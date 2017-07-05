High-Income, Sustainable Capital Portfolio: Second Quarter 2017

For the second quarter 2017, the portfolio continued to generate income in excess of the targeted 8% while adding 6.1% to its principal value.

This report is the quarterly update for the high-income with sustainable-capital portfolio I proposed at the beginning of 2015’s 4th quarter.

This report is my quarterly update for the high-income with sustainable-capital portfolio I proposed at the beginning of 2015’s 4th quarter (A CEF Portfolio For High Current Income With Capital Preservation). Through the end of the last quarter, the portfolio held a diversified mix of closed-end funds to include common and preferred equity, taxable and tax-free fixed income and real estate. The objectives are to generate high current income while maintaining a stable capital base. When I began this exercise, I felt strongly that there were bargains across the board in the closed-end fund universe. As is typical for CEFs (closed-end funds), valuations exaggerated the broader market’s fears and its downturn. Discounts were strikingly deep. There were funds that had been running double-digit premiums that fell into discount territory. For a CEF investor, it was a massive buying opportunity. Times have changed and we are now in a very different CEF market. Discounts have been shrinking and bargains are scarce.

It’s not difficult to generate high income from closed-end funds. The funds that comprise the category are overwhelmingly designed for high income. The trick is to get that income without massive capital erosion. All one has to do, as skeptical readers are constantly reminding me, is look at the charts of high yield CEFs to see that many, perhaps most, lose capital over time. I felt this was not inevitable and set a high-yield target at 8% (5% for tax-exempt funds) which is twice the party-line standard of 4% draws from an income portfolio. I review the portfolio and make changes at the beginning of every quarter. Last quarter my schedule was such that I did it a bit early so this update is from March 20, 2017 (The High-Income, Sustainable Capital Portfolio: March Update). The best place to review the history of this project is the end of 2016 report (Retirement Income: The High-Yield Sustainable-Capital CEF Portfolio 2016 Report) which reviews the history, so I’ll not rehash that information here in detail.

Portfolio Objectives

High yield for current income. The model is designed to be an aggressively positioned, retirement income portfolio where income is withdrawn on a quarterly basis. Instead of the more-or-less standard 4% rule, I set my income objective at 8% (or 5% for tax-exempt funds). Excess income is reinvested in the funds that are most out of balance from an equal-weight target. Sustainable principal value. Capital growth is not an explicit objective, but I felt that maintaining a sustainable principal would require periods of capital growth to offset inevitable periods of capital erosion. Thus, some selections were added for their potential for modest capital growth even if their income falls short of the portfolio’s target. Asset class diversification. I’ve attempted to structure a reasonable mix of equity, both common and preferred, fixed-income, and real estate.

HI-SC Portfolio Holdings

The portfolio holds 15 equal-weighted funds and is based on an initial $100,000 investment dating from October 2015.

Holdings through today (3 July 2017) are:

Equity-Common

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE: DIAX)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE: THQ)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ: QQQX)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE: STK)

Equity-Preferred

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE: FPF)

Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC)

Fixed Income – Taxable

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV)

PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (NYSE: PCI)

Fixed Income - Tax-Free Municipal Bond

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML)

Real Estate

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE: RFI)

Note that the portfolio includes one ETF. At the close of 2016, I added InfraCap MLP ETF to get exposure to the energy sector (as midstream MLPs) and for its outstanding income yield. In last quarter’s update, I expressed some concern about that choice and decided to exit the fund in my own holdings. As it turned out, AMZA had a difficult quarter along with the entire MLP sector, but it continued to generate huge income. As an aside, I had held AMZA in my own portfolio, but sold it soon after last quarter’s dividend ex-date. Recent market moves might be indicating a bottom in MLPs, so I have reopened my position in AMZA.

The allocations, current yields and current discount/premium status are:

Total value of the portfolio is $117,221.00, The weighted average yield is 8.46% which includes the two low-yielding municipal bond funds. Yield is 8.80% for the taxable funds only.

Asset allocation of the holdings break down thusly:

Second Quarter Results

The next table shows current value of the holdings, % gain/loss from the last review and the income for the quarter.

Only a single holding, AMZA, lost value this quarter.

Several funds cut distributions this quarter. AIF reduced its payout 4.76% in June from $0.11 to $0.105. FPF cut from $0.1625 to $0.1525 (-6.15%) in May, and NAD went from $0.068 to $0.064 (-5.88%) in April. One fund ((NYSE:JPC)) has raised its distribution from $0.064 to $0.065 (1.56%), but that raise will not show up in the portfolio until July’s distribution.

This quarter closed with a 6.11% gain in portfolio value in addition to the $2,480 in distribution income. The income is up from last quarter’s $2,210.22 and exceeds the 8% target by $266.10.

Portfolio performance to date from the October 2015 inception is summarized in the following tables.

In summary, the portfolio continues to meet its objectives. It has provided a consistent 8% income and has grown the capital value 17.2% over the seven quarters I’ve been following it.

Reinvestments and Changes

I’ve been concerned about concentrations in NASDAQ 100 type tech stocks. That was a boon to the portfolio this quarter, but I think it’s time to diversify away from them. So I’m going to move out of QQQX, which has, in my view, become overvalued. Followers of this exercise will recall that when it was added (at the onset) QQQX carried a discount. Its current premium and relatively modest yield strongly suggest that it's time to replace the fund. STK also has a tech-heavy (heavier than QQQX in fact) portfolio and a much greater premium, but STK has long been one of my core CEF holdings and I will continue to keep its place here. I’ll replace QQQX with a fund that I have been writing about recently: RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) (see RiverNorth's Bold CEF Move: A 50% Distribution Increase... and RiverNorth Opportunities CEF... for views on the fund). If you do, pay particular attention to the discussions where readers have made some great contributions. RIV will be increasing its distribution yield to something over 12% in August, so there will be a considerable income gain coming from its addition here. One problem with RIV is that it is not a tax-efficient fund. Its objective is to exploit inefficiencies in the CEF space. Consequently, the turnover is high and payouts are heavy in short-term capital gains. But the yield is sufficiently high that tax-adjusted income will still be high. Another plus in RIV’s column is that it adds diversification as it holds an extensive, well-diversified mix of mainly CEFs along with other securities. I consider it a good replacement for QQQX.

At Monday’s close, QQQX would have returned $8,410.41. Adding that to the excess investment income of $266.10, and there is $8,676.51 to invest. An equal weight (1/15th) allocation to RIV is $7,814.73. So we should be able to buy about 386 shares of RIV pending Wednesday’s market returns. That leaves $860.01 which, as has been my policy, will go to the fund most below the equal-weight allocation level. This time it is AMZA. This adds another 83 shares of AMZA pending market action. I’ll make these changes at market close on July 5.

The portfolio going forward will be:

I'll return to this model portfolio at the end of the next quarter. That will mark the two-year point. It will be interesting to see where the portfolio goes. Closed-end funds look overvalued right now, so it would not be surprising to see some downside movement. Distribution cuts are common and raises are rare, but I do not doubt that the portfolio will continue to meet the income target of 8%. I'm basically going with the same portfolio this time around, but I am inclined to think that in a quarter's time, it may be ripe for a more comprehensive review and some major changes.

