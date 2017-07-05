Zynerba Shows Promise In Burgeoning Cannabinoid Market

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) is a $220 million market cap company focused on transdermal cannabinoid treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. The company is developing therapies in refractory epilepsy, osteoarthritis, Fragile X syndrome, fibromyalgia, and peripheral neurpathic pain. Lead candidates ZYN001 and ZYN002 are being evaluated in five indications. ZYN001 is a pro-drug transdermally administered patch being evaluated in Phase 1 for fibroyalgia and neuropathic pain. ZYN002 is a synthetic non-psychoactive cannabinoid transdermal gel in Phase 2 studies for refractory epilepsy, osteoarthritis of the knee, and Fragile X patients. Although the company is just digging into early to mid-stage clinical trials, the markets for its treatments are large enough to warrant watchlist interest for investors.

Epilepsy treatment has a large market, expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2024. The indication has undergone significant treatment improvement with successive generations of drug classes, demonstrating fewer side effects and greater efficacy. New treatments are expected to take over older options at a CAGR of 4%. Competition includes a host of major pharmaceutical companies, each advancing its third generation product line in the indication to foster market penetration. Because of the emerging literary support for a novel mechanism of anti-convulsive action (accompanied by treatment resistance mechanisms) for the endocannabinoid system, clinical trials for epilepsy are on solid preclinical footing.

Osteoarthritis is a target for cannabinoid studies as well, with a broad base of evidence to suggest anti-inflammatory effects in the literature. However, much of the literature is inconsistent. There is emerging preclinical evidence that a mechanism for osteoarthritis therapy via type 2 cannabinoid receptor agonists is ready for human testing. The market is extremely exciting for investors, with a CAGR estimated at over 17% and expected to triple to over $10 billion dollars by 2024. Regenerative biologics products that do more than just treat symptoms of degeneration are expected to replace some of the smal molecule therapies that currently lead the industry. Cannabinoids, due to ability to display protective effects in preclinical joint degeneration studies, may find a nice niche in the market for our aging world population.

Fragile X is a rare genetic disorder that is characterized by learning disabilities and cognitive impairment resulting from silencing of the FMR1 gene. This leads to unchecked activity of metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 (mGluR5) and mammalian target of rapamycin (MTOR). Common symptoms are hyperactivity and anxiety. The endocannabinoid system has been a target of preclinical research in search of functional treatments for Fragile X sydrome models. It is a key modulator of synaptic plasticity and cognitive performance mediated by mGluR5 regulation via cannabinoid receptors CB1R and CB2R. Mechanistically, FMR1 knockout mice undergoing pharmacological and genetic CB1R blockade display normalization of nociceptive desensitization, susceptibility to seizures, and beneficial post-synaptic molecular spine morphology. CB2R blockade normalized anxiety-associated behaviors. The market for such a rare condition is not expected to be particularly large, but no doubt an approval in this indication would open the door for ADHD label expansion. The annual market for ADHD is expected to reach nearly $10 billion dollars by 2020. ADHD is not just for kids either, as more and more treatment-dependent children age, with the market expanding rapidly (CAGR of 15.7%) in adults, up by as many as 63 million prescriptions per year. The company is well-positioned to make a market in this space, and Strong Bio regards this likely given the elucidated mechanisms of CB1R and CB2R.



Fibromyalgia is a disorder of musculoskeletal pain associated with sleep loss, fatigue, and mood issues. Because of lack of key markers and treatments for physicians regarding the disorder, it was not uncommon until recently for doctors and families to wonder if it was even a real condition. The U.S. has the highest incidence of fibromyalgia worldwide at between 3-5% of the population. As awareness for fibromyalgia grows, the condition is considered a "real health condition", and the market is expected to grow with more focused clinical trials and treatments being developed. The market to treat fibromyalgia is expected to reach $2 billion by 2023. Key competitors in the space include several large pharma drug products, (including Cymbalta and Lyrica) primarily given to patients as off-label uses of sedatives, muscle relaxers, neuroleptics, analgesics, and anti-depressants. Other treatment options include transcranial current administration and high-pressure oxygen applications. Tonix pharma is developing a fibromyalgia sublingual (TNX-102 SL, cyclobenzaprine) and reported Phase 3 study results in September 2016, with mixed topline results not meeting statistically significant primary endpoint effects for pain control (p < 0.095). The study did show advantages for sleep quality and other measures of pain benefit, however. Clearly the door is still open for a market dominator should cannabinoids prove efficacious in trials, and a topical would have advantages over competitors.

Neuropathic pain is a hot area of debate for the efficacy of cannabinoids. Much of the literature is conflicted yet clinical studies are warranted given the potential of these mechanisms. The area is crowded full of many functional mechanisms, but again, if cannabinoids display novel mechanisms of action in human clinical trials, the company is positioned to exploit this potential market.

The company has also released safety and tolerability data via poster on the use of cannabinoids for post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Over a half of a million military veterans have been diagnosed with PTSD. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.2% It showed a nice safety profile and was well-tolerated. Cannabinoids have been shown to affect pain tolerance, mood, psychosis, and memory in the literature. More specifically the company cites potential reduction of emotional quality of fear in memory, reduction of anxiety, and improved sleep following cannabinoid therapy. This market is certainly a major unmet medical need and it sits at an attractive 8% of the U.S. population or 25 million people. The annual cost to society is estimated to be over $42 billion. It is extremely prevalent within the military, with 17% of female soldiers reporting serious symptoms the condition and over 70% of these females developing PTSD due to sexual misconduct. Given the company's exploration in this indication and other large markets, Strong Bio believes the company is well-positioned to exploit any functional medicinal cannabinoid avenues that emerge, and is a sign of good management.

Analyst coverage for the company is fairly impressive for such an early-stage entity, with 8 firms offering a consensus target of $32.25. The cash runway for the company is well into 2019, with cash and cash equivalents of about $77 million as of end 1Q 2017. The company believes it will be enough cash to extend the major programs into phase 3 studies. Strong Bio believes that the topical administration has an advantage to competitors in the cannabinoid market space as the active compounds side-step potential removal and catabolism in the liver, and is putting a target initial position at $14 per share, provided none of the clinical programs have a big meltdown.

The primary risk for investing in ZYNE is that it is still in early clinical trials. Due to the novel mechanism of action for cannabinoids and a wide open market space for their exploitation, FDA breakthrough therapy designation is certainly possible, especially for Fragile X ADHD-like symptoms. However, the fact is that the company will have to raise more funds at some time to advance its programs through phase 3, should phase 2 prove investment worthy. Moreover, FDA approval and large scale manufacturing potential for the compounds are always of primary concern for early biotechnology companies. The company does have a nice portfolio of indications with large markets, but it has a limited portfolio of active candidates, and therefore carries higher risk. However, Strong Bio agrees with 8 major analysts that its reward to risk ratio is attractive especially on any market pullbacks.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.