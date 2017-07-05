Is Frontier A Good Turnaround Candidate?

Overview:

Frontier (FTR) is struggling to integrate its $10 billion purchase of Verizon (VZ) assets mainly in California, Texas and Florida (CTF). That second quarter 2016 purchase added about 5 million customers and $5 billion in sales to Frontier’s portfolio.

But it also added a huge amount of debt which now stands at about $18 billion. In addition, FTR is having problems maintaining their customer base as churn continues to eat away at revenue by low-single digits every quarter.

So the question remains can they turn their sales in a positive direction while managing their huge debt load?

In this article I will discuss the possibility of FTR returning to their 2015 price or ceasing to exist as a separate corporate entity.

If you look at the following chart you can see that FTR’s price today is 1/7th what it was just over two years ago. And a year ago it was still over $5 and over $3 just four months ago. So what is driving the price down? I think it is the continuing incremental sales decreases quarter over quarter. This is partially the result of poor customer service along with inadequate marketing for new customers. If they can stop the decline in sales than I think the price goes back up. Debt also is a concern and we will look at that a bit later in the article.

Using the metric market value (MV) to revenue we can see that in February 2015 FTR was above $8 per share for 15 consecutive days peaking at $8.45. This gave them a MV of about 8.5B and with sales of $5.6b that ratio was about 1.5 or $1.50 MV for each dollar of sales revenue. That also was about the same ratio VZ and AT&T (T) had at the time. As you can see in the table below the current MV of FTR is exactly 1/10th if what it was at year-end 2014 prior to its 2015 high point.





What this means to me is the future price could conceivably reach that market value. How long would that take? Well, years certainly and that is assuming FTR gets their sales and customer service turned around soon.

In our final chart we see the debt to sales ratio showing that ratio is about the same today as it was in 2014 when the MV was 10 times higher. That tells me that although FTR debt is too high it is not out of line with historical values when the MV (shown in the last column of the chart) was much higher. This is the distortion that makes FTR an excellent turnaround candidate.

In the last row of the table I use reasonable estimates to see what FTR’s debt to sales ratio might look like in 2021. Based upon debt payments already scheduled from the previous dividend cut ($1.9b) and a very modest sales increase of 2.5% per year FTR would almost certainly provide a very nice ROI.

Conclusion:

Make no mistake FTR is no widows and orphan stock. In fact, despite an 11% dividend yield, it is not a viable dividend stock either because that dividend could be cut to zero any time. Actually, I would like to see the dividend eliminated and the cash savings used to pay down debt.

But the huge discount is exaggerated and presents huge potential profits for investors. All that is required to make it happen is to do what every small business knows: sell your product at a profit and keep your customers happy. It’s simple blocking and tackling, not rocket science.

The fact that two new executives were hired this quarter to manage sales, marketing and customer service tells me they are on track to turn this ship around. Probably not this quarter but by fourth quarter 2017 or first quarter 2018 for sure. If they don't turn the sales direction around by then they will be dead men walking for sure.

See my article on the new executive hires here.

FTR is a strong buy with a price target of $3 by the end of 2018.

If you found this article to be of value, please scroll up and click the "Follow" button next to my name.

Note: members of my "Turnaround Stock Advisory" service receive my articles at least 48 hrs. prior to publication, plus real-time updates.