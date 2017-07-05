Is NUGT A Short Play?

Source: Tradingview

Investment Thesis

On July 3, 2017, gold prices fell sharply to $1221.90 an ounce, following the U.S. and 19-nation Eurozone’s positive manufacturing data and expectations of another rate hike from the Federal Reserve. We can see from the above chart that Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF (NUGT) broke out to the downside. There are several reasons why I believe that this breakout could be a false signal.

Source: Apmex.com

Gold Prices Outlook

Gold is usually considered a safe haven, but geopolitical tensions can play a major role in price fluctuations. North Korea has successfully test-fired an ICBM that could potentially reach as far as Alaska. At the time of the writing of this report (10 p.m. EST), gold had experienced a modest gain and was trading at $1228.66, rebounding somewhat after the missile test.

Traders are also saying today’s early strength may be related to oversold technical conditions and value-based buying since gold is trading in the neighborhood of the psychological $1200 level. Gold prices could firm if the North Korean situation escalates and the Fed’s tone is less-hawkish than expected.

As the chart below shows, since 2011, gold has been trending downward. A few attempts to break the downside resistance failed. If the downtrend continues, it may hit $1000. If that happens, mining production could drop drastically because of financial stress on mining operations. But I highly doubt that this will happen. Whenever economies recover (surging of business activities and expanding GDP), investors often exit gold (considered a dead asset) and invest in stocks. On July 3, 2017, gold prices fell sharply to $1221.90 an ounce following the U.S. and 19-nation Eurozone’s positive manufacturing data and expectations of another rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Historically, gold trades in opposition to the USD index; a stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for other nations to purchase because gold is priced in USD, and this leads to decreases in demand and price.

Source: Apmex.com

Technicals

The above chart indicates a downside breakout. Bears may think that they can now confidently short NUGT based on this signal. But before drawing conclusions, I would give a little more time for the price to develop.

Conclusion

I wouldn’t rush and short NUGT at this time. The share of gold demand for jewelry is about 50%. Even though global gold central bank demand decreased significantly in 2016, global gold demand for jewelry remains stable.

Source: Statista

Based on my analysis, I recommend NUGT as a HOLD.

