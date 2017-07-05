Teekay Corporation - An Amazing Shipping Company

Teekay Corporation and its sub-companies operate in a rapidly growing field. As old oil production needs to be made up, it will be drawn from offshore fields.

Teekay Corporation has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the crash despite recent recoveries. The company has watched its stock price drop by almost 90%.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) is a publicly traded shipping company and one of the world’s largest marine energy transport companies. The company has a market cap of more than $0.65 billion and a dividend yield of almost 3%. The company has had a difficult time, however, as we will see in this article. The company’s impressive cash flow and growth potential make it a strong investment at the present time.

Introduction

Teekay Corporation was originally founded in 1973 and has since developed from a regional shipping company to one of the most popular energy transport companies in the world. The company has developed four publicly traded companies since its founding, each company with strong cash flow and growth potential. Since then, the four companies have grown to have an astounding $12 billion in assets.

Teekay Corporation has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The company watched its stock price peak in mid-2014 at just over $67 per share. From that point, the company’s stock price dropped rapidly to an early-2016 low of just under $6 per share. While the company has recovered modestly since then to just under $8 per share, the company still has impressive potential going forward.

Teekay Corporation Recent Highlights

Now that we have an introduction to Teekay Corporation along with an overview of Teekay Corporation’s recent stock price performance, it is now time to continue by discussing the company’s recent highlights.

Teekay Corporation Recent Highlights - Teekay Corporation Investor Presentation

Teekay Corporation generated 1Q 2017 cash flow of $275 million. Overall, the company had an adjusted net loss of $35.7 million. The company has also recorded two new contracts that are expected to increase the company’s cash flow from vehicle operations. The first contract is the company has extended its Hummingbird Spirit charter until September 2020. The company has also secured a new one-year contract for the Polar Spirit LNG carrier that will increase cash flow by $3.5 million per year.

As we can see here, not only has Teekay Corporation achieved incredibly impressive cash flow but the company is also working to increase this cash flow. This increase in cash flow will significantly help the company’s losses to decrease.

Teekay Corporation Daughter Highlights - Teekay Corporation Investor Presentation

Looking past Teekay Corporation at the company’s daughter companies, we can see that Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) generated 1Q 2017 cash flow of $43.2 million, or $0.54 per share. The company distributed $0.14 per unit to shareholders, or roughly 30% of the company’s cash flow. The company’s growth projects and financing plans remain on track. This will allow the company to manage its financing situation while getting its dividend back up to where it once was.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is a much smaller company than Teekay LNG Partners. The company had adjusted 1Q 2017 net income of $7 million or $0.04 per share from net income of $34.4 million. Despite its small size, the company generated decent profits and managed to pay out a dividend from its profits, a dividend that comes out to more than 6% annually. This shows this company’s commitment to shareholders.

Lastly, there is Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO), a midsize company with a market cap of $0.47 billion. The company generated 1Q 2017 distributable cash flow of $30.6 million or $0.20 per common unit and used this to pay out a dividend of $0.11 per share. This comes out to an incredibly impressive annualized dividend of 14.5%. On top of that, the company’s shuttle tanker business is performing well, and the company has growth ahead of it. That should result in it being able to maintain its dividend.

Now that we have an overview of Teekay Corporation’s recent highlights, including the strong cash flow from the company’s sub-companies, it is now time to continue by discussing Teekay Corporation’s potential.

Teekay Corporation Growth Potential

On top of Teekay Corporation’s strong present cash flow, the company has strong growth potential going forward.

Teekay Corporation Offshore Market Potential - Teekay Corporation Investor Presentation

There are currently some strong signs of ‘Green Shoots’ in the core offshore markets since the bottom of oil prices in early-2016 at less than $30 per share. The company has since recovered partially to almost $50 per share, and while this recovery still leaves oil prices at less than half of their pre-crash highs, they still have some ‘Green Shoots’. Brazilian oil is picking up with $10 billion pledged from Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and $2.5 billion pledged from Statoil (NYSE:STO). Norway and other countries are also picking up oil.

A pickup in oil production from these new areas would lead to a pickup in the need to transport oil. And Teekay Corporation, as one of the largest companies in the field, is poised to win lucrative long-term contracts on these projects.

Teekay Corporation Growth Potential - Teekay Corporation Investor Presentation

Looking at Teekay Corporation’s growth projects, we can see that the company has a large number of growth projects going forward. The company has a large number of growth projects that are expected to last into the 2020s. The contracts are with a wide variety of major oil corporations, companies that will likely continue investment through an oil downturn. This, combined with the long-term nature of Teekay Corporation’s contracts, will provide with the company with long-term stable cash flow.

Teekay Corporation Contract Extension - Teekay Corporation Investor Presentation

Teekay Corporation has also finalized a three-year contract extension to 2020 with the Hummingbird Spirit FPSO. This is a floating production storage and offloading vehicle that is a massive and expensive offshore contributor. The contract extension starts on Oct. 1, 2017, and will continue to Oct. 1, 2020, with fully reimbursable operating expenses and tariff revenue based on oil production and prices above $45. That is based on 14,000 barrels per day of production that will provide Teekay Corporation with $10-40 million per annum of cash flow from vehicle operations.

As we saw in the 1Q 2017, Teekay Corporation had 1Q 2017 cash flow from vehicle operations of $275 million. That means, assuming an average case scenario, this FPSO contract extension will provide Teekay Corporation with a 2.3% increase in CFVO. This is a contract with Centrica Energy (OTCPK:CPYYF), an oil company worth double-digit billions of dollars. That means the company should have the cash flow strength to continue paying out this contract for the long term.

Overall Oil Market Growth - Teekay Corporation Investor Presentation

Looking at an overview of Teekay Corporation’s growth potential, we can see how the company is an integral part of its customers' supply chain. The world needs plenty of new sources of oil to meet demand growth and offset declines. According to Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) investor presentation, from now until 2040, roughly 87 million barrels per day of new oil will be needed after declines from existing fields. This will need new sources of oil, which will have to be found in deepwater fields and need to be transported.

To move oil from deepwater fields to the onshore, in any significant quantities, this will require an FPSO plus shuttle solution. Teekay Offshore Partners is one of the largest operators in this field with significant potential going forward. On top of this, natural gas is the fastest growing fossil fuel, and global LNG trade is expected to double by 2040. TGP, as a $1.4 billion company, has a significant stake in this market. Growth in this market can provide the company with heavy cash flow long-term contracts.

Overall, we can see how strong oil demand, longer voyage distances from new oil discoveries, and low fleet growth can spur an offshore market recovery from 2018 onwards. Teekay Tankers is the largest owner and operator of mid-size tankers. As we can see, the market is growing in major regions of operation for Teekay Corporation. This will provide the company with strong growth and profit potential going forward.

Conclusion

Teekay Corporation, like most offshore transport companies, has had a fairly difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The company has watched its stock price drop from more than $67 per share since the start of the crash to just under $8 per share. That is a significant drop that has burned investors. At the same time, the company has continued to provide investors with a respectable dividend of just under 3%.

Despite this difficulty, the company has strong potential going forward. There are strong signs of potential in the offshore oil markets, and the company continues to have strong potential going forward. The company has recently achieved a three-year extension on an FPSO contract that should increase its cash flow by several percent from this one contract extension alone.

Overall, the company is in a rapidly growing offshore drilling field, and this, combined with the company’s impressive cash flow, makes it a strong investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TK, TGP, TOO, TNK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.