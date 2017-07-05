Leveraged Capital Flow Provides Insight Into Market Extremes





The Sharedata Historical Managed Money COT Dashboard

Markets are complex, dynamic systems that exhibit self-similar (fractal) behavior. While market punditry and financial media often fixate on a single pricing variable (in recent months/years it has been supply), markets often baffle commentators with such fixations.

A recent case in point was the sell-side auction in WTI crude toward the 42 level. As is evident in the structural analysis of the last three years or so of market data, the 42 level has functioned as major structural support on repeated occasions. As the market again approached the 42 level recently, the media headlines and market punditry again heralded that "Oil's In A Bear Market," asked "Is This The Apoc-Oil-Ypse," and said "Go Go Tankers! Oil Prices Going Lower!"

But what did the market-generated data say? The managed money COT (commitment of traders) reflects the positioning of the large, leveraged participants. Managed money positioning is significant because it represents large, "hot" flows of capital that can enter and exit markets quickly and in large quantities. As is observable in the historical data, the notional size of managed money has increased significantly especially since 2014/2015.

This development is significant because it shows, through empirical data, the ability of this group of market participants to assume position sizes in the aggregate vastly larger than the physical market. When these levered capital flows reach an extreme, they can exert a significant effect on price. This is both the justification for and benefit of tracking this data.

As the market traded to major structural support near the 42 level (while the punditry shouted "Apoc-Oil-lypse"), what did the MM COT market-generated data show? It showed an MM net short position of approximately 167k contracts, while the MM long:short ratio dropped to 1.81.

The Sharedata Weekly Managed Money COT Dashboard

Typically, when MM short posture nears 175k and the long:short ratio declines to 2 or lower, conditions are present for structural low development. These levels in the COT are indicative of the phenomena of "herding" behavior. When herding reaches extreme, meaningful reversal can occur. Self-similar (fractal) buying interest could be observed in the order flow data near the 42 level halting the sell-side auction and setting the stage for the buy-side auction from the 42.05 level.

How can this data assist investing? This data informs both near-term and intermediate-term context for trade and investing in crude derivatives and correlated equity investments. For long-term buy-and-hold investing, this data provides clarity about favorable locations for hedging underlying equity positions via various options tactics (covered calls/long puts near price highs, short put/long calls near price lows), allowing investors to offset downside price risk, potentially profit from rising volatility premium, and lowering position cost basis.

Since advising our clients ahead of and into the current structural low, the 42.05 level, the WTI market has rallied toward the 47 level (approximately 12%) as expected, while market fundamentalists and financial media search for a narrative to explain the market behavior ex post facto. After this current buyside phase matures, what might the headlines be then? And what will the market-generated data reveal?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.