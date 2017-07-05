June Portfolio Update: Portfolio Is Up 8%, Dividend Growth Is Up 40% From Last Year

As I said in my previous monthly update, we teachers love the month of June. This year, it is an especially good June. In addition to being done with teaching for the school year, June was a record month for dividends in the Bro household (see below). Even better than that, my wife and I welcomed a Baby Dividend Bro into this world. Aside from the lack of sleep, it has been a great experience so far. He and I have already had some discussions on sports allegiances (being a Michigan alumnus and fan, I’ve already discussed with him why we are far superior to that team from down south), and we’ve talked at length about the importance of dividend growth investing. I want to think he understands, but he mostly stares back at me and blows bubbles into his milk. One day he will get it.

Now that I’ve gotten a few hours sleep, I believe that I can throw a few coherent thoughts together. Before the little guy wakes up, I want to examine how our portfolio performed in the month of June.

For the year, our portfolio is up 8.20%, including dividends. The S&P 500 is up 9.15% when you take into consideration dividends. We might not be beating the market right now, but an 8% gain in the first half of the year is nothing to scoff at.

Philip Morris (PM) has actually “pulled back” slightly from last month’s update, but still has returned more than 28% this year. Boeing (BA) moves into second place on our top performers, as the aerospace company has gained 27% year to date. Apple (AAPL), which has been the best or second best performer for us all year, slips to third place, having seen gains of more than 24% since the start of the year. Credit Card behemoth Visa (V) has seen its share price rise more than 20% year to date. Cummins (CMI) rounds out the top 5 best performers. The engine maker has returned almost 19% for 2017. Boeing and Philip Morris are our fourth and seventh biggest positions, respectively. Visa and Apple are less than a full position and I find both are undervalued and would welcome a chance to add to either name. We purchase a small amount of Cummins each month through Shareowneronline.com.

Now for our laggards. Our bottom 5 performers are the exact same as last month, and for most of the year in fact, just with a slightly shuffled order. Target (TGT) leads again, with shares losing more than 27% since the start of the year. Verizon (VZ) shares continue a tough 2017, having lost some 16% this year. Down more than 15% this year, Qualcomm’s (QCOM) struggle continues as well. General Electric (GE), which just recently replaced embattled CEO Jeff Immelt, is next up on our laggard list. The stock has fallen 14.5% since the first trading day of the year. Chevron (CVX) remains a laggard in 2017, as the share price has fallen more than 11%. As I have said a few times in these updates, I am willing to add to all of these names except for General Electric. GE is a full position for us, though I have some concerns about holding shares. Cash flows for the industrial company were negative last quarter. Compared to many other industrials, including all of the ones we own, have performed very well in 2017. Industrials Honeywell (HON), Lockheed Martin (LMT), 3M (MMM) and the previously mentioned Boeing and Cummins are all up at least double digits. GE really pales in comparison to these other names. I’m not ready to jettison the company, but if the dividend doesn’t appear safe, I wouldn’t hesitate to sell our General Electric position.

June Purchase

On June 5, we doubled our position in Nike (NKE). We were able to pick up shares at $52.89. At that time, F.A.S.T. Graphs said the current price to earnings ratio was 22.1. Compared to the 5-year average PE of 24.3, we bought shares at a nearly 10% discount. S&P Capital gave a 1-year price target of $64 and a current fair value of $57.50, offering upside of 20.8% and 8.5%, respectively, from where we purchased shares. Morningstar said fair value was $58, meaning we got our second batch of Nike shares at a 9.5% discount to fair value. Overall, I considered Nike to be a little over 12% undervalued when we bought shares of the company. At the time, it was one of the more undervalued stocks that I followed, so I had no problem making Nike a half position in our portfolio. I should note that S&P Capital lowered their 12-month price target to $60 recently.

Much of the recent talk regarding retail and apparel companies is that Amazon is going to take their lunch and companies like Nike will be powerless to do anything about it. With the caveat that I’d rather be lucky than good, shares responded very well after Nike released earnings Thursday afternoon. Fourth-quarter earnings registered a 10 cent EPS beat and revenue was up 5.3% year over year. While a much lower tax rate (13.7% for the quarter vs 21.2% for the same period last year) helped, there were also some interesting developments. Direct to consumer sales were up 30% year over year. Direct to consumer revenues were up 18%. The company also announced that they will partner with Amazon (AMZN) to start selling select footwear items in the United States. There were still some weak points in the company’s earnings release, such as gross margins declining, but expectations for Nike and anything retail have been very low. Investors responded positively to the earnings release, with share prices jumping 11% during Friday’s session.

On a side note, when we decided to add to our Nike position at the beginning of June, we did so with the knowledge that their earnings would be coming out at the end of the month. Depending on the results, shares could crater to the downside or explode to the upside. Because our investment horizon is many years down the road, a single earnings report wasn’t going to change our belief that Nike was a good investment. Nike offers products consumers like. It has a strong brand value. They are a company that has been around a long time and has gone through many different economic cycles. Nike has seen its fair share of competitors and still manages to demonstrate solid growth. Knowing this is why we decided not to wait until the quarterly results and why we are sitting on a pretty nice capital gain.

Current Positions

After this month’s activity, our portfolio consists of the following 36 companies:

3M, AbbVie (ABBV), Aflac (AFL), Altria (MO), Apple, AT&T (T), Boeing, Chevron, Cisco (CSCO), Coca-Cola (KO), Costco (COST), Cummins, CVS Health (CVS), Disney (DIS), Dominion Energy (D), Exxon Mobil (XOM), General Electric, General Mills (GIS), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Honeywell International, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Lockheed Martin, MasterCard (MA), Microsoft (MSFT), Nike, PepsiCo (PEP), Philip Morris, Procter & Gamble (PG), Qualcomm, Realty Income (O), Starbucks (SBUX), Target, Ventas (VTR), Verizon, V. F. Corp (VFC) and Visa.

June Dividends

Now this is the fun part. Our overall portfolio might lag the S&P 500 by a percentage point or two, but that isn’t my main concern. Dividend income, one that is rising, is our objective. June’s dividend income was pretty remarkable. 19 companies, more than half of our portfolio, paid dividends this month. March, June, September and December produce This month’s income was more than any other month we have ever had. Our income was up 40.5% compared to June of last year, up 105.5% compared to June 2015 and up more than 300% since June 2014. That blows my mind when I think about it. Our income for June is up more than 3 fold since 2014. For the year, our income growth is up almost 40% from last year, up almost 80% from 2015 and up more than 166% from 2014. As I always say, this performance isn’t due to any risky investment strategy. Buying shares of reasonably valued companies that raise their dividends each and every year and then reinvesting those dividends is the reason behind this income growth.

19 companies paid us dividends this month: Aflac, Cummins, Boeing, Visa, Microsoft, Honeywell, Exxon Mobil, Target, 3M, Chevron, Johnson & Johnson, Realty Income, V.F. Corp, Dominion Energy, Qualcomm, Lockheed Martin, Gilead Sciences, Ventas and Pepsi.

Conclusion

The first half of the year has been pretty good for our portfolio. We are up more than 8%, but the real story is our dividend growth this year. I look forward to see the improvement in income we have in the next 5, 10, 20 years. Should be quite the ride. What do you think of our purchase this month? Feel free to leave a comment. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AFL, CMI,CVX, GILD, GIS, HON, JPM, KO, XOM,MA, MMM,MO, MSFT,PG, PM, QCOM, T, TGT, V, VFC, VTR, AAPL, BA, CSCO, CVS, DIS, GE, JNJ, O, PEP, SBUX, VZ, NKE, LMT,D, COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not investment professionals. Please do your own research before making a financial decision.