Targa Resources: Is the 8% Yield Indeed Attractive?

Targa Resources managed to keep dividends intact, even when many other midstream companies were forced to slash dividends.

Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) has fallen more than its midstream peers in the first half of 2017, as the graph below shows. It is also currently trading at an attractive yield of 8.1%. So, is there a buy opportunity?

Source: Yahoo Finance

Targa Resources is one of the companies that managed to keep its dividends flat in the energy price turmoil. Despite the recent temporary weakness in crude oil, I would assume that crude oil prices will remain at their current levels, if not improve, from here on. In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts WTI crude oil prices to average $51/b in 2017 and $54/b in 2018. Moreover, the EIA forecasts Henry Hub natural gas spot price to rise from an average of $3.16/MMBtu in 2017 to $3.41/MMBtu in 2018.

If Targa Resources managed to keep dividends intact so far, it may continue to do so if oil and gas prices improve or remain flat. I’ll test this assumption in light of the company’s performance and future projects. Here is a chart from Targa’s recent presentation which shows the relative stability of its EBITDA.

Source: Investor presentation

Stability of EBITDA

The above charts show that there was a proportionately less drop in TRGP’s EBITDA when commodity prices fell. Notably, fee-based contracts contribute to two-thirds of Targa’s operating margin with the balance one-third coming from POP (percent-of-proceeds) contracts, which have exposure to commodity prices. Targa Resources’ geographical diversity and hedging activities helps to minimize its commodity exposure.

TRGP enjoys a relative competitive advantage due to the vertical integration of its business from gathering and processing operations and downstream operations, which contribute 55% and 45%, respectively, to TRGP’s operating margin.

Source: Investor presentation

Operational performance

Targa Resources’ EBITDA in the first quarter of 2017 grew 5% over the year-ago quarter. The chart at the bottom left in the slide above shows Targa’s long-term inlet volumes and NGL production trend. For 2017, the company expects natural gas inlet volumes to go up by at least 10% as compared to 2016 with volumes in the Permian basin to be 20% higher.

Source: Investor presentation

Targa Resources’ Logistics and Marketing segment saw year-over-year increases in fractionation volumes, export volumes, and NGL sales in the latest quarter. However, its LPG exports and wholesale and marketing margin fell. The pinch of lower margins in the supply, logistics, and marketing operations is currently felt by most midstream players, as overcapacity is forcing firms to offer discounts for their un-contracted capacity.

Notably, Targa’s Galena Park marine terminal has shown an increase of 20% in the export volumes of NGL products in 1Q17. Its LPG export is a fee-based business with no direct commodity price exposure.

Coverage

Now, admittedly, Targa Resources’ coverage is not particularly impressive.

Source: Targa Resources’ reports

As the above chart shows, TRGP’s dividends paid exceeded its distributable cash flow in three of the last five quarters. On a yearly basis, its DCF for 2016, however, exceeded dividends paid, resulting in a coverage slightly above 1.

For the full year 2017, TRGP expects dividend coverage to be 1.0 times or better. Moreover, it expects dividend coverage to trough in 2Q17, and increase in the third and fourth quarter of 2017. The contributions from growth projects, shown in the table below, is expected to drive earnings growth for TRGP in the second half of 2017.

Source: Investor presentation

Upcoming projects

Targa Resources plans to drive growth by investment in new projects and limit the impact of changes in commodity prices. For 2017, TRGP expects to spend around $1.2 billion as growth capital expenditures, out of which 80% of the investment is in the prolific Permian Basin.

Targa Resources is one of the largest gatherers and processors of natural gas in the Permian Basin, with over 2 million dedicated acres having approximately 1.7 Bcf/d of current natural gas processing capacity. Its recent strategic acquisitions in the Midland Basin and the Delaware Basin would further add approximately 0.7 Bcf/d of processing capacity.

With its own significant NGL volumes in the region, Targa Resources plans to construct new NGL pipeline project "Grand Prix" in the Permian Basin which will transport NGLs from the Permian Basin and the North Texas system to the NGL market hub at Mont Belvieu. At a total project cost of $1.3 billion, Grand Prix is expected to be driven by significant volumes growth in Permian Basin with estimated EBITDA multiple between 5x-7x. It is expected to be operational in the Q2 of 2019.

Robust capital investments in the processing capacity coupled with expansion in infrastructure will boost Targa’s downstream operations as well. Positive long-term demand fundamentals and year-over-year volume growth can offset the risk of lower commodity prices.

Valuation

Targa Resources is trading at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of nearly 13.1x. This is lower compared to a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of nearly 14.3x for Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) but higher relative to nearly 12x for both Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE). Of course, EPD’s financial metrics look far better than TRGP.

Targa’s yield, however, exceeds from what most peers in the space offer. Overall, I see good enough reasons to be optimistic about the company’s growth prospects as well as the sustainability of its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.