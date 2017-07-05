Why Skyworks Solutions Looks Set For A Good Run

Shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) have delivered an eye-popping 252% return over the last five years, implying that investments in the stock have swelled 3.5 times in value. Often, returns as massive as these can dissuade investors from initiating fresh positions. However, Skyworks is one of those businesses that have backed superior returns with a strong performance. The company's financials across the board justify the returns that investors have enjoyed. And though the stock currently trades at seemingly pricey valuations, it looks set for a good run in the medium to long term.

Numbers And Fundamentals

If you look at Skyworks' financials over the preceding five years, the numbers are quite impressive. Consider the latest quarter March ending and compare that with the same quarter in 2012. Skyworks' revenues have multiplied 2.3 times over this time period. What's really been most impressive, though, is how margins have expanded across the board, especially at an operating level. While gross margins have expanded from 42% back then to 50% in March this year, operating margins have expanded from 12% to 33%, and net margins have swelled from 9% to 26%. All of this has resulted in massive growth in profits.

While gross profits have multiplied 2.8 times, operating margins have increased 6.4X and net profits have increased 6.6 times. It's worth noting that the pace at which profits have grown has clearly outpaced the rate of growth in valuations so far. Looking beyond the top and bottom line numbers further bolsters faith in this narrative. There's very little debt on the books, and cash flows have grown at a good clip too. While operating cash flow (OCF) has increased 2.8X between FY 2012 (Sep ended) and FY 2016, free cash flows have increased 4.7 times. OCF, which stood at 1.1 times net income for FY 2016, stands at 1.5 times net income for the latest six months. Similarly, the FCF margins, which came in at 28% for FY ended September 2016, have risen to 35% during the first half of the fiscal year 2017 (March ending). The company has managed to generate a return on equity (ROE) of 25%, and a return on invested capital of 37% over the last 12 months. And while you're holding onto the shares, the prospects of pocketing dividend income look good too.

Given the kind of capital appreciation investors have seen, a 1.2% dividend yield isn't bad at all. What's more, Skyworks' dividends payouts have been increasing rapidly, and there's scope for further growth. The company's payouts increased by 195% YoY in FY 2015, and 63% in FY 2016. And if you annualize the payout so far this year, payouts could amount to $1.12 a share, compared to $1.06 last year. That's a 6% hike in dividends. Given that the payout ratio is still relatively low at about 20%, and the company's sustainable growth rate of just under 20%, there's scope to increase payouts. Dividends cost the company just over $200 million last fiscal, compared to free cash flows of over $900 million.

A Look At The Key Risks

One of the risks that investors should factor in stems from valuations that are on the higher side. At 5.1 times Trailing 12 Month (TTM) sales, the stock seems expensive. However, this could be justified partially by the rate of profit growth. If you look at the PE multiple, valuations aren't all that pricey at 19.2 times TTM earnings. On a forward basis, things look even better. Yet, given the kind of run the stock has seen, with over 20% gains in the Year To Date (YTD), a disappointment in the coming quarters could lead to a correction.

The second and more important risk emanates from Skyworks' dependence on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), with as much as 44% of its revenues coming from the latter in FY 2015. Apple's contribution to the company's top line has reduced, coming in at less than 40% in the latest quarter. Skyworks is also working to diversify its revenue sources, and curb its dependence on Apple. However, there's no doubt that this risk still persists, for now at least. So, if Apple's iPhones do badly this year, Skyworks is likely to feel the pain as well.

Beyond Financials - What Skyworks Has Going For It

There have been some contrary opinions lately about the prospects of Apple's upcoming iPhone model. While some opine that we are on the brink of a supercycle, others think expectations are too high. However, not many expect the model to bomb, and reasonable sales should come through, given the hype and expectations surrounding Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone model. And this will help Skyworks. As we mentioned earlier, the latter also is diversifying its sources of revenue and has seen growing adoption among Chinese smartphone makers.

One of those is Huawei, which accounted for over 10% of its revenue last quarter. Huawei's shipments grew by close to 30% in 2016, as it expanded further into overseas markets and held fort in its domestic market. Sales numbers are expected to remain strong, and Skyworks' dollar content, which is the dollar value of chips placed inside each smartphone, is growing. Put together, this trend should aid Skyworks' growth in the coming quarters, and cushion the weakness, if any, which could stem from weak iPhone sales.

In the case of Huawei, the company expects that its dollar content is approaching $10 per unit. This is encouraging because, about a year and a half ago, Skyworks reported that it had a content share of $1 to $2 per 3G device, more than $3 per 4G device, and over $5 per advanced 4G device. Dollar content growth is a broader trend that's going to be pervasive across smartphone makers. With every generation of wireless networks, RF content in smartphones is increasing, and this trend is likely to continue. For instance, reports suggest that the iPhone 7's RF content rose by 17% over the previous generation to $19 per unit. Skyworks has been one of the beneficiaries, along with Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Quoting from the report, "Qorvo's research points out that a 4G smartphone contains 400% more RF content as compared with a 3G smartphone, thanks to the higher number of frequency bands." With the imminent launch of 5G networks in the coming years, Qorvo expects smartphone RF content to grow at 15% annually.

While that takes care of the prospects in its traditional business, Skyworks also is foraying into burgeoning futuristic spaces, targeting IoT devices such as wearables and action cameras and automotive solutions. Apart from Volkswagen, Skyworks’ products will also find their way into cars made by a U.S. based electric car maker, which it hasn’t named. With estimates pegging the number of connected devices at 25 billion by 2020, the opportunity is huge. If Skyworks can successfully transition into a play on IoT and automotive solutions, the market could value this company differently, potentially driving the stock price further.

Technicals

At the moment, Skyworks' technical charts still look a bit weak. The stock has fallen below its long-term support, the 20 day Simple Moving Average and also breached long-term SMAs like the 50-day and 100-day SMAs. The 20-day SMA recently breached the 50-day SMA, which is a bearish signal, and the next level of support comes from the 200-day SMA, at $89.11, which is about 7% lower than yesterday’s closing price of $95.3. However, whether you look a the Bollinger Bands or the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the stock is slowly approaching oversold territory. A further decline could serve as an opportunity to accumulate shares. To ensure a safer, more conservative approach, investors could look to buy on dips.