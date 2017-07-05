DryShips: Lawsuit To Suspend Its Share Dilution

Image Source: Created by Author

Investment Thesis

DryShips (DRYS) stock plunged to $1 within a short period of time after the latest reverse split. On average, the company raises $2 million per day. Since the share price is expected to trade below $1 from the share dilution, I expect a massive increase in share count.

Lawsuit

The company reacted to the lawsuit and said that “DryShips Inc. believes that recently filed derivative lawsuit and motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to suspend further issuances of common shares below a certain price are without merit.”

ATHENS, GREECE--(Marketwired - Jul 4, 2017) - DryShips Inc. ((NASDAQ: DRYS)) (the "Company" or "DryShips"), a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels, announced today that it and its chief executive officer and chairman of the Company's board of directors, Mr. George Economou, have been named as defendants in a lawsuit filed in High Court of the Republic of the Marshall Islands (Civil Action No. 2017-131) alleging, in relevant part, breaches of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, and conflict of interest. The plaintiff seeks, among other things, a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to suspend any further issuances of new common shares by the Company at a price per share below the price specified by the plaintiff in the complaint, as well as certain other compensatory and punitive damages specified in the complaint. DryShips and its management have reviewed the complaint and the motion and believe them to be without merit and will contest them vigorously.

Expected Share Count

On June 22, 2017, the company performed its seventh reverse split. Within a week’s time, the stock plunged to $1. Normally, whenever the company performs a reverse split, the stock price decreases gradually; it usually takes a few weeks to reach $1, but this time is quicker. I highly doubt that the company will go for another reverse split right away. Considering the last three reverse splits, the company performs a reverse split once per month (April R/S 1-for-4, May R/S 1-for-7, and June R/S 1-for-5). We can expect one more voluntary reverse split in July. Share dilution will push the share to below $1. If the company continues to raise $2 million per day (average), the share count will increase drastically (see my graph/calculations below).

From June 22, 2017 to June 30, 2017 (about a week), the share count has increased from 5,652,257 to 15,925,216, or by approx. 10 million shares. I expect the company may perform a voluntary reverse split in the third week of July. At the current rate of dilution, I expect the stock will drop below $1, which means that the share count will increase dramatically. For the last three reverse splits, the company announced a voluntary reverse split when the stock was trading at greater than $1--but this time is different. As of June 30, 2017, the company had a 15.9 million share count. I expect the company may issue 45 million new shares in the next 15 days. If the company goes for a voluntary reverse split this month, I expect the share count may increase to 60 million (this is a conservative number).



Conclusion

As we can see from the chart below (short volume), in the last five days, short volume has been constantly decreasing. The short sellers have been covering their short positions ahead of time (they may be expecting something like a reverse split, and/or the stock may be highly volatile when it drops below $1).



In terms of the Kalani deal (share dilution), the company still manages to raise $2 million per day on average. The company maintains a healthy cash position of $113.1 million ($20.01 per share). Regardless of the company’s revenue performance, the share dilution will hammer the share price close to zero once again. The company reacted to the lawsuit; it seems the company is not going to stop its share dilution. My recommendation remains the same; the best time to short DRYS is after a reverse split, because history tells us that the stock drops 80% after such a split. To read my previous articles, please click here.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc (NASDAQ: ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

