, for the following reasons:

At the end of May, ReWalk transitioned from the middle-tier Nasdaq Global Market to the lowest-tier Nasdaq Capital Market [per 8-K filed May 23, 2017]. What is concerning about this is not necessarily the direction of the transition - companies lose market value all the time and may need to make this sort of change - but rather just how close ReWalk was then to not even meeting the minimum standard for the low-tier space. To remain in the Global Market, it would have needed to maintain a market cap of $50M, or about $3.00 per share for ReWalk. The minimum market cap for the Capital Market tier is $15M, and it has been perilously close to that cutoff already in the last 2 months, at $18.4M. While it has a $10M buffer at the moment (as of July 3), it is still within the realm of possibility that it could fall off the Nasdaq entirely if it gets caught up in a major market correction. If this stock trends back to the $1.15 per share price where this whole story began without the help of an overall market sell-off, then that buffer gets a good deal smaller. Should ReWalk eventually face the possibly of being completely delisted, then I believe it would provide downward pressure of the value. Two secondary risks might be broadly lumped together as regulatory risks, although clearly distinct from one another. In the first instance, while ReWalk anticipates getting its new softsuit product to the market by next year, there is a risk that for some unforeseen reason it is held up longer in the FDA approval process. Secondly, while the recent Florida ruling is a good individual result, and one more piece of evidence that perhaps eventually insurers will cover the units with great regularity, the risk continues that either this promise of more standard coverage never materializes, or that it simply takes a good deal longer than ReWalk can afford. Either way, the long-term viability of ReWalk rests far more on generating cash from gaining insurance approvals than in specific product development, and this could mean winning multiple more individual cases before such wide-spread approval is granted. The insurers are not likely to be inclined to voluntarily begin covering a $75k piece of hi-tech equipment, and even if it is likely to someday happen, there is simply no easy solution to the uncertainty surrounding the timing of those decisions. ReWalk's competition isn't standing still, of course, and recently Ekso Bionics (EKSO) has seen big gains of its own, along with announcing a new product and inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index. The risk to ReWalk from Ekso Bionics is primarily that it is already competing in the market for stroke victims, so ReWalk's new product will have some degree of competition straight away. While Ekso Bionics had dropped dramatically as well, it is the larger company and its market cap has never fallen below $25M. It has more or less held onto its recent gains, and a comparative chart is illuminating:

RWLK data by YCharts

Section III: Changes in Financing Structure at ReWalk

Underlying ReWalk's business risks, there is the bottom line. It has been burning through its cash at such a rate that both its $20M credit line from Kreos Capital was nearly tapped out, and the company has recently issued fresh shares, leading to significant dilution in the fall of 2016. Now it appears that there is the potential for slightly more dilution in the future. In an agreement finalized with Kreos in early June, ReWalk's principal debt has been reduced by $3M, from $17.1M to $14.1M, and in exchange Kreos receives a secured note upon which it still receives 10.75% interest, but can convert any or or all of the $3M into ReWalk shares at an equivalent of $1.27 per share. Either way, the $3M note will be due by June 9, 2020.

That this would be a win for Kreos Capital is a given, but whether it does much for ReWalk's ability to survive is less clear. ReWalk presumably gains some slight breathing room on its cash obligations to service its debt by taking out $3M in principal upon which it will only pay interest for the next 3 years. Its cash on hand, barring unexpected surprises, should be enough to carry it for another 2 years or so. If the $3M in principal ultimately goes away in the form of equity to Kreos, then chances are good that it means the story will have turned quite positive by that point, as Kreos will only convert if it stands to gain even with further dilution. If Kreos converts little or none, then not only is ReWalk stuck with a lump-sum $3M payment (that it is not allowed to prepay), but the reality that its operations have not been able to generate value for its shareholders (in a purely financial sense).

Conclusion: What does it all mean?

I have been averse to investing in ReWalk since I began covering it in March 2016, and in spite of multiple developments since then, I think the story is more or less the same. Over the last 5 quarters, ReWalk has not managed to move the needle when it comes to lining up commercial insurers, which under the current business model is the linchpin to ultimately unlocking value for investors. The reality is that a first domino in the insurance market could fall at anytime, and thus begin a slow but steady cascade. ReWalk has perhaps given itself a little breathing room on the deadline by which that trend needs to be truly evident by its recently re-arranged terms with Kreos. For anyone considering entering a position now in ReWalk, I believe the fundamental question you would have to answer is whether or not you believe insurers will start paying systematically in the next 3 years. If you think that is likely, then entering now could pay off handsomely. However, it is too murky a question for me at the moment, and I maintain a "wait and see" attitude.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.