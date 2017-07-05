June AAII Asset Allocation Survey: Largest Allocation To Equities Since 2005

Equity allocations among individual investors rose to their highest level in more than a decade last month. The June AAII Asset Allocation Survey also shows fixed-income holdings at a multi-year low.

Stock and stock fund allocations rose by 1.4 percentage points to 68.8%. This is the largest allocation to equities since April 2005 (70.3%). June was the 51st consecutive month that equity allocations were above their historical average of 60.5%.

Bond and bond fund allocations declined 0.5 percentage points to 15.0%. Fixed-income allocations were last lower in May 2009 (14.2%). The historical average is 16.0%.

Cash allocations declined by 0.9 percentage points to 16.3%. May was the 67th consecutive month that cash allocations were below their historical average of 23.5%.

Differences in the composition of which AAII members take the Asset Allocation Survey on a month-to-month basis can cause some fluctuations in the results. Nonetheless, last month’s equity allocation ranks as the 46th highest in the nearly 30 years we have conducted this survey (356 monthly readings.) The record high for equity allocations is 77.0%, reached in both January and March of 2000.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to a new 2017 low in June before rebounding late in the month. At the same time, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq set new highs last month. Many AAII members have described the ongoing low interest rate environment as making bonds look unattractive and pushing them to allocate more to stocks instead.

Last month’s special question asked AAII members what determines how much they allocate to cash. More than three out of five respondents (62%) said projected needs [required minimum distributions (RMDs), living expenses, emergencies, etc.] and/or future investment opportunities. Nearly 26% said their cash allocations are primarily determined by their short-term expectations for the stock market.

Here is a sampling of the responses:

“Three to five years of needs so I don’t have to sell at a disadvantageous time.”

“I like to keep a minimum of 18 months in cash to ride out economic bumps.”

“Keep some in reserve for buying opportunities.”

“My sense of safety needed to have a good night sleep, plus room to maneuver.”

“My age and my RMD requirements.”

June AAII Asset Allocation Survey:

Stocks and stock funds: 68.8%, up 1.4 percentage points.

Bonds and bond funds: 15.0%, down 0.5 percentage points.

Cash: 16.3%, down 0.9 percentage points.

June AAII Asset Allocation Survey details:

Stock Funds: 35.2%, up 2.5 percentage points.

Stocks: 33.6%, down 1.1 percentage points.

Bond Funds: 12.4%, up 1.0 percentage points.

Bonds: 2.5%, down 1.5 percentage points.

Historical Averages:

Stocks/Stock Funds: 60.5%.

Bonds/Bond Funds: 16.0%.

Cash: 23.5%.

*The numbers are rounded and may not add up to 100%.

The AAII Asset Allocation Survey has been conducted monthly since November 1987. The survey and its results are available online.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.