Will Silver Bottom Here After The FOMC Minutes?

Hedge funds have the highest reported gross short position in almost two years. Any rally in silver could be significantly helped along by fund short covering.

This is a follow-up to our weekly update, in which we suggested neutral positioning in the iShares Silver Trust (SLV). In our view, the Fed minutes reiterated the same message as the initial press conference from a few weeks ago (e.g. no real "news"). As a result, we believe that silver and SLV could find a bottom soon, particularly with geopolitical tensions brewing.

On the daily chart, we can see that SLV broke below its most recent low, which could have triggered both stop loss orders and/or initiations of new short positions. The short- medium- and long-term charts for silver are quite frankly bearish. But, our call for silver here is not based off of the technicals. If we were pure technicians, we would not be going long.

Beneath current price levels, SLV longs will want price to hold its most recent low of $14.85/share, which was seen on December 20th, 2016. We expect a bottoming process to begin forming here, which could take a few days. If price closes below $14.80/share from here, we will likely punt on our long position.

One thing that caught our eye today was the 2-year history of managed money / hedge fund ownership of silver in the COMEX futures market. Our regular readers know that we tend to focus on the commercial bank short positions to determine how the Commitment of Trader's ("COT") report might affect silver trading in the week ahead. In this case, the managed money / hedge fund long position is very interesting as well.

From the most recent COT report from June 27th, 2017, we can see two significant and related items:

The gross hedge fund short position of 52,602 contracts is the highest it has been since the summer of 2015 (the orange line below); and The net hedge fund position of 11,833 contracts is the lowest that it has been since January, 2016 (the yellow line below).

It is important to note here that the commercial banks are the "smart money" in this trade, and they tend to profit more from silver trading than do the hedge funds. The hedge funds tend to have the highest long exposure at market tops, and the lowest long exposure near market bottoms. As you can see below, the hedge fund net long position is well below where it was near the recent lows at the end of 2016 (the yellow line).

With the recent price action in silver, we can envision a scenario where the hedge funds were enticed this week to add even more short positions beyond the already elevated highs. If so, then any price rally in silver could be significantly helped along by hedge fund short-covering.

Certainly, hedge funds would be more eager to cover their short positions than would the commercial (bullion) banks. The bullion banks have the legal ability to print more paper shorts when demand increases, the hedge funds do not.

This could get interesting.

