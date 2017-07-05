PVH Corporation: Buy The Momentum?

PVH Corporation is cheap compared to most international retailers and the market, but perhaps better value can be had in beaten-down American apparel companies.

The reason? The company has very little in common with most of its peers when it comes to where it generates earnings and where growth will originate.

If an investor put a finger on the pulse of brick-and-mortar retail, it would appear to be faint and fading fast. Perception in this sector is incredibly negative, particularly towards retailers with exposure to the U.S. department store sector. While I think digital sales will be a fundamental game-changer for the entire retail industry, the meme that Amazon (AMZN) will be the harbinger of death for the entire sector seems a bit overdone, so there is likely some value to be had for investors – if they pick their spots wisely.

Phillips-Van Heusen (PVH) (“PVH Corporation”) certainly seems like a retailer that would have heavy exposure to brick-and-mortar, particularly department stores; after all, the company’s core brands (Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD) are easily recognizable and found by anyone taking a stroll through retailers like Macy’s (M) or Dillard’s (DDS). Investors would suspect the company would be beaten down like every other retail player, but looking at the stock chart tells a different story: PVH Corporation is currently trading at fifty-two week highs.

Good luck finding other retailers with that sort of pedigree in this environment. Clearly, the market likes something what the company is doing, and momentum plays are beginning to come back into favor over value. Should investors put their hard-earned dollars behind what looks to be one of the strongest players in the retail apparel space?

Business Model Shift

By luck or by foresight (or perhaps some combination of the two) PVH Corporation management has shifted away from the United States department store retail channel over the past several years. While the company has always reaped healthy profits from that area and has acknowledged United States department stores as key partners, department store sales now make up less than 20% of consolidated revenue.

Further, management has stated that store closures will not impact the company in a meaningful way; Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein don’t tend to be carried as heavily in underperforming retail locations at department stores (due to price point), so the cutting action by these retailers is expected to be fairly insignificant to sales.

By and large, the focus has been on international expansion. More than 50% of sales occur outside the United States (higher than any retailer I’m aware of), and, perhaps more interestingly, margins are actually higher overseas than they are domestically. Sentiment on overseas sales continues to be bullish, as PVH Corporation described its European and Chinese businesses as its “healthiest” markets at the end of last year.

This commentary at a time when nearly everyone is still worried about a Chinese economic slowdown and the potential impact from Brexit on EU GDP growth. If macro factors are causing problems for the company, it certainly isn’t showing itself in results. Both the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein businesses (which together make up 80% of revenue) saw high single-digit same-store sales comps in Europe consistently over the past year, and several Asian locales saw double-digit sales comps.

There is significant opportunity here, particularly in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, where PVH Corporation currently utilizes licensing rights with a local partner (Dickson Concepts International) rather than operating directly. While the company acknowledges that the partner has done an excellent job building the brand, PVH Corporation believes it can more aggressively drive growth, which is likely just due to the liquidity and available capital the company has versus its partner.

Border Tax: Almost Certainly Dead

CEO Manny Chirico has been a vocal critic of the border tax, which is a shift in overall corporate tone when it comes to trying to influence policy. PVH Corporation as a whole has never been a big campaigner for policy change in Washington, but the potential impact of the border tax on apparel retailers was a big enough issue to spur some action. I agree here.

While I am a fan of the current administration’s push to simplify the tax code and reduce the tax burden on American businesses, the border tax, which is basically a consumption tax, will do nothing but hurt American consumers. In particular, this would hurt lower income families more than others, who have a tendency to spend significantly larger percentages of their income on cheaper imported goods.

American apparel retailers, by and large, manufacture overseas and import for sale domestically. Given the current fragility of the American retail market, having to pass along higher retail costs to consumers on apparel would likely be another heavy weight on an industry, which is ill-equipped to deal with more pressure. At this point, most Republicans, such as Mark Sandford, Dennis Ross, and even Paul Ryan himself, consider the implementation of a border adjustment tax within corporate tax reform just about dead.

This news has spurred a bit of a relief rally in most names in this space, and it is a welcome rally after what has been a tough several years for most. The question for Republicans now is how to plug the $1T budget hole that the lack of a border tax puts on the proposed budget, and I suspect retailers will keep a close eye on Washington to see if new ideas are just as unpleasant as old ones.

Framing Future Earnings, Getting A Handle On Valuation

While the company’s global reach has been impressive, PVH Corporation is not immune to the strong dollar. Overall, the company is expecting to be negatively impacted $0.35/share due to foreign currency in 2017, with the British Pound being a core contributor to year/year weakness.

Framed against guidance of non-GAAP earnings per share of $7.35/share in 2017, if you exclude the negative impact of FX, constant currency earnings growth is forecast to be in the 14% range. Including it, growth is still healthy, and calendar year 2018 should hopefully at least see some moderation in foreign exchange impact, just in time to help the company as it laps some tough comps on its core brands.

Interest expense is expected to come in at $120M next year, just due to higher debt from the 350M in Euro bonds issued in the middle of last year. Substantially all of the company’s gross debt ($1,990M of $3,157M) sits on the company’s senior secured term loan facility, which carries a variety of interest rates depending on the type of currency being borrowed. The weighted average interest rate on the debt is quite low (3.2% in 2016), but like all secured term loan facilities, that cheapness does come at a price.

Beyond the customary negative covenants (fixed charge coverage and leverage, easily covered), the company is required to prepay 5% of the principal per year through the first two years, accelerating to 10% per annum after year three. Investors should remember that mandatory principal payments are not reflected on the income statement, instead only on the statement of cash flows and balance sheet, so investors might miss this impact on the company’s cash.

As of the end of last year, PVH Corporation has prepaid through September of next year its obligations under mandatory debt repayment, but it is an aspect to keep an eye on, particularly when it comes time to refinance the facility in a few years (matures 2021). If the environment is healthy, management may decide to pay up higher rates in exchange for a little more freedom in its ability to handle its cash.

All told, leverage should fall this year. Management has guided to $250M of debt repayment, $200M of stock repurchases, and $400M of capital expenditures (some projects shifted into fiscal 2017, particularly the New York Tommy Hilfiger office relocation, as well as digital channel investment). Given that the company should book $900M in operating cash flow this year (assuming flat working capital), capital spending plans are fully covered, and PVH Corporation still maintains a sizeable cash balance ($491M at the end of fiscal Q1 2018, even after the usual Q1 negative working capital impact).

Compared to quality retail comps, PVH Corporation prices quite favorably. L Brands (LB), Coach (COH), Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK:HNNMY) all price moderately more expensive on most measures. Still, the recent rally has taken its toll on relative valuation, particularly versus mall-centric U.S. retailers that don’t have PVH’s international growth story. While American Eagle (AEO) and Gap (GPS) are by no means competitors by any stretch of the imagination, these companies do trade much cheaper on trailing and forward measures.

When making a choice on which retailer to invest with, it's important to differentiate between what story you are getting behind with your investment. PVH Corporation is honestly more of an international play on European and Asian health, as well as the introduction of new product lines to those locales; the American business is not particularly central to the story, and in many cases, the brand doesn’t have the cache here that it does overseas.

Same-store sales comp expectations domestically reflect that, and if the current United States market wasn’t so highly contentious, I suspect the American businesses would see very little interest on conference calls and presentations. So, if you want retail exposure that avoids the doom-and-gloom story with American retailers, PVH is the way to go. It certainly trades fairly cheaply, particularly given its expected growth profile versus the market.

If you want to go long but don’t have a position, I wouldn’t buy the common directly today. Instead, selling puts is the way to go. 12/15/2017 115.00 Puts are currently fetching $900/contract in premium at the midpoint of the bid/ask spread, good enough for 17.5% annualized returns on your committed capital. If you do get placed, you’re in at a substantially lower cost basis than if you pulled the trigger today. Short interest has been creeping up a bit lately, and the market is clearly a bit suspicious of the rally, so I think it's worth taking a little bit of a more cautious approach on entry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.