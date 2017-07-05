Has Musk Painted Tesla Into A Corner?

Lack of availability of 100kWh battery packs in now blamed for the 13% drop in sales in Q2 2017 to 22,000 from 25,000 in Q1. I can explain why.

Production rates appear to have reached a ceiling of 80-90,000 annual units for the Model S and Model X combined, but remain unable to lift the company to profitability.

Electrification could well be the future of all vehicle power. The source(s) to generate the electricity to power these new motors is not quite so clear.

Much to the joy and elation of Musk fans everywhere, BMW recently flashed pictures of a Mercedes sedan, Porsche and Jaguar SUVs, and the face of Elon Musk up on a large screen, in a day long presentation pointing to the important changes, challenges, and competitors BMW faces in the development of new drivetrain designs. In an article by Automotive News, BMW executives are definitely aware that big changes are occurring in the automotive world with electrification and autonomous driving in the top spots.

While it is very clear that Elon Musk is the best known face of electrification via Tesla automobiles, it is not as readily apparent that his Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) are going to win the race as the best power source for the next generation of electric motors for cars and trucks.

Tesla has invested all of its resources in a single direction under the leadership of Musk as CEO. Nevada is home to the single largest battery "gigafactory" in the world. Tesla will have invested in excess of $5 billion in this single plant with an equally singular pursuit. To build battery packs and later electric motors for the new Model 3 which will begin production on Friday. No other automaker has taken this singular position, and perhaps for good reason. While prices have been improving, battery packs remain the most expensive component in BEV vehicles. Only time will tell just how long the useful life of these new packs will be, but the replacement costs still remain anywhere from $15,734 and up. It is quite possible future battery pack replacement costs could exceed a car's value sending it to a scrap yard instead of a used car sales lot.

Wider BEV acceptance is still hindered by short ranges and very limited charging availability worldwide. This leaves the door wide open for alternatives to battery power. Toyota and Nikola Motor Company are exploring Hydrogen fuel cells as just such an alternative. Others are working on natural gas variants. More details can be found here in my recent article on the subject. Toyota has been successfully using this system in its Mirai passenger car on sale here in the U.S. since 2015.

Mr. Musk refuses to acknowledge other fuel sources pose a challenge to BEVs. In his recent comments he believes the pursuit of hydrogen options are "mind-bogglingly stupid". It seems that Mr. Musk has forgotten that Toyota sells millions of cars each year. Besides, internal combustion engines ((ICE)), Toyota also sells the widely popular Toyota Prius hybrid PHEV. So it seems only Musk and Tesla have chosen to chart a single course, while other manufacturers are investing billions of dollars looking for a variety of solutions to higher efficiency and less pollution.

Tesla management also is convinced that 2018 sales of 500,000 rising to 1,000,000 units in 2020 of the new Model 3 remain achievable, despite the fact that there is no conclusive evidence the general public is as willing to commit to the BEV technology, as many government and environmental bodies seem to believe. Sales of BEV vehicles have trailed off in recent months in China as owners continue to struggle with limited ranges, locating charging sources, and facing long waits in line at chargers. This has lead to a resurgence in sales of big, gas guzzling SUV's. So until BEVs have at least a 300 mile range and can be recharged in the time it now takes to fill a gas tank, BEVs face an uphill battle.

Growth is grinding to a halt in 2017.

Until now Tesla has been able to use their stellar growth rate to their advantage. But during the Q1 2017 conference call we heard this interesting exchange.

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co.

..."Good afternoon. Wanted to first just ask about the order rates for the Model S and the Model X in the quarter, and also get some color around your deliveries from a regional perspective. I believe there was an expiration of an electric vehicle tax credit in Hong Kong, just wondering if that created any pull-forward or incremental demand in the quarter, and if there's any air pocket to orders and deliveries for the second quarter, seeing that you maintained your 47,000 to 50,000 1-H delivery guidance?"

Elon Musk

"Yeah, I mean, there was some pull-forward demand in Hong Kong. That's one city on Earth, so it's really not going to impact our ability to achieve our delivery targets for Q2."

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co.

"And the order rate growth for the quarter?"

Elon Musk

"Well, I think, we feel pretty good about achieving the sort of the 100K – roughly 100K total for the year for Model S and Model X, combined. That's where we kind of want to be. The manufacturing system and the supply chain is all sort of set up for that level. We continue to be surprised by how sort of frankly naïve people are – a lot of people are about production and supply chain. It's as though there is some like easy way to increase production. It's truly not. Any given production system, you design it for optimal output and then you aim to improve efficiency, reliability, quality, and so forth at that output. But the Model S and Model X system as we said last year, was designed for 100,000 units, and now initially to get to that rate, we have to use a lot of overtime, a lot of expediting, and that affected our gross margin on the car. And now we're sort of at steady state with kind of the top part of that S-curve that we're targeting. And so now focus for Model S and Model X is improving production efficiency, continuing to improve quality and..."

Jonathan McNeill - Tesla Motors, Inc.

"Internal costs."



Elon Musk

"Yeah, and internal costs and so forth to sort of and to get the automotive gross margin of Model S and Model X to the 30% level that we've been aspiring to for a while."

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co.

"Understood that's on the production side. My question was just on what the order rates and demand was looking like from what you're seeing on your customer base? Historically you've given or provided very helpful color on what the year-over-year or quarter-over-quarter order growth rate has been on the Model S and Model X, and I think, it's a meaningful metric for what demand looks like for those vehicles and for your products. But okay, understood."

Elon Musk responded:

"I don't think it's meaningful. Like we're going to produce 100,000 units approximately. So, all that matters is there going to be demand for 100,000 units? I believe there will be, or there is."

This was a very odd exchange for two reasons: First, Musk alludes to the high internal costs to achieving rate production of just 100,000 units per year. Second, and more importantly, now that YoY or QoQ metrics will no longer be working in Tesla's favor, they are no longer "meaningful"? That is absurd.

The first half results are in and they barely squeaked in at the low range of the 1H17 forecast of 47,000-50,000 units made just a few months ago. Q2 results? 22,000; 1st Half? 47,000...

Despite all of the evidence to the contrary Musk now wants us to believe Tesla can achieve the seemingly impossible. In the span of 90 days from October 1 to December 31, he will take production of Model 3's from 1,500 to 20,000 units PER MONTH. Even if Musk could produce 20,000 per month for all three months he will still fall well short of his forecast of 2017 production (made during the Q1 2016 conference call) of 100,000-200,000 Model 3 units. Reality should prove very close to InsideEVs prediction of 25-35,000 units in 2017, since most of the predicted December production probably will not get delivered until January 2018.

In the second half of 2017 there are no more rabbits left in the Tesla hat to goose Model S and X sales. Recent power tweaks may actually cause a few buyers to delete existing orders and place new ones for the upgraded performance just posted on Tesla.com. SA reader Simon Mac brought this article from InsideEVs.com to my attention yesterday.

As production of the Model 3 approaches, fewer buyers will be persuaded to switch up to a Model S. I fully expect 2017 deliveries of the S & X models to fall between 80,000 and 90,000 units, with the real possibility of seeing a repeat of 2016 with total sales in the high 70,000's. With the projections tweeted out by Musk early Monday morning, it is entirely possible that combined Q3 2017 sales of all three models could fall below the Q3 2016 combined level of 24,821 units. Ouch! No wonder Musk sees projections as not "meaningful" going forward.

The News Just Gets Worse

On Monday Tesla released their Q2 delivery numbers and they were not good. QoQ sales fell off by 13% from Q1 2017, citing a lack of 100 kWh battery packs as the reason for the shortfall.

Really? I believe I know the reason for that shortfall. Let's again examine some more comments from Tesla Management during the Q1 2017 Conference Call held in May.

Jonathan McNeill - Tesla Motors, Inc.

"That's right. The increase in inventory is about split in two. One is we increased Model X test drive vehicles by about a thousand over the past quarter. We had prioritized deliveries as we've ramped up Model X production, and prioritized getting cars to customers first, and to our stores second. Our stores have finally gotten their test drive fleets. And that's what you see in terms of half of the unit volume increase. The second half is in our service loaners. So as our installed fleet has gone up, we wanted to make sure that our owners were getting a service loaner, and so we will continually increase that, and you'll see that over time. That's not a one-time event, you'll see, as we continue to deliver this level of cars per quarter, that we will increase the service loaner fleet proportionately, so that we've got the ability to offer a Tesla to our customers."

Elon Musk added:

"Yeah, in fact this will take us a few months to fully deploy. But our policy for service loaners is that the service loaner fleet will be the very best version of a Tesla that is available. So if you have a Model X that comes in for service, the service loaner you will get will be the absolute fully loaded state-of-the-art P100D Ludicrous best Model X that we have. The same for the Model S. So it'll be the kind of thing where you hope that service takes a long time, because you have the absolute top of the line Tesla as a service loaner." (emphasis added by the author)

So it seems Tesla management actually created the shortage by diverting 100kWh battery packs to test drive cars and service loaners. These men actually believe that a person who has purchased an $80,000 Model S can be influenced to step up to a $150,000 P100D by driving one as a service loaner; and that it was more important to divert these battery packs to internal-use cars then to use them to actually sell cars! Unbelievable is the only word I can come up with in response.

They seem completely divorced from the reality that people (not in the top 1%) select vehicles based on household budgets and monthly payments. Incredible acceleration is useful on the race track, but in everyday driving it can be a hazard as these photos illustrate.

The first photo is my favorite. InsideEVs.com had a great article a few months back titled "When will Teslas Stop Crashing Into Buildings?" (here). It is a quick, humorous read. Tesla's rapid acceleration in cars is something of a challenge to some drivers. The fact the cars can't seem to stop themselves from running into walls and other vehicles is a very real problem.

So now Tesla management wants the fastest and most expensive models yet, as service loaners. Expensive Tesla units with miles on them, already have the largest discounts , so management wants to throw thousands more units onto the list. This idea will not bode well for the financial statements or the shareholders.

Musk seems determined to prove his point from the Q4 2016 conference call when he said:

"Well, let me make myself clear, I intend to be actively involved with Tesla for the rest of my life. Hopefully stopping before I get senile or too crazy, I don't know. But essentially for as long as I can positively contribute to Tesla, I intend to have a significant involvement with Tesla. But that doesn't mean I should be CEO forever. I think my main – the most valuable thing I could contribute is kind of product design and technology, but that's my forte; that's what I like doing, and that's what I imagine doing in the sort of very long term. (emphasis by the author)

Too crazy? In my opinion he may already be there. I hope investors noticed that profits and profitability are nowhere on this CEO's radar screen. My guess is they are not in his Tesla compensation agreement either.

I found this pearl of wisdom in the latest 10-Q filing to the SEC.

"We have limited experience developing, manufacturing, selling and servicing, and allocating our available resources among, multiple products simultaneously. If we are unable to realize our plans, our brand, business, prospects, financial condition and operating results could be materially damaged".

What an understatement...

I feel sorry for Jason Wheeler. As a rational, well educated CFO, working in this environment must have been agony. If he wasn't already gone the service loaner decision would have certainly been the last straw.

Investors have only the board of directors and themselves to blame for this house of cards. Someone needs to wrestle the reins from him soon, or the next time we see Mr. Musk up in lights, his picture will be getting flashed on screens at business schools worldwide as the CEO in a case study on how one man was allowed to run a $60B car company straight into Chapter 11.

