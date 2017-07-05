With Stryker, One Of The Best Always Seems To Get Better

Acquiring Novadaq is a very Stryker-like move and the launch of the new total knee platform for Mako could unlock meaningful value, while the DAWN results are positive for neurovascular.

Stryker has a knack for moving from strength to strength, and multiple lines of business across orthopedics, medical equipment, and neurovascular/spine are performing well today.

Med-tech giant Stryker (SYK) isn't going to lead the pack every quarter or every year, but it's hard to argue with the long-term performance of this company. Better still, the company has never been one to rest on its laurels, with management always looking for ways to improve its existing businesses and branch out into adjacent markets.

Stryker doesn't look especially cheap right now, but that's about as surprising as Wednesday following Tuesday given the company's almost four-year run of mid single-digit organic revenue growth, its solid free cash flow generation, and the prospects to improve margins and drive better results from areas like robotics, imaging, neurovascular, and spine. I'm not an enthusiastic buyer at this price, but Stryker's quality gives it a near-permanent spot on my watch list, as the shares do occasionally sell off and come back down into a buyable price range.

Novadaq Should Move The Ball Forward

After a few recent M&A deals that were head-scratchers (Physio-Control and Sage, and arguably SBI and Mako as well), Stryker's recent announcement that it intends to acquire Novadaq (NVDQ) is a more “typical Stryker” move in my view.

Novadaq didn't come cheap relative to its recent trading history, with Stryker agreeing to pay almost a 100% premium. That said, a 5.3x forward revenue multiple is actually on the lower side of growth med-tech premiums. What's more, I think it is well worth remembering that the biggest issue with Novadaq (and a major contributing factor to its valuation) has been its sales execution. The technology they have developed works, and works well, and the need/utility is real… it's just that management struggled to create and maintain a successful sales strategy.

That's not going to be a problem under Stryker's leadership, as sales execution is something this company does quite well. Add in the facts that Stryker already has a leading presence in endoscopes and that Novadaq brings in very complementary technology not only for minimally-invasive procedures but open and out-patient (diabetic foot ulcers), and I believe Stryker's control of this business greatly increases the odds of it achieving its near-$1 billion/year long-term revenue potential.

Neurovascular Growing Well, With Plenty Of Upside

Stryker's Neurovascular business continues to be a significant contributor to growth, with ongoing year-on-year revenue growth still in the double digits. Better still, there looks to be a long runway to continue growing the business.

I'm particularly enthusiastic about the opportunity to grow the mechanical thrombectomy business. Less than 15% of the cases that could use products like Stryker's Trevo (or Medtronic's (MDT) Solitaire) currently do, and the actual addressable market is twice as large when you add in those hospitals that don't currently use any mechanical thrombectomy.

A key driver should be the expansion of the label for the Trevo platform. Stryker's very successful DAWN study showed that the device could be used much later than called for on the present label (6 to 24 hours after onset) and still drive a significant reduction in disability versus conventional approaches. As one of the bigger limiting factors to mechanical thrombectomy today is getting patients to the hospital within the approved window of time (six hours or less), this expansion could significantly grow the addressable market and Stryker's revenue prospects.

Mako Making Good?

Stryker's acquisition of Mako has always been controversial, and management has never shied away from the fact that it was a deal done with an eye toward the long-term evolution of the large joint market. That “long term” may be a little closer to delivering now that Stryker is out with its Mako total knee platform.

Revenue growth in the knee business accelerated to 9% (from a recent trend in the mid-to-high single digits) in the first quarter, and management has indicated that there is a significant backlog now for system upgrades. While a center can get a Mako robot today without any significant delay, upgrading for the total knee means waiting until late in the year (and a cost of $200,000). Even so, close to a quarter of the base has already been upgraded and Stryker exited 2016 with over 330 Mako placements in the United States.

I'm still hesitant to assign significant market share-swinging value to the Mako platform. I do think that improving patient satisfaction and procedure consistency are important, but I've yet to be sold on the idea that Mako offers must-have capabilities. Still, I can't ignore that the orthopedic space is embracing robotics, with both Smith & Nephew (SNN) and Zimmer (ZBH) involved in a much bigger way.

Spine Needs Stiffening

Stryker's spine business remains one of the clearest “one thing's not like the others...” in a bad way. Stryker has seen its market share slip in spine, with NuVasive (NUVA) passing the company for the #3 position in the market.

Simply put, I think Stryker has under-innovated and under-acquired here. The company's 3D-printed cage and expandable implants are nice, but I think NuVasive, Globus (GMED), and K2M (KTWO) have all been more innovative in recent years (although K2M is not the fairest comp). With so many other things going pretty well at Stryker (knees, trauma, extremities, instruments, endoscopy, neurovascular), I suppose a better spine business isn't a must-have, but then why be in a business if you don't intend to be good at it?

I continue to believe that Stryker has missed the ball on trends like neuro-monitoring, and I still believe there could be long-term value in acquiring an innovative competitor… although perhaps not at this moment given prevailing multiples.

The Bottom Line

Trading at an EV/revenue of more than 4.5x on my 2017 revenue estimate, I'm not inclined to chase Stryker here. I like this company and this management team, and I'm bullish on the prospects for growth in endoscopy, neurovascular, and trauma/extremities, as well as the potential for driving better operating margins through its “Cost Transformation for Growth” plan.

I'm even willing to acknowledge that there could be more upside to this Mako total knee platform than I presently model. Still, I'm not stuck in the same “gotta buy something” position that fund managers are, and I'd rather wait for a better risk/reward setup, even if that means a long wait and missing out on some gains from here.

