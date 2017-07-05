Investing In Job Placement Companies

Share Prices Skyrocket of Some Staffing Firms

Share prices of leading staffing companies are at record highs. Strong economic news, changing hiring practices, and fewer well-trained employee prospects with IT and science backgrounds (the inventory of staffing companies) are contributing to greater revenues and profits. Here’s an industry investors will benefit from as long as conditions remain the same.

My son was job-hunting after recently receiving his MS in chemistry with secondary education and lab work in biology. His degree is from a top technical university, but he got few responses to his on-line-only applications. That is, until he turned to staffing companies. It piqued my interest. I realize staffing companies even for professionals is a growth industry. There are publicly traded staffing companies specializing in the sciences with potentially profitable investment potential.

Employers Hiring Temp Workers Grows

The New York Times called attention to the shifting job market in 2014. Established companies are hiring more temps, and some work for the placement agencies rather than the destination companies. Temporary staffing is predicted to grow 3% in 2018 to $126.8 billion. If the economy grows, a stronger recovery is projected for the staffing market; it might increase 4% to reach $146.6 billion.

First, temp workers were in agriculture, then offices, light industry, warehouses and today professional positions. Second, “The number of workers employed through temp agencies has climbed to a new high (in 2014)—2.87 million…and they represent a record share of the nation’s work force, 2 percent.” While most temp jobholders are fairly satisfied with their situations, black applicants lose out.

Third, concomitant to the increase of temp professionals since the 2007 Great Recession a new descriptor emerged: Contingent Workers.

“Contingent workers are defined as freelancers, independent contractors, consultants, or other outsourced and non-permanent workers who are hired on a per-project basis. They can work on site or remotely. However, they are not simply temp workers—this discounts the high-value nature and complexity of today’s contingent workforce. Contingent workers are highly skilled experts in their fields. These workers are hired to complete specified tasks under a statement of work (SOW) provision.”

Many temp professionals have significant student loans end up employed by the staffing companies per project or on a contract-to-hire basis. They rarely receive benefits or pay raises; temp professionals get paid lower salaries than company hires; companies enjoy the flexibility to lay-off quickly (e.g., when a project concludes) without meeting any government employment regulations; and destination companies cream workers potentially moving the best and brightest into their in-house employee mainstream. These are categorically underemployed college grads.

Four Firms in Focus

There is no dearth of publicly traded staffing companies. Staffing Industry Analysts claims there are 134 staffing firms with revenues in excess of $100M. M&A activity continues strong. Most service the IT industry, traditional offices, executive management, legal, tech, and commercial retailing. Two of largest publicly traded staffing companies are Manpower (NYSE: MAN) with $19.8B in revenues, and Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) with $5.2B in revenues.

MAN is on its way to doubling its share price over the past 52 weeks from about $60 per share to a new high of $113.51. MAN pays $1.86 dividend rate, has $7.56B market cap and $6.43 EPS. It holds over $700M in cash, so it can likely weather a recession when one might come again. Three cautionary notes: Gross Profit Margin (GP) is only 16.9% and Operating Margin (OM) is 3.9%, low in my estimation. Total long-term debt exceeds $830M. With the shares reaching new highs, insiders are selling record numbers of shares unlike insiders at RHI where selling is reportedly scant in 2016 and 2017 despite RHI share price touching it 52 weeks high of $50.98.

RHI pays a dividend yield nearly 2%. Its market cap is over $6B, and EPS is $2.65. RHI is the better long-term investment for safe harbor conscious investors. Fortune ranks RHI as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies. RHI GP is nearly 40%, and OM is 10.4%. The company holds total cash over $260M, while total debt is less than $1M. Investors beware that despite RHI employees being among the most happy with their jobs, Zacks and other investing research agencies recently issued SELL or HOLD recommendations with target prices set below the current share price. Investors ought not rush into either company investing significant cash at the current time. Better wait and see how the economy holds.

A mid-cap company is On Assignment (NASDAQ: ASGN). Shares of this company too are near its 52 weeks high of about $55 and target price of $56. It does not pay a dividend. Market cap is $2.9B and $2.5B in revenues; that is up over 12% Y/Y. GP is high at 30.4% and OP is a respectable 8%, but insiders are heavily into selling shares at this high price. Nevertheless, if one wants to dip a toe into the staffing industry you cannot go wrong with ASGN. I also believe the company may be an acquisition target if the M&A trend continues in the industry.

Adecco (OTCPK: AHEXY) is Swiss-based firm priding itself for its focus on and a division for medical and science jobs. AHEXY claims it facilitates the international careers of medical and science professionals through Adecco Group’s unrivalled network of 5,900 offices in 60 markets. Managers specialize in either medical or science recruitment. Shares of this company are like the companies above, i.e., selling near its 52 weeks high (and 2014 & 2015 highs around $40) at $39.13 from a low of $23.41. It has a PE of 16.18, a market cap of nearly $13B, and pays a dividend yield of almost two percent.

AHEXY’s GP tops 18% and OM is nearly 5% on revenues of $25.1B. Revenues are up in the Q1 of FY ’17 +7.5% Y/Y. EPS is $2.35. It has total cash over $1B and short term debt of $364M. Like the others mentioned above, rating companies are cutting recommendations to HOLD and UNDERPFORM. I surmise rating investment firms are being cautious since share prices are peaking, fears the Asian, European and US economies are going be shaky not warranting investments in staffing companies. They also talk about Internet becoming a major competitor. Fear of competition from the Internet job hiring programs coming on line are foolish, because the staffing firms offer de rigueur services employers want as previously detailed. It’s not unreasonable to expect AHEXY to hit the mid- to high $40s per share if economies are stable and there is no war with North Korea.

They’re in Pretty Good Shape for the Shape They Are In

Driving revenues and profitability will continue especially among firms committed to IT, science and biotech professional placements. A paucity of STEM trained degree holders means recruiting them comes at higher prices. On the other, it is beginning to be a shrinking job markets for science professionals: fewer products are made in America compounded by the growth of robotics. My son for example tells me the chemical companies where he was placed had reportedly fewer employees in his departments than five years prior with more chemical products made in India, and manual tasks performed by robots. In the meantime, the future looks rosy for investors finding the right staffing companies in which to invest.

Like Dr. Seuss (You’re Only Old Once) describing patient outcomes after doctor visits and hospital treatments, staffing companies are in pretty good shape for the shape they are in.