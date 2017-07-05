General Electric Makes New Lows

Photo credit

I used to be a steadfast General Electric (GE) bull, but that flame died out a couple of years ago after GE announced it was selling off Capital in bits and trying to replace the lost earnings by buying back stock. That plan was doomed from the start, and I switched from being bull to bear overnight. The stock reacted very well to the plan initially, and indeed, I’ll admit I was surprised at just how long it remained elevated near $30. But as of this past week, GE is at new 52-week lows, and it raises the question: At $27, is GE finally worth owning again?

Taking a look at the chart to begin, we can see that GE blew right through its prior low set last November just before the election at around $27.50 a couple of months ago. That was part of a sharp, painful selloff that took shares from better than $30 to $27 in a matter of weeks, a huge move for GE given its size and normally fairly low volatility. In addition, a rally attempt from the lows in early June moved the stock up over $29 very quickly, but almost as quickly, it was rebuffed and here we are after another sharp selloff, right back at $27.

The technical picture looks pretty bleak if I’m honest as there is really nothing to like here. We have the stock at new lows, a failed rally attempt that was harshly rebuffed, and a series of indicators telling you to stay away. Both the 50DMA and 200DMA are fairly sharply negatively sloped at this point as the latter turned down in April and hasn’t looked back. The shorter MA is extremely negatively sloped and while that means it is likely to turn in the next couple of months – barring a huge selloff – GE is in very tough shape with its moving averages. Both of them are begging longs to stay away right now as price action is just horrendous.

The same goes for the momentum indicators. Tthe 14-day RSI is very low and – importantly – cannot seem to sustain any sort of rally. That means that any buying that does happen is low-conviction and that means bulls don’t believe this stock is going higher. That is why rally attempts fail, and that is yet another sign that you don’t want to be anywhere near this thing from the long side right now. I could go on, but all the momentum indicators, the chart itself and the moving averages all say the same thing: This is not the time to try to catch this falling knife.

But what about the fundamentals? Those still count for something, right? They sure do, but keep in mind that even at $27, GE isn’t all that cheap. It is still going for 16.5 times this year’s earnings, and while that certainly isn’t nosebleed territory, keep in mind that GE’s earnings outlook isn’t exactly outrageously bullish. Analysts still have it producing double-digit EPS growth in the coming years, and while I can see that, I also see downside risk given that GE has been a serial underperformer since it began the Capital divestiture process. I’ll reiterate I expressed my skepticism when the scheme was announced, and it has played out just about as poorly as I’d imagined. The only important difference is that I didn’t think it would take anywhere near this long for shares to fall to $27, and I’ll own up to that.

The only note of caution on the bear case here is that should the stock continue to fall, it allows GE’s buyback dollars to become more effective and thus, prop up the share price. GE is relying on its buyback because, well, it has to. That’s the strategy it has chosen, and while its actual businesses continue to languish, as they largely have in the past couple of quarters, it needs the bump from buyback dollars. As the shares fall, it allows GE to buy more stock than it otherwise would, and that’s good news for the bulls. Other than that, you have a stock that isn’t all that cheap with a chart that is screaming to bulls to try not to be a hero and time the bottom.

I continue to like Honeywell (HON) if you want an industrial and although it is more expensive both on an absolute and relative basis, it has wildly outperformed GE in the past couple of years. That’s for good reason as Honeywell is the epitome of an extremely well run industrial, and unfortunately for GE, it just isn’t any longer. GE, in one man’s opinion, is a company that is struggling to find its identity, and that is an expensive and time-consuming proposition for shareholders. As I’ve said, I was once very bullish on GE, but the strategy shift has made it so that I may never be bullish again; that’s how vehemently I disagree with GE’s current path. The dividend is still nice, and that’s fine, but even at $27, please don’t try to be a hero and time the bottom because I think we have some lower lows coming.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.