Alibaba Imitates Amazon's Echo Speaker Strategy

Alibaba has more stashed cash and stronger revenue stream than Baidu. It can easily afford to go big on Research & Development on AI.

A smart speaker can help people do more repeat online purchases. Instead of logging in on a computer or phone, people can command the Echo to buy shampoo or pizza. I rate BABA as a buy.

Jack Ma understood that Amazon’s Alexa-enabled Echo smart speaker might really generate $10 billion in revenue by 2020.

Alibaba is learning how to better compete with Amazon, the current king of retail e-commerce.

The Alibaba (BABA) versus Amazon (AMZN) contest is getting more interesting. Alibaba is now convinced that Bezos’ Alexa-enabled Echo smart speaker is really an effective way to compel more people to do repeat online purchases. It understood why Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) all came up with copycat versions of the Amazon Echo.

Jack Ma also probably believed RBC Capital Markets’ projection that the Echo speaker could generate $10 billion in business for Amazon by 2020. Even though Alibaba is a Business-to-Business [B2B] e-commerce operator, it is now selling its own $73 smart speaker.

This is Alibaba’s Chinese-language only Tmall Genie smart speaker/voice assistant.

(Source: Alibaba)

The Tmall Genie was named after Alibaba’s Tmall online Business-to-Consumer marketplace. I do not know the exact details regarding how Alibaba will implement the cloud Artificial Intelligence component in the Tmall Genie. I’m sure Amazon did not lend its Alexa Voice Service to Alibaba.

When Did Alibaba Achieve The Technology?

Alibaba is not always transparent in its business accomplishments. The Tmall Genie is just another clue that Alibaba has an AI voice service in the cloud that we, non-China residents, didn’t know about until now. I know that Alibaba entered the cloud computing business in 2009. Alibaba Cloud is a lot like Amazon Web Services.

I remember last year that Alibaba had a cloud-based speech recognition software. However, it never occurred to me that it also had the Artificial Intelligence expertise to complete the package.

Alibaba also currently has no search engine which could equal Google’s Search. Alibaba Cloud (formerly known as Aliyun.com) is Jack Ma’s cloud computing bet. Below is a screenshot of products that Alibaba currently offers. It doesn’t mention any Artificial Intelligence or Machine Learning hosting. It offers Analytics but that’s for business customers, not Tmall customers using the Tmall Genie smart speaker.

(Source: Alibaba)

Alibaba Cloud is enjoying tremendous growth. Bringing AI to China’s households will only enhance this segments’ growth performance.

Alibaba Now Has A Smart Assistant

When it comes to China’s homegrown Artificial Intelligence efforts, Baidu (BIDU) is the first thing that will come to mind. Edison Investment Research, a leading European investment research and advisory company, issued its Artificial Intelligence Report earlier this year and it dismissed Alibaba as “having Assistant and no real play in AI. Focus still appears to be on the Digital Life pie.”

I cannot explain what is a Digital Life pie. I just want to point out that the Tmall Genie is an under-the-radar move by Alibaba. This $73 smart speaker/voice assistant reminded everybody that Alibaba can do whatever Amazon or Baidu is doing right now.

Alibaba generates more cash and net income than Baidu. The decisive race of who will lead China’s AI industry will eventually boil down to who can spend the most on research to get the best technology/solutions.

I believe Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is a video games company. Alibaba will only have to contend with Baidu if it wants to go big on AI in China.

Alibaba Is Rich Enough To Challenge Anybody In AI

Unlike Xiaomi, Alibaba can afford a big bet on Artificial Intelligence-related products and services. As of Q1 2017, Alibaba has more than $22 billion in cash & equivalents. Alibaba’s long domination of China’s e-commerce industry has made it rich enough to even challenge Google’s big lead in Artificial Intelligence. Alibaba generates tons of annual revenue from its e-commerce business. Pouring $1 or $2 billion on AI Research & Development is easy for Alibaba.

(Source: Statista)

Its consistent excellent revenue growth performance is why Alibaba’s stock outperformed the YTD performance of AI-famous firms like Amazon, Google, and Baidu. Jack Ma’s company definitely has many loyal fans in the investing community. People did not go long BABA solely because of its e-commerce potential. They knew Alibaba will eventually have to invade nascent but trendsetting industries like Artificial Intelligence and smart cars.

(Source: Google Finance)

I don’t think BABA has lost its upside momentum. I checked the Exponential Moving Average scores of this stock. It's all good. The 5-day EMA (141.37) and 13-day EMA (139.95) have not yet crossed below the 20-day EMA (137.73) and 50-day EMA (129.09).

(Source: StockTA)

The Relative Strength Index [RSI] score of Alibaba is only 62.60. This is still below the 70 threshold level when a stock starts reaching overbought territory.

Conclusion

Investors should forgive Alibaba’s often opaque business strategies. Alibaba’s ninja move to consumer-centric Artificial Intelligence is a good example why we should never underestimate its potential as a long-term investment. Jack Ma is a watch-and-learn kind of a manager. He watches Alibaba’s rivals and learns both from their mistakes and victories.

Baidu, Amazon, and Google are getting good publicity from their AI efforts. It was only proper that Alibaba also gets involved in Artificial Intelligence. In this age of dog-eat-dog competition among technology-related companies, it’s often necessary to keep your public image under a good light.

Google, Apple, and Samsung hitched their wagons to the Amazon Echo star. Lest it be accused of being tardy on AI, Alibaba had no choice but to do it too.

Further, voice-based smart appliances are good for its main e-commerce business. Alibaba’s Tmall B2C marketplace can benefit from more customers commanding their Tmall Genie to replenish their household/office supplies.

BABA is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, AMZN, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.