What's Driving Down Oil Prices?

Welcome to the fake news edition of Oil Markets Daily!

In a report published by Raymond James on July 3, 2017, the sell side firm wrote a piece titled, “Energy Stat: Is "Fake News" Driving Down Oil Prices?... Today We Debunk the Top Ten Oil Myths.” The headline might be eye catching, but the substance of the report was insightful with data points that support the global rebalancing story.

Here are the 10 myths Raymond James attempted to debunk in the report:

In this write-up, we will just go over a few of these points.

The first myth we will go over is “Myth #1: Weekly DOE inventories data has looked bearish this year helping drive oil prices lower.”

In its report, Raymond James noted that the analyst team has spent a “considerable amount of time on the road visiting energy investors over the past month.” Their biggest takeaway was that investor perception of US oil inventory was bearish. The team noted that OPEC’s ramp in exports leading up to the January start date had clouded investors’ perception of US storage as the chart below illustrates that investors should really be paying attention to storage changes starting in March:

The firm notes that if we include the storage draw from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the last four months, US crude inventories have actually declined by about 300k b/d.

Raymond James also goes onto say:

“Since the U.S. represents ~25% of global crude inventories, a simplistic extrapolation would suggest that global oil inventories have been falling by about 1.2 million bpd over the past four months. While this extrapolation is overly simplistic and fraught with potential regional inventory flow error, it would imply that global oil inventories have been falling twice as fast as our global oil model would have suggested for the same time period! In other words, U.S. oil inventory trends since March (the appropriate time-lagged period to focus upon) have actually looked even more bullish than our bullish oil model! Since our model forecasts even greater drawdowns over the next nine months, the numbers should only get more bullish from here.”

While we can’t confirm from our data sources the “more bullish” global fundamental trend they are seeing, we are seeing OECD storage rebalancing continuing despite recent commentary about OPEC supply cuts not working.

The second myth we will go over is “Myth #6: Rising global “floating storage” suggest a deteriorating supply/demand equation.”

Media outlets have recently reported that floating storage increased by 50 million bbls over the last two months. Raymond James argues that this does not necessarily translate into weakening global supply and demand as the firm published this chart in their report:

Source: Raymond James

The firm goes onto say that, “A more reasonable narrative is that the oil futures curve has shifted to open up more contango opportunities, and trading shops often use floating storage in these circumstances.”

It’s also important to note that the total global floating storage data does not include offshore storage from Iran which has decreased by more than 50 million bbls since the start of the year.

As readers will note, floating storage can fluctuate massively in a very short amount of time and does not speak to the global fundamentals in any way other than to say that traders find the contango trade more appealing now.

However, the bears would argue that the reason the oil price curve shifted into contango in the first place is because the market is oversupplied, a very valid bearish argument.

Most sell side firms have thrown in the bull towel over the last month, and Raymond James along with Citigroup are some of the last remaining sell side firms that remain bullish. We recently wrote our mid-year recap where we talked about the developments in the oil markets and what we expect moving forward.