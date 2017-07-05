Acacia Communications: Time To Buy?

Acacia Communications (ACIA) has fallen on hard times after issuing lackluster Q2 2017 guidance and is scraping 52-week lows as the bears have seized momentum. Considering how poor guidance is for the second quarter, mainly due to a slowdown in demand from China, investing in ACIA here is not without risk. However, I think the stock's potential upside from here also presents an attractive opportunity should the Chinese market show a recovery.

In its Q1 2017 earnings report, Acacia issued guidance for the second quarter well below consensus estimates and results of prior quarters. Here's how management put it on the conference call:

At the midpoint of our guidance range, we expect revenue to be sequentially down 21.7% from the first quarter due to a couple of factors. The primary factor is softening demand from the China market that started in April. As you may have heard from others in our industry, we're seeing what we believe to be a temporary slowdown in the deployments from carriers in China, causing our larger China customers to slow down their order rates in the second quarter.

These were the exact guidance numbers, with revenue down 22.5% YoY at the midpoint and earnings down 63%:

These results spooked the market due to Acacia's "growth stock" status and drove the stock down further to bring the decline to more than 30% over the past three months. Considering that 41% of the company's revenue comes from Chinese telecommunications company ZTE, the slowdown in Chinese demand for optical communications products has hit Acacia's revenue particularly hard.

However, there is reason to believe that this slowdown will be temporary short-lived if it hasn't cleared up already. First, Acacia stated on the Q1 conference call that is expects 2H 2017 performance to rebound sharply due to higher Chinese demand. Specifically:

Our China customers tell us they anticipate conditions to improve in the third quarter of 2017. However, we believe the timing of a second half 2017 improvement will become clearer over the next few months. We believe the current slowdown in China is not a reflection of any weakening in the long term demand for 100G and above, rather a delayed deployment.

Needham analyst Alex Henderson, who has been spot-on in his analysis of the sector since before its major run-up, also claims that China has troughed and is set for recovery. More broadly, demand for 100G seems robust and poised to continue growing considering how much unfilled capacity still exists for it in datacenters and in metro areas worldwide. Considering the likelihood of a China demand bottom, ACIA's current valuation appears to offer high upside from here.

While EPS for the next quarter is expected to be a measly $0.285 at the midpoint of guidance, this is highly anomalous for Acacia in terms of historical performance. Using non-GAAP profit margin of 27%, which is the average profit margin over the last four quarters, if Acacia hits annual revenue of $500 million that would come out to EPS of $3.25 or a P/E of a tad over 12.

This is a conservative scenario. If not for the slowdown in Q2, Acacia would have easily exceeded $500 million in revenue at a profit margin around 27%. And this is just the beginning. Until the correction in Q2, Acacia's YoY revenue increases were in the triple-digits, and while this level of growth is likely over, the company's positioning in 100G will still spur strong revenue growth moving forward.

Estimates galore have 100G continuing growth for years to come to satisfy the data needs of datacenters and of telecommunication applications in metro areas:

The growth in 2015 and 2016 was staggering, but capacity remains unfilled all over the world. We might see temporary slowdowns such as the recent one in China, but the overall market growth will be sufficient to allow companies in the sector to grow revenues for quarters and years to come.

While it's possible the Chinese market will not bounce back quickly, the majority of signs right now are pointing towards a marked revenue and earnings recovery for Q3 2017. From there, I expect growth to resume due to the ongoing need for companies to upgrade to 100G to handle the volume and speed of data flow. Considering Acacia's likely growth from current revenue levels and robust profit margins, I think ACIA offers high upside potential at current prices. I am upgrading shares from a Buy rating, which I re-iterated in my previous article here, to a Strong Buy rating on the low valuation, expectations for a China recovery, and projected sequential and YoY growth over the quarters following Q2.

