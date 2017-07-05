What The Volvo 'All-Electric' Car Announcement Was - And What It Wasn't

There is massive confusion resulting from headline reductionism and lack of experience in the automotive industry as to what Volvo (OTCPK:GELYF) announced today in terms of electrification of its car portfolio. Here is an example of an article that can easily cause the casual reader to not understand what really happened: Volvo draws notice with all-in EV commitment

The purpose of this article is to set Volvo’s announcement straight.

Let’s start out what Volvo had already announced BEFORE today:

All of its cars going forward will have a plug-in hybrid variant. Volvo sometimes refers to plug-in hybrid (PHEV) as “twin engine.” Volvo made this clear already over two years ago. Volvo was going to release two all-electric cars: One in 2019 and another in 2020. This had already been made clear over the last year or more. Volvo recently established a new semi-independent brand, Polestar, as a performance brand focusing mainly on 100% pure EVs. Think Mercedes AMG or BMW M-series, but mainly for EVs. It had not specified anything further than that.

What was incremental in terms of what Volvo announced today? Here is the link to the press release: Volvo Cars elektrifierar hela sitt modellprogram

First of all, by going 100% electric, what Volvo means is that for the new models launched starting in 2019, there will be a “floor” on electrification that consists of every car being a 48 volt mild hybrid. For all intents and purposes, this is an even “lighter” form of hybrid than a Toyota (TM) Prius, in terms of cost and what the system can do.

The 48 volt system basically provides for the ability to recover brake energy and to do so cost effectively. Think just under $1,000 per car. It’s also a natural and robust start-stop system. Companies such as Delphi (DLPH) supply these kinds of systems. They sit on top of car’s existing 12 volt battery system.

A few cars are launched right now with these 48 volt systems, so Volvo isn’t going to be the first by any means. The Volkswagen Group (including Audi and Bentley, for example) is going 48 volt in a major way over the next few years as well, and they have already started, more than two years ahead of Volvo.

It’s a coincidence, but Volvo’s (now former) Chief Technology Officer Peter Mertens left Volvo to take a similar role at Audi.

So that’s the single biggest message here: Starting in 2019, all new Volvos will have, at a minimum, a 48 volt system. By 2025, no old cars without a 48 volt system at a minimum, will be sold by Volvo. That’s what it means by going all electric.

Those 48 volt systems will be paired with gasoline and diesel engines. Volvo thinks that the consumer will gradually come to prefer gasoline over diesel, primarily because of purchase cost, but has not set a timeline for if or when diesels will go to zero. Customer demand will decide.

As far as plug-in hybrids are concerned, there was nothing new in today’s announcement. They are offered on all new models that have been launched over the last two years (XC90, S90, V90, XC60 etc) and future models will have this option as well. So nothing new here.

When it comes to all-electric cars, Volvo said it will launch five models 2019-2021. That’s up from the two that it had previously announced. It also said that two of these five would be under the Polestar brand. They would be for the highest performance (acceleration, top speed, etc).

That leaves a third model under the “plain” Volvo brand. Volvo did not specify any meaningful details about these five all-electric models. They will be shown later. Given that one of them is going into production by 2019, we should see that one soon, probably within approximately one year from now.

How does this differ from other automakers?

Actually, what Volvo announced does not sound a whole lot different from what BMW, Mercedes and Audi are doing. They too will put 48 volt systems in many cars. They just haven’t said they are going to 48 volt as a 100% baseline in their portfolio. Maybe they’re on their way to 50%, maybe more, maybe less. Maybe 100% some day too, but they have not said. Who really cares if they get to 75% or 90%, because some of their models cost a lot less, whereas Volvo focuses on higher-end cars and can afford to go to 100%? It’s not important.

But their PHEV and BEV (100% EV) strategies are essentially similar to Volvo: Roll out a few cars on top of their existing gasoline, diesel, and (plug in) hybrid offerings, mostly between 2018 and 2022. Then pray that the consumer will buy them at a price that doesn’t reduce the automaker’s net margins.

Other automakers such as Ford (F) and General Motors (GM), just to mention two who sell cars in lower price ranges, have not committed to installing 48 volt systems as a baseline in their cars, because they are more price-sensitive. Even at a few hundred dollars - and it can be around the $1,000 mark - a 48 volt system is an expensive add-on for a $16,000 basic car. For a $38,000 Volvo, not as much.

Lesson learned: You have to read the fine print

The Volvo announcement was not going to 100% EVs. It wasn’t even about setting an end-date for gasoline or diesel cars.

It was about making 48 volt systems standard in all cars, that are not PHEVs or BEVs.

And yes, it was about announcing three additional BEVs as well, to be launched 2021, on top of the two already announced - including two high-performance variants.

Everyone calm down now!