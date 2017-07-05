GNC: Is The Sell Side At The Beach?

Against my better judgment, I am going out further on a limb. Based on my mosaic theory of channel checks, where I actually speak with store managers, based on the improvements in GNC’s (GNC) website, based on my sensitivity model (see Baking The Cake), and management's insider buying I am suggesting that there is a 50/50 chance that GNC could actually post flat Q2 2017 same store stores.

Now this prediction is much more bullish than the entire sell side. At last check, unless Goldman Sachs has written a new update piece this week, Goldman Sachs has been modeling negative same store sales for both Q2 and Q3 2017.

For a more collective and empirical vantage point, Wall Street consensus estimates are essentially unchanged to slightly lower over the past 30 days and seven days, respectively.

Consensus earnings for Q2 2017.

Source: Bloomberg

Consensus earnings for full year fiscal 2017.

Source: Bloomberg

Based on my work, I think the entire sell side is asleep on a beach somewhere and has completely stopped channel checking (it is debatable if they ever did in the first place) and closely following the GNC turnaround story.

As always, I eat my own cooking. In fact, today, I added another 1,000 shares of GNC in my PA at $8.85. I think today’s weakness can be explained by persistent negative sentiment in the retail space, as today’s victim O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) got taken to the wood shed for missing its own guidance for same store sales. Incidentally, a few weeks ago, I wrote a very detailed piece where I argued to short ORLY at $240, so yes, I can separate the wheat from the chaff and GNC's turnaround has zero correlations to current revenue weakness in the aftermarket auto parts space.

If I am right, I want to remind readers that it is nearly impossible for the Master of the Universe shorts to cover 28.8 million shares of GNC.

Source: Guru Focus

Here is a copy of my trading account. As you can see, I am now long 3,000 shares of GNC with a basis of $8.56.