Tesla's Model 3 Deposits Are Shrinking

I consider myself green and am rooting for electric cars and alternate energy sources to succeed. However, as an investor you have to look solely at the facts of each potential investment. Deposits for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), are the like backlog for other manufacturers, it is the best look at forward sales.

Deposits for the new Model 3 were first taken on March 31, 2016. There was great excitement after 200,000 preorders were made on that day, by buyers sight unseen. In fact, those buyers did not even know what the car would look or perform like. In April, 2016, Tesla's Vice President of Business Development, Diarmuid O'Connell stated reservations for the forthcoming Model 3 were approaching 400,000. Other news articles of the time period put orders in the first month at about 373,000.

Deposits for the Model 3 are only $1,000 and unlike most other deposits on large ticket items, are fully refundable.

Below is a table of deposits shown as a liability on Tesla’s balance sheet.

As shown above, deposits increased $108 million in the first quarter of 2016 which shows the initial preorders for the Model 3. They then increased another $288 million the next quarter. This lines up with the estimated 373,000 preorders which would have had deposits of $1,000 each. Deposit growth essentially stopped after that and then started to fall. New orders did pick up the slack for those falling off.

What is interesting, after a month of constant updates on Model 3 preorders in April, 2016, we have heard nothing of the amount of deposits on the Model 3 from Tesla at all. I have used two methods below to estimate the change in deposits since the initial orders.

Deposit Analysis Method #1

Tesla’s existing model sales have increased 125% since the March 2016 quarter. Deposits back then were probably about $283 million for the Model S and Model X once you back out Model 3 deposits. That was the number as of the prior two quarter ends. So, if you increase deposits by 125% you get $637 million. The deposit increase of the Model X and S alone based on sales increases should be $333 million. Since total deposits on March 31, 2017 were actually lower at $616 million, something doesn’t add up. The reason appears to be the $40,000 deposit Model X owners put down several years ago. The Model X went into production in 2015 so there was some deposit runoff from that during 2016. However, that runoff would have been less than the $283 million of deposits on the books at December 31, 2015. Remember there were also $2,500 per vehicle deposits on the Model S. Since the Model X deposits were higher, a good estimate of Model X deposits at that point would be about $200 million. All preordered Model X’s are now sold.

The following table shows the estimated shrinkage in Model 3 deposits based on deposit shrinkage and Model X deposit runoff.





Based on the 125% sales growth of the Model S and X from 3/31/16 to 3/31/17 to 12/31/15 level of deposits. Estimated runoff of preproduction Model X deposits, which are now all produced.

As shown above, deposits should have increased by $133 million from 12/31/15 based on the 125% increase in sales of the in-production models. It in fact declined by $63 million, indicating the $196 million shortfall was a decline in Model 3 deposits.

Deposit Analysis Method #2

Another way to look at deposits is management’s recent announcement that if you order a Model 3 now you can get delivery in late 2018. Production is supposed to start late in July, 2017 and ramp slowly at first. Elon Musk recently tweeted 100 cars in August, 1500 in September and 20,000 a month by December. A best case seems to be about 35,000 Model 3s in 2017. Management has previously guided for 10,000 per week production by the end of 2018. That takes production from 20,000 per month at the beginning of the year to 40,000 by the end, an average of 30,000 per month. Going into late 2018 adds about another 300,000 for a total of 335,000 based on deposits in place now. That is below the close to 400,000 preorders over a year ago.

Both methods indicate Model 3 deposit shrinkage. A third way to look at it was management was indicating back in April, 2016 that those ordering now would get their Model 3 in 2019 or 2020. They are now saying late 2018. Yes, that could partially be due to improvements in the process, but less preorders appear to be also to blame. Further, the deposit decline the past quarter was after the Model X preproduction deposit runoff was over.

Conclusion

Probably the best stock comparable to Tesla is Amazon which also makes little profit but has a huge market cap versus book value, sales and profits. However, Amazon clearly has a big advantage over rivals in two huge industries, cloud computing and online retail. It is unclear at this point if Tesla will have that advantage going forward. Yes, the Model S was revolutionary, but it is a niche product with no real competition. The Model 3 will have intense competition.

Many investors know, the time to buy a hyped-up stock is leading up to an event or announcement. The time to sell is after the event or news. The news is now out for the Model 3 production schedule. Sales of the Model 3 along with recent sales of existing models appear to be below expectations. This is the time to sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.