Johnson & Johnson: Where's The Growth Coming From?

With rates still low, JNJ should have more debt than it does as it looks for ways to break out of its stagnating growth pattern.

But its debt is still a very small portion of its operating earnings, indicating it has lots of room to continue to leverage up.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has long been a company that has many cash demands. It pays a sizable dividend, buys back stock by the billion and is almost constantly acquiring competitors. Its FCF is prodigious to say the least but it also uses debt to supplement when needed. In this article, I'll take a look at JNJ's debt usage and how it has changed over the past few years, as well as any implications arising from the cost of servicing it.

We'll begin by taking a look at JNJ's short and long term debt balances for the past five years as well as the interest expense associated with it to get a baseline to reference.

We see here that JNJ's total debt level has risen in each of the past five years with a sizable jump in 2016. Short term debt has been volatile but in the same area in the $5B range but the long term variety has roughly doubled from just over $11B to just over $22B. That's a lot of money but keep in mind the massive scale of JNJ's businesses; this is one company that can certainly handle $11B in incremental debt.

In addition, the jump last year fueled the purchase of some large businesses, not the least of which was Abbott Medical Optics. Ostensibly, JNJ will reap greater rewards from AMO than the costs it is incurring due to a higher debt balance so in this case, the debt deal looks even better. Some companies use debt to buy back stock or pay dividends and while those things can work temporarily, a prudent acquisition is far and away the best usage of debt.

Have a look as well at the interest expense line on the chart; JNJ's interest expense has risen much more slowly than its debt balance, indicating that average financing costs have fallen over this time. That is pretty standard as we know that many companies have either issued incremental debt or refinanced old debt into lower rate notes given the very long period we've had of historically low rates. JNJ has made full use of that situation as well and that certainly makes it easier to put together a bull case on its debt-funded acquisitions.

So we know that JNJ's debt total is still pretty modest and that while interest expense is up, it isn't up by much. But what kind of shape is JNJ in when it comes to being able to pay for all that interest? My favorite way to look at this is to plot interest expense as a percentage of operating income in order to see the full picture of how burdensome debt financing really is.

We can see that JNJ's number has moved around a bit but these numbers are diminutive; there isn't one year in the last five where more than 4% of JNJ's operating income was consumed by debt. That includes last year when it issued the new debt we spoke about and while this year's interest expense will likely be higher due to all of that debt accruing interest for the entire year, it is still going to be very reasonable.

This level of cost as a percentage of operating income is extremely low and begs the question if JNJ has enough debt. Borrowing can be extremely useful - like for purchasing other companies - but also in doing things like buying back stock. The reason JNJ's interest expense as a percentage of income has risen the past couple of years is not just because it has issued more debt, but because it has struggled to grow. This is, no doubt, why AMO looked enticing and that's fine, but JNJ is a prime candidate to go out and do a really huge acquisition (or series of smaller ones) that will move the needle with growth. It has a steady, sustainable profit base but it has also experienced years at this point of stagnating growth and with no end in sight on that front, I think it could do with some more debt to either buy back a bunch of stock or make a purchase of significant size.

At the very least, shareholders can take comfort in knowing that JNJ's debt financing situation allows it tremendous flexibility in the coming years. Having so much room on its balance sheet to issue more debt if it so chooses will allow it to take advantage of the next AMO when it comes available. As I said, JNJ hasn't really been able to grow on its own so acquisitions are very important. But with such a clean balance sheet JNJ can fuel its next leg of growth without any sort of stress on its operating earnings once debt costs are factored in. The Actelion buy from this year also confirms that JNJ has the financial firepower to keep doing huge deals and that's very good news for longs as its potential for acquisitions in the coming years is still enormous.

