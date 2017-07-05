Redfin IPO: Real Estate Redefined

Redfin has introduced several features like "Book It Now" and the "Redfin Refund", which are important tools in providing a compelling experience for consumers versus rivals.

Redfin (RDFN) is a self-described "technology-powered residential real estate brokerage". Their mission is to redefine the process of buying and selling a home, leveraging the power of technology to simplify and democratize the experience for users. Founded in 2004 in Seattle, it has grown steadily over the years, having sold 75,000 homes worth in excess of $40 billion through 2016.

Although they are the #1 most-visited brokerage site and the fastest-growing top-10 real estate website, there is still a massive amount of room for expansion given the size of the total addressable market:

The National Association of REALTORS®, or NAR, estimated that the aggregate value of existing U.S. home sales was approximately $1.5 trillion in 2016 from approximately 5.5 million total transactions. We estimate consumers paid more than $75 billion in commissions in 2016 for these transactions.

Given that Redfin was involved in 35,350 transactions in 2016, that is only around a 0.6% penetration in terms of volume. The company has been proactive over the years in rolling out new features and methodically expanding to new markets, working to increase their share of this large pie.

Full disclosure: I recently went through the home buying process using Redfin, so in addition to details gathered from the S-1 filing, I can add some color regarding my experience as a buyer.

Redfin vs. the Competition

The most visible competitor for Redfin is Zillow (Z), another real estate giant which allows users to add and view listings online. Founded around the same time as Redfin, Zillow has expanded over the years both organically and through acquisitions (most notably a merger with Trulia in 2015). With revenue of $847M in 2016, Zillow is currently around 3x larger than Redfin in terms of sales dollars.

The key difference between the two is that Redfin employs its own network of realtors to aid users in the home buying process, whereas Zillow acts solely as a digital reference point for real estate listings, providing searches and reviews for other realtor services. Long term, I believe this provides a distinct competitive advantage which Redfin can use to take away share from Zillow as it obtains enhanced visibility to consumers. Integrated realtor services provide an extra layer of protection for users from scam listings, which I have heard anecdotally are an issue with Zillow. Additionally, the simplicity of searching for a home, booking tours, making an offer, and tracking all of the necessary closing steps in one place give Redfin a compelling value-add proposition.

The Redfin Estimate vs. the Zestimate

One of Zillow's biggest claims to fame has been the Zestimate, an algorithm which gives a price for a property's current valuation based on a number of relevant factors such as size and comparable sales. Offered since 2006, Zillow is the elder statesman in this arena of algorithmic valuation. The tool is not without its share of controversy, however, as realtors claim it gives unrealistic expectations for buyers and sellers in some cases.

In 2015, Redfin launched its own competing service against the Zestimate, logically named the "Redfin Estimate". According to a study commissioned by Redfin and conducted by the independent research company SSRS, their value is actually more accurate than Zillow's. For the more than 5000 homes analyzed, the median error rate of the home-value estimate for listed homes was 2.06% for Redfin, 5.95% for Zillow, and 10.26% for Homes.com.

Naturally, Zillow couldn't let Redfin besmirch the name of their Zestimate and fired back, giving an explanation for the discrepancy:

The biggest difference between Zillow's Zestimate and the Redfin estimate is that Redfin takes into account list price. Since the list price influences the ultimate sale price, it's not surprising that Redfin's able to get very close to the ultimate sale price for listed homes. But that isn't as helpful to home buyers, sellers and homeowners as an independent estimate of a home's value based on independent data.

Additionally, Zillow has created a contest with a $1M prize for any data scientist who is able to improve the accuracy of their Zestimate algorithm. Clearly this is a hotly contested issue, and I think the jury is still out regarding whose method is more accurate. Regardless, I think it is fair to say that after years of uncontested leadership by Zillow, Redfin has finally caught up and offered a competitive alternative.

The Home Buying Process with Redfin

Because of Redfin's vertical integration, they are able to provide several useful features which I did not find readily available from competitors. One such feature (which Redfin introduced in 2015) is "Book It Now", which allows users to line up a home tour schedule for several different homes directly through the website or app. The first time using the site, I was able to pick a time which worked for me and schedule four back-to-back home tours with minimal effort. Redfin automatically set me up with an agent who took care of all of the legwork on their end.

After I found the home that I wanted and was able to negotiate a price with the help of my realtor, all of the necessary steps to closing were tracked in the "Deal Room" on their website. Essentially, this contains copies of all the important documents for the transaction, as well as a timeline of key events which need to take place in order to successfully close on the home. This includes delivering the good faith deposit, scheduling the home inspection, ordering the home warranty, and completing the final walk through, among others. Everyone knows that the home buying process can be quite stressful, and there is constant anxiety that an important date or necessary item will be missed. I found it reassuring to have all the items in one place where it was easier to track them.

Finally, what is arguably the best benefit is the "Redfin Refund", a discount taken from realtor commissions which Redfin shares with the buyer. In 2016, the average refund was around $3500. Nothing is quite as pleasing to clients as a cash payment, which Redfin is able to offer because they pay their realtors a salary separate from commissions, giving the company added flexibility to institute programs such as this.

Exploratory Services

Through the S-1 filing, Redfin has disclosed several experimental programs they have been piloting in selected markets. If they are successful there, they will likely be rolled out across the general market Redfin serves.

First is a fast-offers solution for buyers in competitive markets who wish to move quickly in making offers. This allows Redfin agents to draft an offer in a matter of minutes through a mobile device, meaning it can be made before the buyer and agent even leave the property. Obviously, this would be useful when there is concern that competing offers will come soon and take the home off the market.

Second is an intriguing service called "Redfin Now", which would bring Redfin directly into the business of buying and selling property. The feature is described well in the S-1:

In the first quarter of 2017, we began offering an experimental new service called Redfin Now, where we buy homes directly from home sellers. Customers who sell through Redfin Now will typically get less money for their home than they would listing their home with a real estate agent, but get that money faster with less risk and fuss. We believe our industry-leading algorithms for calculating what a home is worth will limit the risk that the price we pay a Redfin Now customer for her home is below the price we charge a new buyer for that home. And we believe our ability to reach more than 20 million monthly average visitors through our website and mobile application, coupled with our network of Redfin buyers, will let us effectively resell the homes we purchase through Redfin Now.

Redfin is essentially saying that they will be an effective flipper of homes due to the speed with which they can pay sellers and their database of information which they can leverage to prevent overpaying for a home. They have the luxury of waiting longer than the original seller to ensure that they receive fair market value or above to profit from the transaction. This is obviously a fairly big departure from their current mode of business, so it remains to be seen if Redfin can execute on the idea. But it is a testament to their innovative spirit that they are willing to try out programs such as this.

Third is another dramatic departure from Redfin's current market position. This feature is Redfin Mortgage, through which Redfin will originate and underwrite loans directly for the buyer. This is on top of Title Forward, which was introduced in 2016 in eight states and facilitates the title transfer and settlement process between buyer and seller. Clearly Redfin is not short on ambition in working to achieve their goal of entirely digital end-to-end closing of real estate transactions. While these programs are still in their infancy, they demonstrate both the potential and the risks of the company's expansion plans.

Company Financials

Over the past few years, Redfin has been able to grow revenues at a rapid clip. The growth rates for 2014-2016 were 37%, 49%, and 43%, respectively.

However, the company is still showing net losses, totaling $24.7M, $30.2M, and $22.5M for 2014, 2015, and 2016. While this is fairly normal for companies that are still showing fast growth, it may turn some investors away. As Redfin has worked to add new features to make their platform more attractive to customers, technology and development costs have doubled from $17.9M in 2014 to $34.6M in 2016.

A bit concerning is the rate of cash burn by the company, having drawn down $112M in cash and short term investments in 2014 to around $38M as of March 2017. The IPO will help to strengthen their cash reserves, but eventually the spending will need to be pared down so that the company can sustain its expansion plans internally rather than relying on outside sources of capital.

Risks

With a well-capitalized and aggressive rival like Zillow, Redfin has to ensure that they are always innovating to stay ahead of the competition. Were Zillow to attempt a vertical integration similar to Redfin's, there is significant risk that they could steal away customers. Additionally, Redfin's success is particularly tied to the health of the housing market and the current macroeconomic environment. With interest rates rising, there is the risk that home buying slows down as mortgages become less attractive. However, the Fed has shied away from rapid rate increases, and I believe the changes will be gradual enough where buyers become adjusted to the new rates without any sharp deceleration of real estate activity.

Redfin's revenue generation is highly concentrated in large metropolitan areas, and as of now, 68% comes from their top 10 list of Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Maryland, Orange Country, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Virginia. The company has been gradually working on reducing this and expanding to new markets (the number was 75% in 2015), but Redfin is still quite reliant on these areas. Thus, any property bubble which develops and bursts in these places could significantly hurt their operating results.

Finally, if the experimental programs such as mortgage lending and Redfin Now are ever introduced large-scale, they will bring about a new degree of risk. Redfin will then be in the business of owning properties, which would make a downturn in the housing market even more devastating.

Conclusion

There are compelling reasons to be optimistic about the future of Redfin as it fights for its share of the residential real estate market. Redfin has made it clear that they want to position themselves as the one stop shop for real estate, and they have been aggressive in introducing new features and programs to make this a reality. While there has been no information released yet regarding the pricing of the offering, I will be watching this one closely for further details. If I believe the offering price to be fair, I will likely initiate a long position in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.