TK 2020 Bonds: A High Conviction Long Yielding 12%

The high-yield bond market is more inefficient than the equity market, so that's a good place to go hunting for big yields.

The bonds have not reacted to the convincing analysis from Mintzmyer or disclosure of a huge stake from a highly regarded and deep-pocketed investor.

Another way to play the bullish TK thesis are TK's unsecured bonds which yield over 12% and mature in January 2020.

A top shipping analyst and legendary value investor have high conviction buys on Teekay equity because cash flow growth is a coiled spring, and risks are vastly over-stated.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) is an energy shipping company with three daughter companies as follows:

TGP - Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) shipping

TOO - offshore oil extraction logistics

TNK - crude oil tankers

TK derives roughly one-third of its enterprise value from owned ships, one-third from its stake in TGP, and one-third from interests in its other two daughters.

Intro: The Butterfly Effect Nails Teekay

It is said that a butterfly in Brazil can cause a tornado in Texas. The butterfly effect does a good job of explaining why TK's stock price has suffered greatly since the start of the year. But before discussing butterflies and tornadoes, let's rewind to the start of our story.

Meet the Arendal Spirit HMS:

I am sure Teekay management rues the day it laid eyes on this cursed ship. In fact, some claim the Arendal has blown a hole into the cash flow hull that protects Teekay's entire capital stack from sinking.

However, as with all relationships, Teekay's marriage to the Arendal started out just fine. TK's daughter TOO took delivery of the Arendal in early 2015, and TOO signed a three-year contract to lease the ship to Petrobras (NYSE:PBR). Shortly thereafter, the following global events created a very local effect on the Arendal and TOO/TK:

Oil prices continued plummeting

Many deepwater drilling projects were cancelled, and others scaled back

PBR faced a liquidity crisis

PBR was central to corruption scandals that brought down Brazil's president, resulted in police raids of their offices, and led to a subpoena from the US SEC

As a result of these events, PBR had to cut costs, and the Arendal came under the cross-hair. The Arendal is a floating hotel that provides extra-nice accommodations for oil workers, making it an easy place to cut costs without impacting revenue. Some operational problems with the ship gave PBR the perfect legal out from its three-year lease.

PBR terminated the ship's lease recently, so TOO now faces a vacancy it needs to fill. But it isn't that easy. Demand is weak for floating hotels due to the downturn in offshore drilling, so re-renting the ship isn't likely in the near term. More importantly, the lease termination triggered a clause in a TOO loan that made the loan callable within six months. Then, an analyst at Morgan Stanley published a report tying the possible loan call to a possible liquidity crisis for TOO, which could snowball into haircuts for TK's loan to TOO and haircuts to TK's loan guarantee of another TOO loan, thus plunging TK into a liquidity crisis of its own! The perfect storm!

A High Conviction Opportunity

Where some people see a storm, other people see opportunity. And, that person is J Mintzmyer of Seeking Alpha's Value Investor Edge service. Teekay's equity is his "highest conviction long position ever". His detailed and well-researched analysis is well worth the read. He's laid his career and net worth on the line with his call to go long TK.

Mintzmyer's bull case can be summarized in two parts:

The risks to TK are vastly overblown because Arendal is a small part of TOO's enterprise, has an even smaller impact on TK that is entirely indirect, and TOO has reasonable paths it can pursue to refinance the called loan

TK's cash flow will rocket higher when TGP starts distributing much more of its rapidly increasing cash flow to unit holders

All of the events to date can be summarized in the following two stock charts:

Stock Chart: TK Past Six Months

February 23: TK/TOO reports issues with the Arendal HMS. Stock declines

Late April: TK shows weak price action, breaking well below $9 support

May 18: TK discloses that the Arendal loan is now callable in six months

Stock Chart: TK Past One Month

June 9: Morgan Stanley issues report detailing “liquidity concerns”

Short interest spikes higher

June 22: Mintzmyer makes his high conviction buy rating on TK public on Seeking Alpha

June 23: The “Warren Buffett of Spain” discloses doubling his stake in TK to 10.1% and initiating a 5% stake in TK daughter TGP

TK January 2020 Bonds: Another Way to Play the Bull Thesis

I won't go any further on the bull case for TK equity as Mintzmyer has covered it in exceptional detail. However, I will make the case that the TK 2020 unsecured bonds are as good - if not better - way to play the TK bull thesis.

First, let's meet the 2020 bonds:

CUSIP: 87900YAA1

Maturity: 1/15/2020

Description: Senior unsecured note with 8.5% coupon

Make Whole Call Only

Yield to Maturity: ~12.25%

Price: ~92

Outstanding: $592M

Issue Date: 1/27/2010

The current bid/ask shows far more sellers than buyers (as of 7/3)

Eight Reasons Why The 2020 Bonds Are A High Conviction Buy

Compelling risk/return when using leverage - The first question you may ask is why buy the bonds if the equity is such a sure thing. The reason is that I believe the risk/reward is actually superior in the bonds. To amplify the bond's alpha, I suggest using leverage. For example, a 2x leveraged position in the bonds purchased at 92 with a margin rate of 2.5% would return $26,300 on a purchase of $100,000 face value worth of bonds. That's a 57% return on an equity investment of $46,000 over about 2.5 years!



You could argue that you could also make a return of $26,300 by simply purchasing $10,000 of TK equity and waiting for it to reach Mintzmyer's price target of $15+. This strategy entails far more risk but is still a reasonable course of action for people who don't have $46,000 of equity available to invest. Alternatively, if you want to diversify your investment across the TK capital stack, you could purchase both the bonds and the equity. Bonds have yet to react to the positive analysis and news that have moved the equity up substantially - As recently as 5/31, when TK equity was at $6.20, the bonds were trading at par. Since that time, the equity went about $1 lower after the bearish Morgan Stanley report and subsequent spike in short interest but then rebounded even higher after Mintzmyer's bullish article and the disclosure of the large stake by Cobas. The bonds are in the same place as they were when the equities bottomed out.



The bonds lagged the move in the equity on the downside, and now they are lagging on the upside. It is likely the bonds will catch up to the equity and trade significantly higher. TK bonds are mispriced in comparison to TGP preferred stock - How do we know the bonds are mispriced just because they are lagging the equity to the upside? Perhaps they were lagging so far behind on the downside that they were only reflecting the equity move from $10 to $7 when the equity was at $5. Now that the equity is around $7, perhaps the bonds are at fair value?



The answer to this question can be found by analyzing the price action of the TGP preferred (TGP-A) yielding 9% and trading at par while TK bonds are at 92 with a YTM over 12%. One could argue that the TGP is less risky than the TK bonds because TGP has no exposure to TOO, but that would be wrong. It is highly unlikely that TK would go bankrupt without taking TGP down with it. The insiders who control both TK and TGP have more of their money tied to TK than TGP, so they will ensure TK survives regardless of the cost to TGP. In an absolute worst case scenario, TK could simply force TGP to lend them whatever money they needed.



This is exactly what happened when Navios Maritime (NM) ran into liquidity problems. It forced one of its daughter companies to lend it money as Mintzmyer explains here:



"Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) management is in 'hot water' for a $50M related-party facility they pushed through via their daughter-company Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA). This $50M facility is secured by extremely weak assets, worth a maximum of $11M in today's market. The interest rate terms are also laughable, at LIBOR+3%, while even NNA is forced to pay outside lenders over 8%." Low Duration - The TK bonds mature in January 2020, which gives the bonds low duration. This is important for two reasons. First, you are guaranteed repayment at par at that time as long as TK is solvent. So, even if TK's situation is worse in 2020 than it is today and the fair market interest rate it would have to pay for a loan from private equity loan sharks is 15%, bondholders will still get paid at par. Therefore, the bonds are only a bet that TK survives, and there is no exposure to the risk that TK's situation worsens (short of bankruptcy).



Secondly, there is little interest rate risk with a bond of such short duration. In this way, the bonds are a pure play on the fortunes of TK, and you don't need to be too concerned about macro impacts from rising rates. This is also important if you use leverage since you don't want to be stuck in a position for an extended period while margin rates are rising. High recovery rate - While TK's bonds are unsecured, and unsecured bonds historically have a low recovery rate of 38% in bankruptcy, there is very little debt ahead of these particular bonds. The face value of the bonds is $594M, and TK only has a total of $655M of net debt. So, in the event of bankruptcy, the $61M of debt ahead of the bonds would get paid off first, and the remainder of TK's assets would go to the unsecured bonds. So, these bonds should have a recovery rate that is close to the 65% average rate secured bonds enjoy. Based on the below table, it's pretty hard to imagine a scenario in which there are insufficient assets to give a very high recovery rate to the bonds:

Parames/Cobas stake provides backstop - Francisco Garcia Parames is the "Warren Buffett of Spain", and he has taken a 10.1% stake in TK and a 5% stake in TGP. This is a tremendous vote of confidence in the long-term viability of the enterprise, but there is an overlooked benefit from the standpoint of bondholders.



The biggest risk to the bonds is a temporary liquidity crisis in which TK is unable to obtain bridge financing. This could happen due to issues that are specific to TK or a financial crisis in which liquidity dries up, as in the Great Recession. In either case, having a deep-pocketed investor like Warren Buffett as a large shareholder proves invaluable in those times of financial stress. In the Great Recession, Mr. Buffett provided much-needed liquidity to firms such as Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) when no one else would lend to them in return for preferred stock, warrants, and other interests. This lifeline saved those firms from a nightmare scenario while making a pretty penny for Mr. Buffett. In a similar way, I doubt Mr. Parames would allow TK to go bankrupt due to a temporary liquidity freeze, so he provides an important financial backstop to the enterprise. Diverse revenue streams - TK's correlation to the price of oil is often overstated. In fact, TK's revenue streams are diverse, and different parts of their business can benefit from both rising and falling oil prices. Diverse sources of revenue make TK much less likely to go bankrupt. Here's how oil impacts demand for TK's assets:



TGP - The demand for LNG carriers is tied to the spread between the price of natural gas in the US and the price worldwide. As long as the spread exceeds the cost of liquefaction and shipping, there will be rising demand for TGP's assets. There is little correlation to the price of oil. One could actually argue that lower oil prices are actually good for TGP. Low oil prices are usually caused by increasing frack-oil production which causes lower US natural gas prices and a larger spread to worldwide NG prices.



TNK - The demand for TNK's crude carriers actually increases as the price of oil decreases. The reason is that low oil prices make Chinese oil production uneconomic, increasing the amount of oil China must import. China is the world's largest importer of seaborne oil, and its demand is a primary driver of tanker demand. Furthermore, OPEC production cuts actually increase the demand for TNK's assets.



TK Owned Assets (FSPOs) - These assets benefit from rising oil prices as the demand for FSPOs increase as oil prices increase.



TOO - The demand for its assets also increase as oil prices rise. The high-yield bond market is inefficient - The efficiency of the equity market is well proven, and it is perhaps impossible to generate alpha through stock picking. Most retail investors should avoid picking large-cap stocks or managed funds and instead invest in passive index funds to optimize risk/return. It is perhaps possible for retail investors to generate alpha by investing in small caps where the market is less efficient, but this theory is not proven.



However, it is quite clear that the high-yield bond market is far less efficient than the equity market. In fact, investors should avoid index funds because they lag the return of actively managed funds.



Therefore, investors are far more likely to find inefficiencies in the high-yield bond market than the equity market, and that is where they should focus their efforts. The lag in price action between TK's bonds and TK's equity is a great example of this inefficiency.

As a "landlord investor", I believe TK can be trusted with my capital because it will pay the interest "rent" on time and return my capital intact.

Disclosure: I allocated about 7% of my non-real estate investment portfolio to TK 2020 bonds at a purchase price of 99.5. Recently, I added another 4% at a purchase price of 92.

