Intel Is A Bargain Below $35

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is a company I have been very negative on in the past. I thought its management team was extremely poor. After chasing a tablet market that is currently rotting, and then going after a phone market that did not want it, Intel now seems to be trying to lead industries rather than chase after markets too late to be effective.

Intel had assumed it could take over any market involving processors because it was Intel, even if it was late to the party, and had poor designs. It was a painful lesson for Intel to learn, but management finally has lost a lot of its arrogance, and Intel's strategic vision has become better focused.

Three parts of this focus are Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous driving, and non-volatile storage solutions.

When I was writing about Intel a few years ago, I always thought it had a really good chance in IoT and was always surprised how slowly it was growing for it. It was mainly a reflection on the market being slower than most of us expected. Intel was undaunted and now is seeing solid growth. In Q1 2017, IoT revenue was up 11% to $721 million, year to year. With all these Q1 2017 to Q1 2016 numbers, it's important to note that Q1 2016 was 14 weeks, as opposed to Q1 2017 being 13 weeks, so these numbers would be more favorable in 2017, were the time period equal.

The company also saw revenue growth of 15% for the full year from 2015 to 2016, with revenue of $2.6 billion. This is now a very considerable business for Intel and a high growth business as well. Intel getting entrenched early will continue to drive growth because of the nature of IoT; it is not just physical hardware but also protocol to get things from the end device to a server where it can be easily accessed by another device, which can either display the data or help control the device. This requires not only a product stack all along the pathway but also software/protocols. Being entrenched and helping shape the industry is very important. Intel is a big winner in a big market that is continuing to grow.

Autonomous driving is also where Intel is putting a lot of hope. The recent purchase of Mobileye (MBLY) for $15.3 billion shows how serious Intel is in pursuing this. This was paid for with cash and will be profit accretive from day one, since Mobileye is selling driver assisting technologies profitably today. This will allow Intel to essentially do what it is doing with IoT, and with the same type of timing where it is ahead of the game, not reacting to it. This is Intel at its best, tying in end-point devices from Mobileye with its vast server, mapping, simulators, and AI, giving it an end to end technology portfolio. And, doing it early, so it can not only be molded by the industry but also mold it.

It seems clear at some point that autonomous driving will become the norm in the future. It also seems clear this will be a lucrative and very substantial market. Intel will be gaining experience all the way as this develops, as well as entrenching itself early. By getting in early and having experience with Mobileye, Intel will be uniquely qualified to lead and benefit from this market.

Non-volatile storage is where Intel is showing massive revenue growth, albeit it is losing money in this segment. This includes 3D NAND, which is doing very well, but more importantly, Intel's 3D XPoint (or Optane). While 3D NAND is selling very well for the company and will be profitable in the second half of this year despite significant capital expenditure to increase capacity, 3D XPoint is a far more compelling technology. This is a non-volatile technology that is far superior to NAND, both in speed and endurance. It can be used instead of DRAM in many cases.

Although not as fast as DRAM, it is cheaper, and again, non-volatile. It is also an excellent cache for other forms of storage, offering very good speed, but being non-volatile, does not have the issues of losing data if power is lost (as is the case with DRAM). There are too many uses for this technology to be listed, and they will continue to expand as the technology matures, costs come down, and demand can be met. Very importantly, Intel can package this technology with its servers, making them more attractive as well. This is clearly an enormous opportunity for Intel.

This is not to say the current products based on 3D Xpoint are particularly compelling; in fact, they are not in my opinion. Intel currently has a few "caching" Optane modules for Kaby Lake processors available, but they will be of limited appeal. They currently are used to cache a large magnetic disk, but given the limited span of products that can use this, and the value of paying for an Optane module as well as a magnetic disk, versus just an SSD (which will give more consistent performance), clearly, Intel is just beginning to ramp up the products this will be used in. Soon, there will be DIMMs using this technology and also large storage devices (there currently is one, P4800x, but it is for data centers), so the span will grow dramatically. With between 1/6 and 1/10 of the latency of SSDs, as well as far superior performance in random access, and far greater density than DRAMs, there is a huge market available as the technology matures. Do not judge it by the current products, that would be like judging the future of microprocessors on the 4004. The technology is excellent, and the future will bring disruptive, useful products that will materially improve computing. This and similar technologies will have a huge market presence, and Intel is out first with it. One thing we know is it is hard to dislodge this company from a market when it gets there first.

All in all, the Non-Volatile Storage Group was up 55% year to year in Q1 but down for the full year of 2016 compared to 2015. However, with the new technologies and expansion of the product (which was under supply constraints even in Q1 2017), the quarterly growth rates in Q4 2016 (25%) and Q1 2017 are more representative and possibly even understated, considering the ramp-up of these products.

Of course, there are the older divisions that still make up the lion's share of Intel's revenues, if not its growth. The CCG (Client Computing Group) was up 6% to $8 billion in Q1 2017, with ASP up and volumes down. It was also up 2% in full year 2016 compared to 2015, which is not bad, considering the market is shrinking. The Q1 2017 results are despite AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) releasing its Ryzen processors, and the desktop market shrinking 7.3%. AMD's Ryzen was only out for a month, and they were all mid to higher end processors without GPUs, so the future impact of these processors is not clear now. What we do know is Intel processors are still substantially superior, but these processors do represent a good degree of progress compared to AMD's previous architecture.

According to CEO Brian Krzanich in the Q1 Conference Call, Intel has not noticed any out of the ordinary in PC segment in Q1 or Q2, despite the release of Ryzen. I'm not sure I believe this though, as the AMD products will now be competing in performance with more expensive Intel processors, which will force Intel to either drop prices or lose share. Based on the release of the Skylake-X processors, it looks like Intel decided to drop prices a bit and be very competitive in this space. I also say this because the processors seem rushed by Intel, with problems that additional time would have likely squashed. Naturally, we will have to see what happens when AMD releases lower end processors, and APUs later in the year, but having closed the gap somewhat between themselves and Intel, AMD will be putting pricing pressure on Intel higher up food chain. I cannot see Intel being completely unaffected by this, as I expect it'll to cut prices and compete, based on the initial aggressive response.

The Data Center Group showed revenue of $4.2 billion, up 6%, driven by higher ASP. This was driven by sales cloud service providers. Full year 2016 was up 4% from 2015. The Intel Security Group was down 1% year to year but up 9% for the full year 2016, compared to 2015. Even so, this division is not particularly interesting outside of Intel spinning off McAfee and retaining a 49% ownership in it. Programmable Solutions Group was down 7% to $425 million in Q1, year to year, allowing for a $99 million writedown in Q1 2016. Again, keep in mind, Q1 2016 had 14 weeks, Q1 2017 had 13 weeks, so Q1 2017 would be more favorable if the time frame were identical.

None of these are particularly interesting to me. The PC market does have some exposure to AMD's Ryzen, but it should be relatively minor. The Server group should continue to grow slowly.

Security? Who cares, especially now it has been spun off? The Programmable Solutions Group helps sells servers but by itself is not a strong driver of profits. With server volumes being down, the FPGAs will have less opportunity to grow, although I expect this segment is a little choppier than the others.

Even so, the company made $3 billion, mainly on these rather prosaic divisions. That is exciting. Not only did it allow for a raise in dividend but also allowed for a large allocation of money for stock repurchase, both of which rewarded investors nicely.

Intel has been doing this for years though. So much so we take it for granted. But with Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group's revenue of $866 million being a 55% jump from a year ago, the continuing growth of IoT, and the enormous potential of autonomous driving and driving assisted technologies, Intel is finally looking to grow in the right places. That is something we never could take for granted.

All in all, it's difficult to see the company having much risk at this point. We know what AMD has, and it's inferior, albeit less so than the previous generation. Servers are still safe. IoT will probably continue to grow nicely each year. Non-volatile storage is exploding in revenue and will be profitable in the second half of 2018. Autonomous driving is a technology that's developing fast but will have longer term implications. Even so, it's profitable even today.

But with this must come the caveat that profit growth should not be particularly fast. IoT is a nice driver, but assuming somewhere near 15% growth in 2017, and the relative size of it compared to the rest of the company, it will be somewhat muted. Revenue for the Non-Volatile Storage Group is exploding, but it will not be profitable until 2018. Autonomous driving is already profitable, but this will be minor for quite some years, and certainly compared to the other divisions.

Considering how much money the company is already making, the nice dividend, and the commitment to repurchasing stock, is this really important? There is always something not to like but with a stable x86 market, and with three significant growth opportunities in segments with a high TAM (where Intel is a leader, not a follower), this company is solid investment for now and the future.

