CVR Refining Made A One-Time Gain On Biofuel Credits, But At What Cost?

The likelihood that CVR Refining's future RIN expenditures will be reduced by the implementation of Mr. Icahn's proposal is worsening by the month.

While CVR Refining's short position was always likely to be a one-time trade, Mr. Icahn's position in the Trump administration has prompted calls for investigations from some U.S. senators.

RIN prices have rebounded strongly since March, however, with the price for the largest category ending Q2 100% higher than it was near the end of Q1.

Icahn-controlled CVR Refining's short Renewable Identification Number [RIN] position did not achieve the maximum potential return reported by the media, but it still made a solid gain in Q1.

Carl Icahn-controlled CVR Refining's (CVRR) Q1 2017 short position in the biofuel blending credits known as Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN] appears to have paid off, albeit to a lesser extent than previously expected.

As a reminder, the petroleum refiner has spent large sums of money on RIN purchases in recent years in order to comply with the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] biofuel blending mandate, which requires the country's refiners to either blend predetermined volumes of biofuels with refined fuels prior to retail or purchase a corresponding number of RINs on the market.

CVR Refining has, as a merchant refiner with limited access to retail infrastructure, met its obligations via RIN purchases rather than biofuel blending operations, resulting in large headline expenditures in recent years in response to high RIN prices.

Mr. Icahn has become an outspoken advocate for a change to the RFS2's implementation that would effectively reduce the RIN expenditures of CVR Refining and other merchant refiners. The likelihood that this proposed modification would be implemented was greatly increased after Donald Trump was elected to the U.S. presidency and named Mr. Icahn as his administration's special adviser on regulatory reform. The pick became contentious after the news of CVR Refining's short RIN position emerged in Q2 of this year, especially in light of the value involved, with Reuters reporting a stake of up to $186 million.

The short position appeared to be on course to deliver substantial gains to the company: the price of the largest category of RINs, D6, peaked at $0.97 in late December when Mr. Icahn's new appointment was announced before falling by 63% over the subsequent months in response to increased policy modification expectations.

Reduced reform expectations

CVR Refining announced in May that its short position had made less than the maximum possible return, although the company still achieved a $50 million turnaround on its RIN expenditures in Q1 2017 on a YoY basis (it posted a RIN gain of $6 million compared to a RIN expenditure of $44 million YoY). It appears that this was a one-time affair, however. The Trump administration is having an increasingly difficult time getting its signature policy proposals implemented by Congress and the U.S. court system in the face of growing controversy.

This has in turn led to reduced expectations regarding Mr. Icahn's proposed modification to the RFS2, as best exemplified by rebounding RIN prices. March 14's D6 RIN price of $0.36 now appears to have been the low point for H1 2017, with the price on the last day of June marking exactly a 100% increase over that point (see figure).

Source: EcoEngineers (2017)

The prices of D4 and D5 RINs, which are higher but are sold at lower volumes, have also rebounded strongly since March to almost 3-year highs. Any remaining short RIN position maintained by CVR Refining is not as valuable as it was earlier in the year, although a reduced quarterly expenditure on a YoY basis when the company reports its Q2 earnings is possible given that D6 RIN prices were 20% lower on average for the respective quarters (D4 and D5 prices were higher in the most recent quarter, however).

Future investigations?

Potentially more damaging are the high-level calls for political investigations that news of CVR Refining's short RIN position and the company's relationship to Mr. Icahn have prompted. Members of the U.S. Senate's minority party were quick to call for probes into the link between Mr. Icahn's proposal and CVR Refining's short position.

While efforts to get federal regulators to launch investigations have been unsuccessful to date (the most recent push for an EPA investigation seems similarly ill-fated given Administrator Pruitt's history of opposition to the RFS2), the fact that this manner of attention is being brought to Mr. Icahn's proposal makes it unlikely that CVR Refining will attempt the trade again.

In any case, it was probably a one-shot affair to begin with since expectations regarding the implementation of the proposal are unlikely to be as high as they were in January, when Mr. Trump's job approval numbers were roughly even (as opposed to -14.4 points on average now).

There is still time for Mr. Icahn's proposal to be implemented, in which case CVR Refining's quarterly RIN expenditure numbers could continue to remain low compared to previous years' results. Time is beginning to run short, however. While minority parties in Congress have little ability to direct Congressional investigations, the majority party sets the calendar regardless of the White House's agenda. It is true that the Democrats in opposition have a very large amount of ground to cover in terms of retaking the Senate in the 2018 midterm elections.

That said, that party is currently in a position to take the House majority (assuming that its current polling numbers do not weaken over the next five quarters, which is a big assumption) in as much as the generic Congressional ballot has predictive power when it comes to midterm elections - which, according to the statisticians at FiveThirtyEight, they do. A House investigation into the link between Mr. Icahn's proposal and CVR Refining's short position would make the proposed modification a non-starter politically, in which case, the hoped-for decline to CVR Refining's RIN expenditures will be unlikely to occur.

Finally, I remind investors that the impact of refiners' RIN expenditures on their bottom lines remains a point of debate, with management in several of those firms attributing poor earnings results to high RIN expenditures but with academic researchers (and management at other refiners) arguing that these expenditures are largely recaptured by the refiners via fuel price spreads.

This picture should become less opaque as refiners' earnings for the first half of 2017 are released next month, but in the meantime, it should be noted that the relationship between refiners' stated RIN expenditures and earnings continue to be the subject of some disagreement. This is especially true so long as the market assumes that CVR Refining's earnings are directly affected by RIN prices, correctly or otherwise, however - and how else to explain the 80% post-election gain by the refiner's share price (see figure)?

CVRR data by YCharts

