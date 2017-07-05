Buy Newtek Business Services Corp. For The Strong Dividend And Growth Prospects

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) is a business development company (BDC) specializing in providing financial and business services to the small and medium sized businesses in the United States. With the Federal Reserve looking for another interest rate hike this year and the three-month LIBOR increasing to 1.30% this week, the BDCs have started to experience increasing income.

The BDCs have outperformed the S&P 500 over the last eight years and are expected to continue their streak in 2017 as investors search for yield. The strong future outlook for the sector provides a good opportunity for investors to take advantage. The strong fundamentals of NEWT further reaffirm the booming trend of the business development sector and provide a compelling case to buy this stock.

NEWT is a small cap stock with a tremendous amount of growth potential. With a market cap of just 284 million and an expected earning growth of 11% in 2017, the stock presents plenty of upside. In addition, the stock has been given a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an Expected Surprise Prediction in positive territory. The company not only achieved a quarterly YoY revenue growth of 32.40%, the analysts have also been revising the estimates upward. The company has also achieved an impressive profit margin of 83.24% which strengthens the argument to buy the stock.

The company's diluted EPS for the last quarter was 1.84 and analysts have predicted continued earning per share growth. According to Zacks.com research report, the projected EPS growth for the next quarter is 16.18%. The strong growth suggested by analysts across the board indicates the upside potential of the stock. Various analysts have given the stock an average price target of $18.10, which shows more than 11% upside from the current price level.

In terms of valuation, the company looks to be undervalued due to a low forward P/E. The forward P/E of only 9 shows that the valuation is attractive for investors, considering the high growth rate. The P/E of the S&P 500 as of today (07/03/17) is 25.71. Therefore, the lower P/E of NEWT as compared to the market, while growing at a high pace, shows a good upside potential. In addition, the price target of $18.10 above the current price of $16.20 indicates that the stock also presents a good value proposition.

In addition to the strong fundamentals mentioned above, NEWT pays an impressive dividend of 9.82% with a payout ratio of 83.24%. The historical analysis also indicates that the dividend rate is consistently increasing for the company which paints another positive picture for the company's stock. With the increasing growth prospects, potential price appreciation, and the cash flow from dividends which are higher than the industry average, investors can expect a good return on their investment. The business development sector is also experiencing a surging growth which makes NEWT an excellent investment going forward.

The growing economy is also a good sign for NEWT since the higher demand for small businesses will mean that they will seek out loan to expand their operations. With the consensus among analysts that NEWT is a buy with an upside of more than 11%, the stock is a great option for a patient investor. I believe the new investors entering the long position today will benefit from price appreciation and dividend gains in the next few years.

