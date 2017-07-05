Genuine Parts: A Tortoise With 61 Years Of Hikes

So what have you done for me lately?

This is my third article about Genuine Parts Company (GPC). In June 2015, I suggested GPC for your watch list. In September 2016, I said GPC is a "calendar" stock, not a "clock" stock. This article focuses on the company's dividend, recent performance, future prospects and my investment thesis.

I initiated a position in GPC in 2008 at $43.25. Additional purchases raised the cost basis to $72.13, for a yield-on-cost of 3.7%. GPC is now 1.90% of the portfolio. The July 3 closing price was $93.66. I would consider adding shares at $87.10, which at the current dividend would represent a yield of 3.1%.

Since 1928 GPC has distributed automotive replacement parts. They also now sell industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. GPC has 2,650 operations located throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

The Automotive segment produced 53% of 2016 company sales, followed by 30% from Industrial, 13% from Office Products, and 4% from Electrical/Electronic.

The United States accounted for 83% of 2016 sales, with 9% coming from Canada, 7% from Australasia, and 1% from Mexico.

A Tortoise Culture

The 2016 Annual Report includes a one-page, 89-year financial summary. Net sales grew from $75K in 1928 to $15.3B in 2016. A page with 89 years of various financial data reveals GPC's tortoise culture that steadily grows at a measured pace and operates within an expanding sphere of competence.

The F.A.S.T. Graph shows the company's progress since 1998, using adjusted (operating) earnings. The price range was a relatively tight $18.25 to $33.75 from 1998-2003. The 2004-10 range of $24.93 to $51.68 also was rather narrow. The 2011-13 bull market lifted the stock to a new plateau, and escalated to a still higher plateau from 2014-present. There were times in 2009-12 when GPC's P/E ratio was 15 (the orange line), but the P/E has been higher since January 2013. The graph shows the best to buy was 2009-12. The stock reached $100 in each of the last four calendar years, but it has yet to reach $110. Still, the price has risen faster than earnings.



Genuine Parts is #5 on David Fish's list of Dividend Champions

Each month, David Fish makes available to SA readers his list of Dividend Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10+ years) and Challengers (5+ years) from the DRIP Investing Resource Center. Of the 824 companies on David's "CCC List," here are the seven longest-tenured companies:

American States Water (AWR), 62 years; Dover Corp (DOV), 61 years; Northwest Natural (NWN), 61 years; Parker Hannifin (PH), 61 years; Genuine Parts, 61 years; Procter & Gamble (PG), 61 years; Emerson Electric (EMR), 60 years.

David shows the following dividend growth rates for GPC:

1-Year 3-Years 5-Years 10-Years 6.9% 6.4% 7.5% 6.9%

Hikes have not been exorbitant but steady. The 2011 increase was 10.4%, but recently the range has been 6%-7%. This consistency can generate wealth over several decades or it can provide a growing income stream for a retiree.

So, what have you done for me lately?

Genuine Parts has a long and steady history, but recent progress has slowed. Since 2012, sales, pre-tax profit, net income and GAAP earnings per share have been flat, with slight upward movement, as revealed in the Better Investing company research data below. The bull market has brought P/E multiple expansion. The current price/earnings ratio of 20.0 is higher than the 5-year average P/E ratio of 18.4. The payout ratio has risen for each of the past 5 years, from 47.8% to 57.3%.

Genuine Parts has a strong balance sheet. Book value is $21.73. On a book value basis, total debt is 24% of capitalization. Using the equity market value, total debt is just 7% of capitalization. GPC has chosen not to be rated by Standard & Poor's. I consider it somewhere around A+ to AA-.

Company Leadership

Paul D. Donahue, 60, has served as President since 2012 and has completed his first year as Chief Executive Officer (since May 2016), following Tom Gallagher, who is now the non-executive Chairman. Donahue was President of GPC's U.S. Automotive Parts Group from 2009-16. He was Executive Vice President of the Company from 2007-12 and was President and Chief Operating Officer of subsidiary S.P. Richards Company from 2004-07.

One of my favorite resources is a company's quarterly earnings calls. The 2017 Q1 earnings call webcast is available at the GPC website. A transcript is available from Seeking Alpha. The calls are handled by CEO Paul Donahue and Chief Financial Officer Carol Yancey.

In the Q1 call, Donahue named four key growth initiatives:

The execution of fundamental initiatives to drive greater share of wallet with our existing customer base; An aggressive and disciplined acquisition strategy focused on both the geographical as well as product line expansion; The building out of our digital capabilities across all four of our businesses; The further expansion of our U.S. and international store footprint.

In the first quarter of 2017, GPC acquired businesses with approximately $140 million in annual revenues, including a 35% stake in the Sydney, Australia-based Inenco Group, an industrial distributor founded in 1954. It's a leading Australasia industrial distributor of bearings, power transmission, fasteners and seals. Inenco has 161 locations in Australia and New Zealand, and has an emerging presence in Indonesia and Singapore. Inenco currently generates annual revenues of AUD400 million (US$308 million). The company intends to acquire the remaining 65% of Ineco, approaching this two-stage acquisition in the same manor as its 2012-13 purchase of the Exego Group (Repco Australia, Repco New Zealand, Ashdown-Ingram, McLeod Accessories and Motospecs).

GPC also acquired Merle's Automotive, a 15-location automotive group based in Tucson, Arizona, with approximate annual revenues of $45 million.

CFO Yancey said, "We purchased 1 million shares of stock in the first quarter, and today, we have 3.2 million shares authorized and available for repurchase." A 100% stake in Ineco would further diversify GPC by segment and by geography.

Yancey explained the company's 2017 plan for capital deployment:

For our initial guidance, we are still forecasting cash from operations of approximately $950 million and free cash flow which excludes capital expenditures and the dividend to be approximately $400 million. We remain committed to several ongoing priorities for the use of our cash which we believe serves to maximize shareholder value. These include strategic acquisitions ... share repurchases, the reinvestment in our businesses and the dividend. (Emphasis added)

Is the future bright for NAPA and Genuine Parts?

The table from Better Investing (above) shows GPC sales growth for the past five years (2012-16) to be 4.2%, with EPS growth of just 2.6%. According to multpl.com, the current U.S. gross domestic product growth rate is 4.08%, and averaged 3.6% for 2012-2016. So, GPC sales growth has been slightly ahead of U.S. economic growth.

According to Finviz, the past five years EPS growth for Genuine Parts was 5.10% and the next five years EPS growth is estimated to be 7.60%. Finviz puts trailing 12 months EPS at $4.62 and estimates 2018 EPS to be $5.27.

F.A.S.T. Graphs (above) estimates 2017 operating EPS will be $4.81, with operating earnings reaching $5.15 in 2018 and $5.46 in 2019.

At the 2017 Q1 earnings call on April 19, CFO Carol Yancey raised the company's outlook for 2017 earnings to be $4.75 to $4.85, which was an increase from the initial guidance of $4.70 to $4.80.

The Tortoise

GPC may not be attractive to a growth-oriented investor, but it has considerable appeal for a retiree (like me) who is looking for steady growth and a commitment to maintaining and growing the dividend. When I was a child, I was the fastest and skinniest kid in the class. When we read Aesop's Fable, The Hare & the Tortoise, its wisdom was not evident to me. I identified with the Hare and I wanted to help it win the race. Now, I'm more akin to the Tortoise, and I--as a dividend investor--gravitate toward companies with steady, tortoise-like characteristics such as Genuine Parts.

"A Hare was making fun of the Tortoise one day for being so slow. 'Do you ever get anywhere?' he asked with a mocking laugh. 'Yes,' replied the Tortoise, 'and I get there sooner than you think.'"

Simply Safe Dividends scores a company's dividend safety, growth and yield. You would expect a high safety grade from a company that has increased its dividend for 61 years. GPC scores 97, meaning its dividend is safer than 97% of the companies in the Simply Safe Dividend universe. But you might be surprised to see that GPC's dividend growth is greater than 70% of the companies. ("Do you ever get anywhere?" "Yes, and I get there sooner than you think.") GPC's current yield is 2.88%, which is higher than 65% of the dividend-paying companies tracked by Simply Safe Dividends.

Other resources

A May 2017 Investor Presentation is available for download from the GPC website. It provides a helpful, graphic-filled overview of the company.

Three recent Seeking Alpha articles offer a breadth of perspectives:

In a June 2017 article, D.J. Habig compares his portfolio to a garden, and here's his reason for being long GPC: "When I plant green beans in my garden, I know I can expect moderate harvests on a consistent basis. They are the most reliable crop I grow, even if they never exceed my expectations."

In an April 2017 article, PendragonY sees GPC as a "genuine deal" at the (then) current price of $89. If you're waiting for a pullback and trying to identify a target price, Pendragon may have just given you one.

In a March 2017 article, The Value Investor focuses on the Ineco bolt-on acquisition. He cites GPC's steady growth: "The company has grown sales by +40% over the past decade, equivalent to growth of 3-4% per year. The company furthermore managed to retire a tenth of its shares over the past decade, and the margin profile is incredible stable. Gross margins averaged at 30% of sales, while operating margins ranged at 7-8% of sales." He also offers a word of caution in the form of Amazon.com.

An investment thesis for the Age of Amazon

If you are afraid to invest in bricks and mortar retail, I encourage you to read Part 1 of GPC's Form 10-K, which is included in its 2016 Annual Report. Amazon.com (AMZN) seeks to move into retail food distribution through its proposed acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM). GPC has bricks and mortar, as well as e-commerce. In the 2017 Q1 earnings call, CFO Yancey reported that SG&A expenses for the quarter were $912 million, up 6% from last year and 23.3% of sales, and said that "we're working hard to drive further cost savings. Primarily, our increase in SG&A relates to the deleveraging of expenses in our U.S. Automotive and Office businesses, as well as rising labor and delivery costs and ongoing spending for planned IT and digital investments." (emphasis added)

Here's a snapshot of GPC from the 2016 Form 10-K:

Automotive

Genuine Parts' automotive segment has 2,670 locations. These are auto parts stores, auto service centers and distribution centers.



GPC sells over 500,000 automotive parts from 100 different suppliers.



GPC operates 1,100 NAPA Auto Parts stores, 57 NAPA distribution centers, 20 Traction Heavy Duty parts stores, 3 TW Distribution centers, and interests in another 152 auto parts stores.



U.S. distribution centers serve 4,800 independently owned NAPA Auto Parts stores. Sales to these stores account for 60% of U.S. automotive sales and 23% of total sales.



Canadian operations include 176 NAPA stores, 9 NAPA distribution centers, 3 heavy duty parts distribution centers, 107 Traction wholesalers, 11 joint ventures and 25 progressive owners in which NAPA Canada/UAP owns a 50% interest and 490 independently owned stores. In Canada, Altrom Canada operates 4 import parts distribution centers and 29 branches.



GPC Asia Pacific operates 11 distribution centers, 474 Repco and other banner stores and 80 branches associated with other brands.



In Mexico, Auto Todo owns and operates 11 distribution centers, 2 auto parts stores and 3 tire centers. NAPA Mexico owns and operates one distribution center and 10 auto parts stores.

Wholly-owned subsidiary Balkamp operates 2 distribution centers and 2 redistribution centers (for oils and chemicals).



In 2016, the Automotive Parts Group approximated 53% of the Company’s net sales, as compared to 52% in 2015 and 53% in 2014.

Industrial

GPC's Industrial Parts Group operates as Motion Industries, serving 300,000 customers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, with access to a database of 6.9 million parts.



Motion and its subsidiaries operate 483 branches, 13 distribution centers and 43 service centers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The distribution centers stock and distribute more than 275,000 different items purchased from more than 1,050 different suppliers.



In 2016 and 2015, the Industrial Parts Group approximated 30% of the Company’s net sales, as compared to 31% in 2014.

Office Products

GPC's Office Products Group operates as S.P. Richards Company, distributing 69,000 items to 9,300 resellers and distributors in the U.S. and Canada through 56 distribution centers that provide overnight delivery.

The Company’s inventory includes products from 850 manufacturers. S.P. Richards also markets 9 proprietary brands: Sparco, office supply basics; Compucessory, computer accessories; Lorell, office furniture; NatureSaver, recycled products; Elite Image, new and remanufactured toner cartridges, premium papers and labels; Integra, writing instruments; Genuine Joe, cleaning and breakroom products; Business Source, basic office supplies available only to independent resellers; and Lighthouse, janitorial and cleaning products. The Safety Zone offers ProGuard, ProMax and The Safety Zone. S.P. Richards provides resellers with 16,000 furniture items available to consumers in 7 to 10 business days.

This segment significantly expanded through several 2016 acquisitions:

The Safety Zone is an importer and distributor of supplies and devices for safety, janitorial, medical, food service and food processing applications. The Safety Zone sells to more than 2,300 distributors through 8 distribution centers in the U.S. and one in Canada. GPC expects this business to generate annual revenues of approximately $180 million.

Rochester Midland Corporation supplies Jan/San (janitorial/sanitation) accessories to more than 400 distributors, primarily in North America, and is expected to generate annual revenues of approximately $20 million.



In 2016 and 2015, the Office Products Group approximated 13% of the Company’s net sales, as compared to 11% in 2014.

Electrical/Electronic Materials

The Electrical/Electronic Materials Group operates as EIS, Inc., distributing products from 2,000 suppliers to 20,000 electrical and electronic manufacturers, and to industrial assembly and specialty wire and cable markets in North America.



With 38 branch locations and 7 fabrication facilities in the U.S., Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Canada, EIS distributes over 100,000 items including wire, cable and connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools and test equipment.



In 2016, EIS acquired Communications Products and Services, a distributor of plant product solutions for both aerial and underground broadband cable and wireless network infrastructure. This business strengthens EIS’ cable operations in the western U.S. and is expected to generate approximately $12 million in annual revenues.





In 2016, the Company’s Electrical/Electronic Materials Group approximated 4% of the Company’s net sales, as compared to 5% in 2015 and 2014.

It's actually an investment syn-thesis

Genuine Parts has leveraged its strength in management, distribution, acquisitions and finance as an auto parts supplier to become a global industrial distributor in several business segments that at first seem unrelated. As you read annual reports, listen to (or read transcripts of) quarterly earnings calls, and view corporate presentations, you can see the application of well-learned practices across the various business segments.

GPC intends to continue to grow through management efficiency, tight cost controls and strategic acquisitions. The company is committed to maintaining and growing the dividend and to repurchasing shares. The company is known to the public primarily as auto parts stores. What is less familiar is the company's strong commercial sales and industrial distribution. The company's NAPA retail stores have helped GPC learn what store operators need, and this has shaped their distribution network.

I view GPC as a core holding in the consumer discretionary sector.

Things to watch

Here are some questions and concerns about Genuine Parts:

Can the company move beyond sluggishness in sales, pre-tax profit, net income and EPS?

Can GPC continue to grow the dividend each year in a 6%-7% range while also moving the payout ratio back down to around 50%?

Will management continue GPC's long history of growth through successful bolt-on acquisitions?

