35 'Safer' MoPay Dividend Canadian All-Cap Equities Gain Traction In July

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safe" CDN MoPay stocks projected a slight 0.63% more gain than from $5K invested in all ten.

"Safer" CDN Dividend MoPay stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 6/30/17 to bolster their dividend backing. Two were dismissed screening for negative annual-returns.

35 of 90 Top Monthly Paying (MoPay) Canadian (CDN) Equities showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 6/30/17. Those 35 were tagged "safer".

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Forecast Ten Top Canada MoPay 'Safer' Dividend Stocks To Net 15.5% to 72.8% Gains To July, 2018

Note that three of the ten top net gain MoPay dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten yielders for the coming year. Thus the dog strategy for this "Safer" MoPay group as graded by analyst estimates for July proved 30% accurate.

Ten likely profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 (prices shown in $CDN):

High Arctic Energy Services [HWO.TO] (OTC:HGHAF) netted $727.79 based on mean target price estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 90% more than to the market as a whole.

Callidus Capital [CBL.TO] (OTC:CCAOF) netted $319.92 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 199% greater than the market as a whole.

Freehold Royalties [FRU.TO] (OTCPK:FRHLF) netted $305.67 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from twelve analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Crius Energy [KWH.UN.TO] (OTC:CRIUF) netted $271.07 based on a target estimate from four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Inter Pipeline [IPL.TO] (OTCPK:IPPLF) netted $236.69 based on target price estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Plaza Retail [PLZ.UN.TO] (PAZRF) netted $212.61, based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% less than the market as a whole

Gamehost [GH.TO] (OTC:GHIFF) netted $212.61 based on a target estimate from one analyst, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Pure Multi-Family REIT [RUF.UN.V] (OTCQX:PMULF) netted $163.26 based on the median of target estimates from ten analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. No Beta number was available for RUF.UN.V.

True North Commercial [TNT.UN.TO] netted $159.29 based on a mean target price estimate from two analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

Agellan Commercial REIT [ACR.UN.TO] (OTC:ACRVF) netted $155.27, based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 27.2% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten MoPay dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

35 of 90 July All-Cap Canadian MoPay Dividend Dogs Show Positive Returns And Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article showed a list of 50 all-cap Canada MoPay stocks gathered by yield from this same group of 90 from which the 35 'safer' were sorted. You see below the those that passed the dividend "stress" test. These all-cap Canadian monthly pay dividend dogs report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Financial guarantees. however, are frequently re-set by corporate boards of directors managing company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article asserts that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

What Business Sectors Contained "Safer" Monthly Dividend Canadian Equities For July?

Six of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the thirty-five equities with "safer" May dividends. The representation broke out, thus: real estate (12); financial services (6); consumer cyclical (8); healthcare (1); Utilities (2); energy (5); Industrials (1); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Technology (0). The first five sectors named on the list above were represented by the top ten "safer" dogs by yield.

Dog Metrics Found An Tiny July Bargain In MoPay "Safer" Stocks

Ten "Safe" top All-Cap MoPay dividend stocks per June 30 YCharts data were ranked by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Canadian Dividend Dogs Would Deliver (11) 12.05% VS. (12) 11.98% Net Gains from All Ten By July, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Canadian MoPay Dividend kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 0.63% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced "safe "MoPay dog, Callidus Capital [CBL.TO] (OTC:CCAOF), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 31.99%.

Lowest priced five "safe" MoPay dividend dogs as of June 30 were: Partners REIT [PAR.UN.TO]; BTB REIT [BTB.UN.TO] (OTC:BTBIF); True North Commercial [TNT.UN.TO]; Manulife Floating Rate [MFR.UN.TO]; Crius Energy TRUST [KWH.UN.TO] (OTC:CRIUF), with prices ranging from $3.20 to $10.37.

Higher priced five "safe" Canadian all-cap MoPay dogs for June 30 were: Artis REIT [AX.UN.TO] (OTCPK:ARESF); Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO] (OTCPK:CJREF); Callidus Capital [CBL.TO] (OTC:CCAOF); Medical Facilities [DR.TO] (OTCPK:MFCSF); Northview Apartment REIT [NVU.UN.TO] (OTC:NPRUF), whose prices ranged from $13.10 to $21.04.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: mybucketlist.co.kr

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.