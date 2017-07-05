Can This Company Make The Shift From Brick And Mortar To Online Without Getting Hurt?

Investment Thesis

While the company is a leader in an ever-existing market, we could think Aaron’s (AAN) will continue to bring the dough for several years to come. AAN is doing all the right things like moving its business effectively toward the online industry. The stock price jumped by almost 75% over the past 12 months, and this is what caught my attention. Will Aaron’s continue to impress? Unfortunately, I think a slower growth perspective in the upcoming years doubled with a very low yield for a dividend achiever makes AAN unattractive.

Understanding the Business

Aaron's Inc is a retailer of furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances and household accessories. It also offers lease-purchase solutions to customers of traditional retailers and revolving credit products. The company is one of the leaders in the lease-to-own industry with 1,223 company stores and 732 franchised stores across the U.S. and Canada.

The business of “lease-to-own” is aimed mostly at credit constrained customers with FICO score under 720. AAN estimates there is about 40% of the U.S. population showing a credit score between 500 and 700. Those customers haven’t paid all their debts in time and this is why they can’t find financing. This also means a higher risk of not getting paid in the future for businesses dealing with them. We note in the most recent financial statements that 77.4% of Aaron's clients show a FICO score between 600 and 700.

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

We can see the clear progression of AAN business model between 2008 and 2016 where they were able to get traction from the 2008-2009 credit crisis. However, as the economy improves, the need for renting appliances isn’t there anymore. This is why we see the business slowing down recently.

Source: ANN investor presentation

AAN has done a great job moving a good part of its revenue online with its Progressive division accounting for about 33% of its revenues (source Investor Presentation). I wish the AAN presentation was more recent (their latest is dated June 2016), but their latest quarterly statement shows a continual progression of Progressive now representing 43% of their revenues.

Unfortunately, as the online revenues climb, the retail segment goes down (not shocking). There isn’t much hope in the retail business overall these days, and I don’t see any reason why AAN could swim against the wave. This trend is most likely going to hurt its core business.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

As earnings dropped to a bottom in 2015, the stock price followed accordingly. The main reason why earnings rose up in 2016-2017 was linked to better cost control as the company reduced their expenses, but did not improve their revenues. I don’t expect to see earnings continue to rise in the future. The reason is quite simple: During a healthy economy, there are fewer credit restrained customers. Many of those who suffered from bad luck in 2008 have gone back to their feet and are now able to purchase their goods instead of using Aaron’s services.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Aaron’s is a new Dividend Achiever showing 10 consecutive years with a dividend increase. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone.

Source: Ycharts

As you can see, AAN isn’t exactly a strong dividend payer with an insignificant yield of 0.28%. Over the past 10 years, the company hasn’t been able to show a yield over 0.50%. This is the lowest yielding Achiever in the list. Sometimes, when the business perspectives aren’t glowing as it is the case with Aaron’s, some investors may rely on a steady dividend payment to be patient. In this case, Aaron doesn’t meet my 7 Dividend Growth Investing Principles.

Source Ycharts

On the good side of things, the company payout ratios are very low. This could lead to a shift in management strategy in order to attract additional investors. Since it does have enough cash in hand to increase their dividend payment in a most substantial way, I think this is what AAN should do.

Potential Downsides

As you can imagine, I see more downsides than upsides for this company. First, the retail business isn’t going to be brighter in the upcoming years. Most people are moving online, and two-thirds of AAN's business remains in the brick and mortar segment. Second, a stronger economy opens the credit door to a wider population reducing the need of “rend-to-own” industry. Third, customers who remain credit restrained at the moment are showing an additional risk. Imagine what could be the situation if they already have problems keeping up their credit score when the economy goes back into a recession.

Valuation

While the perspectives don’t look too good in AAN's case, I will conclude this analysis with a valuation assessment. I use two different methods to determine if a stock is overvalued or undervalued. The first one is a quick look at the PE history over the past 10 years. The following graph tells me in an instant how the market values a company over the long haul.

Source: Ycharts

While the graph is quite hectic, I can see that each time the stock as crossed the 20 PE valuation, it is followed by an important decline. At this point, I have a good indication that AAN might be overvalued.

In order to dig deeper, I usually use a dividend discount model (NYSEARCA:DDM). But in this case, I have to use a discount cash flow model (DCF) as the yield is insignificant. Here are the details of my calculation:

I didn’t use 2016 free cash flow ($407 million) as it seemed more like a record year than a steady trend. In fact, the free cash flow over the past 5 years has gone from as low as -$96 million to +$407 million. I decided to take a median value at $200 million.

Source:Dividend Toolkit Excel calculator spreadsheet

The intrinsic market cap value is set at $2.4 billion while the current market cap is $2.74 billion. Then again, my calculation confirms my first hypothesis: After a solid comeback on the stock market, AAN is now overvalued.

Final Thoughts

After reviewing this company, I don’t see any growth vector justifying the current valuation. The insignificant yield is deceptive, and the recent stock rebound is probably momentary. For those who caught this falling knife a year ago, now it’s time to let it go.

Disclaimer: I do not hold ANN in my Dividend Stocks Rock portfolios.

The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Additional disclosure: If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.