Brunswick Corporation: Are Investors Going Out With The Tide?

Given that it is Fourth of July, what better time than to do a deep dive on Brunswick Corporation (BC)? There are more than a few families that are going to spend the holiday on the water, and chances are that boat has a Brunswick product onboard. Given the highly discretionary nature of discretionary marine spending, the company was understandably massacred during the fallout of the Great Recession; shares lost more than 80% of their value. Believe it or not, the market’s reaction was understandable. Back then, Brunswick was heavily reliant on actual boat construction and resulting sales, and revenue from that activity fell 75% from 2007 to 2009. Losses were heavy; GAAP losses totaled more than $1.1B in 2008 and 2009. Brunswick stuck it out and survived and has more than recovered those losses. Does the multi-year rally off the lows still have legs?

Business Overview, Macro Trends In Boating

Brunswick Corporation operates under three segments today: Marine Engine, Boating, and Fitness. The Marine Engine segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine propulsion systems, as well as a variety of parts and accessories like riggings, propellers, oil and lubes, etc. Most of the engines are sold under the heavily recognizable Mercury name, which carries an excellent reputation within the marine industry. Revenue is basically split 50/50 between parts and accessories and engine sales, and it is important to note that outboard motors comprise more than 80% of engine sales (and a higher percentage of unit volume) versus inboard/sterndrive applications. In general, outboard sales are biased towards smaller boats with more saltwater use. So, when thinking about forecasting sales trends, you’re going to have to focus on economic health along coastal cities (saltwater access) among middle to middle-upper class consumers. This is largely positive; industry sales have been much stronger in smaller outboard boats versus larger fiberglass sterndrive/inboard boats lately. Industry-wide, outboard boats posted 6% overall sales growth in 2016 (decelerating to 4% y/y in Q1 2017), while fiberglass-built sterndrive/inboard boats posted 3% declines in 2016, which accelerated to a 12% decline in Q1 2017 (led by a 13% collapse in the important 14-30 foot category). Investors will find this weakness reflected in Brunswick’s own reported results in the Boating segment. Luckily, Boating does not have the impact that it once had. Back in 2007, pre-recession, the Marine Engine segment made up a touch over 50% of overall Marine sales, with Boating making up the other half; today, that mix is 70% in favor of Marine Engine. Beyond being much less cyclical, this has also been a big driver of margin expansion for the company, as the parts business has traditionally carried much better margins than actual boat manufacture. Despite generating half of consolidated revenue (including Fitness segment, more on that later), the Marine Engine segment generates two thirds of operating profit and is the most core segment to Brunswick’s long-term health. It is (perhaps surprisingly to some) more asset heavy and carries higher requirements on research and development to remain relevant, but the trade-offs are largely positive.

Within the Boating segment, sales are split between aluminum (38% of sales) and fiberglass (25% outboard, 37% sterndrive/inboard). Aluminum boats are cheap, economical boats that see a lot of use in recreational fishing in freshwater, and that is where Brunswick competes with its Tracker, Alumacraft, and G3 aluminum freshwater boating brands. The rest of Brunswick’s boats trend toward larger craft, as the mid-range boating segment has traditionally experienced razor-thin margins. Even if you go back to the boom years for Brunswick’s Boating segment, operating margins came in at 7%, primarily due to a heavy mix of these mid-range boats dragging down the margins on yachts and other large craft. Despite sales being less than half of what they once were, Brunswick posted 4% operating margins in 2016 on a much more asset light and intense business. It's best to think of Brunswick’s Boating segment as playing on the extremes; mass production of cheap, light aluminum fishing boats (using economies of scale to compete with smaller manufacturers), while also doing the hard work and design on more luxury, high-end boats (where consumers are less price sensitive and margins are higher). Unfortunately, as noted above, large craft tend to use inboard/sterndrive engines, and sales of large craft have been under pressure. This does create a healthy mix balance when framed against the Marine Engine segment, however, which tends to concentrate on sales to mid-range craft.

The Wild Card: Fitness?

For those investors who are not really familiar with boating (I’ve got more than enough expensive hobbies already), the Brunswick name might be familiar to those that are into billiards or bowling. Brunswick is all but synonymous in billiards, and it had more than a century of exposure to the bowling business as well. These assets all fell into the Fitness segment, which is basically a catch-all for any and all operations outside of the boating business. Personally, I would much rather see this company as a pure play on boating assets, and the usual gut reaction there is to suggest “spin off”, but management has the unfortunate problem of the company’s historical identity being anchored in these assets versus boating. The company could spin off the Brunswick name with these assets, instead of renaming the remaining company Mercury Marine, but the problem then becomes a lot of the new Fitness assets (more on that later) have no tie to the Brunswick identity. It’s a tough situation, but luckily, the Fitness segment has been such an easy business to model historically ($115M operating earnings in 2014, $117M operating earnings in 2015 and 2016) that it isn’t too burdensome, and perhaps the differentiation is welcome from an earnings stability perspective.

Interestingly, Brunswick sold its retail bowling center division to Bowlmor AMF in 2014 for $270M, a move that surprised many given the Brunswick name was basically ubiquitous within the industry. Management stated that the move was not one that was meant to be a statement on the health of the industry, but at the end of the day, given management’s long-term goal of doubling Life Fitness segment revenue by 2020, holding on to a declining business did not fit that model. That capital was redirected towards the Cybex acquisition, which offers a line of cardiovascular and strength products (treadmills, bikes, free weights, functional weight machines) that have much better long-term growth potential. Brunswick further leveraged its interest in this product line by buying SCIFIT, which has an exercise product line-up directed towards the active aging, medical wellness, and rehabilitation markets within the fitness segment, which is a high growth area of the fitness business.

Financials, Growth Trajectory, and Valuation

There are some challenges in 2017. Unfavorable cost absorption and reserve adjustments in large fiberglass sterndrive/inboard boats, as well as higher commodity costs and sales mix within aluminum boats, have hit the Boating segment pretty hard, with operating income down 18% y/y in Q1. These factors are unlikely to moderate much within 2017, which is likely to put a damper on margin and earnings. Luckily, Marine Engine continues to outperform, with continued sales growth in outboard motors, particularly in higher margin high horsepower categories, resulting in favorable mix. Fitness will likely be steady, with the only headwind being foreign currency (particularly within Europe). Growth has been higher internationally versus overseas, which has led to some margin impact within the segment, although high single digit revenue growth is to be lauded.

Generally, non-GAAP and GAAP earnings have not deferred significantly at Brunswick. However, 2017 will be a bit different. In Q1, the company recorded $15.2M in restructuring exit and integration charges, primarily related to the closure of a Brazilian boat manufacturing facility, but also some costs associated to acquisition integration and leadership transition within the Fitness business. Overall, the guidance is for $26-28M in costs for the full year, which won’t be immaterial. Diluted EPS guidance is for $4.03/share at the mid-point, with sell-side Street estimates a touch more bullish ($4.06/share). This reflects my view fairly well: high single digit top line growth, incremental operating margin improvement.

Leverage is nearly immaterial, but most of it is legacy debt that is likely to be refinanced at better rates later on. While the company has $435M in gross long-term debt ($161M net of cash), of note, Brunswick has $162M worth of 7.125% notes due 2027 outstanding, as well as $103M in 7.375% debentures due 2023. While the 2023 debentures are not redeemable, the 2027 notes can be called at any time. These last traded at an indicated trade yield of 4.9%, so there is a solid case to be made for redemption for incremental savings. If the company makes another meaningful acquisition, I suspect this debt will be redeemed and rolled over to another, potentially later, maturity. The net cash balance of $260M seems high ($469M at the end of last year), but Brunswick does need to keep a large cash balance on hand for working capital, particularly during Q1 ($137M in negative free cash flow in Q1). Either way, net debt/EBITDA is substantially less than 1x, giving the company substantial firepower if it needs to make a game-changing acquisition. CompX International (CIX) and West Marine (WMAR) made for compelling choices, although the company would need to move quick on West Marine, which announced it was being taken private by Monomoy Capital Partners for $12.97/share less than a week ago.

From a valuation standpoint, as usual, I look towards free cash flow yield as the most compelling way to value here. Investors should expect $270M in free cash flow this year, good enough for a 4.9% free cash flow yield. This is largely reflective of where the company has traded for the past two years (perhaps a touch of a discount). As a result, this is one of those rare cases where I actually agree with the Street: consensus price target is $67.50/share, which is about a 6% discount to current levels. I’m right there in agreement. I can’t be a buyer here given the thin upside, but I do like Brunswick and how it is structured and run. I could be enticed to be a buyer if we saw a retreat to the low $50s/share, assuming no impairment to the core business, but I suspect the chances of that occurring will be thin. As far as current holders go, this looks like a solid hold to me, as long as you’re optimistic on continued consumer health here in the Americas.

