One Remarkable High Yield Chart Suggests Junk Is Exhausted

There's good-ish news for equities, but for high yield, things are looking unbelievably stretched - even by low volatility standards.

Goldman is out looking at where stocks and high yield credit are now versus how they've behaved during historical low volatility periods.

The low volatility regime continues to produce some pretty incredible visuals and I've just found a new one.

There's been so much written about the low volatility regime over the past several months that separating the wheat from the chaff has become well nigh impossible.

What I do know is that Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic delivered the single best piece on market complacency ever written on Friday evening, but with that notable exception, they're all starting to blend together.

Underscoring the ubiquitous nature of the discussion, the Wall Street Journal was out with yet another piece on retail investors and inverse VIX products (XIV) on Monday. You can read my take on it here, but suffice to say even the mainstream financial media has now surmised that "you too can be a volatility seller" is probably a Siren song.

The debate about the sustainability of the YTD tech rally has become inextricably bound up with the complacency discussion thanks to the fact that some popular tech names have become synonymous with low volatility. The angst is palpable as I noted on Tuesday. Indeed, a quick check shows put open interest on PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) is near a decade high:

(Bloomberg)

As regular readers are aware, Goldman has been at the center of this entire debate, having helped catalyze the tech selloff we saw on June 9th (when growth stocks had their worst day relative to value since 2009) and having penned multiple lengthy missives on volatility since then.

What you might not know about Goldman is that they are actually in the camp that believes the low volatility regime is likely to persist absent "a recession or a war" (their words, not mine).

Given that, it makes sense that the bank would pen something about what assets are likely to perform the best in an environment that continues to be dominated by suppressed volatility and abject complacency.

So that's what they did on Wednesday and to be honest, their conclusions are self-evident. You'll never guess what performs well during periods of low volatility:

(Goldman)

Stocks (SPY) and junk bonds - imagine that.

The interesting part about the note, however, is what is says about high yield (HYG) during the current low volatility environment versus historical periods of suppressed volatility. Have a look at these charts:

(Goldman)

Not to put too fine a point on it, but that one on the right is absurd.

So on the left you've got P/E multiples on the S&P and as you can see, equity valuations haven't really gotten much more stretched than they already were relative to what usually happens during periods of low volatility.

But, high yield credit spreads have compressed far more than they did during five previous low volatility episodes dating back to 1985. Here's Goldman:

These assets’ valuation behavior has diverged. Exhibit 6 shows the cumulative change in the S&P 500 P/E from the start of low volatility periods, showing this time it has been in line with increases in equity valuations we have seen in similar periods. Obviously the level of equity valuation is higher, but that was true before entering the low vol period. The change in credit’s valuation has been far more material (Exhibit 7). And it is not just that credit spreads have compressed more than in other periods, as they were wider at the start of this low vol period than previous ones historically, presumably creating more scope for compression. But spreads have also compressed to a level that is c.100bps tighter than they have been at the same point in similar periods, on average.

That quite clearly suggests that high yield credit (HYG) is in a bubble - even relative to previous episodes of low volatility.

If you're wondering what Goldman thinks, the bank reckons spreads can still grind tighter, but if you fully understand what that chart in the right pane above depicts, you've got to believe that there is very, very little room left for high yield to run.

Throw in the risk from falling oil prices (which are back to moving lower after rallying for several consecutive days) and the ongoing turmoil in the retail space and you've got yourself a pretty compelling case to take your money and run in (or rather "from") junk.

