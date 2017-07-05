ESPs Are In Demand As Oilfield Service Companies Seek An Advantage

Expect to see more consolidation in the industry, as low oil prices keep severe downward pricing pressure on oilfield service providers.

The deals represent continued competition for any technology that can provide an edge in the highly competitive oilfield services industry.

Quick Take

Energy services companies Halliburton (HAL) and Forum Energy Technologies (FET) have acquired electric submersible pump companies Summit ESP and Multilift, respectively. The deals represent continued competition for any technology that can increase efficiencies and reduce costs in the intensely competitive oilfield services industry.

Expect to see more consolidation in the industry, as private companies potentially lose out vs. publicly held firms that have bigger war chests to acquire scale and efficiencies.

Target Companies

Tulsa, Okla.-based Summit (reportedly acquired by Halliburton) was founded in 2010 to engineer and manufacture electric submersible pump (ESP) systems.

Management was founded by John Kenner, who was previously president of Baker Hughes Centrilift, where he held several positions from 1991 to 2009. In 2014, Summit claimed to be the "number three supplier of ESP pumps and services in North America and projected to the number two supplier by December 2014."

Houston, Texas-based Multilift (acquired by Forum Energy) has developed improvements to ESP systems by developing its patented SandGuard and Cyclone completion products. As the company says, "these innovative products extend the useful life of an electrical submersible pump by protecting it against falling sand and other solids after shutdown."

Sand fallback is the number one cause of ESP failure in unconventional wells, and the video below shows Multilift’s solution to the problem:

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Terms of the two deals were not disclosed by any of the participants. It was reported that Halliburton wanted to complete the acquisition of Summit before the close of the merger of Baker Hughes (BHI) and GE's (NYSE:GE) oil and gas group, which was announced on Monday, July 3, 2017.

Neither Halliburton or Forum Energy have filed an 8-K, which would be required if the transaction resulted in a change of financial condition, so it is likely the purchase price was not material to either company’s financial condition. Rather, the deals for ESP technologies are a sign of the intensifying competition for any conceivable efficiency advantage in the oilfield services market for fracking and other unconventional oil and gas recovery operations.

I have written extensively about the oilfield services sector since several companies have filed to go public as oil prices have stabilized in the wake of the drop from above $100/bbl in 2014, to its current level of $45 to $50/bbl. Few oilfield services companies have succeeded in going public in the current environment, despite management's highlighting of their growing rig counts and high capacity usage. Their financials can be charitably described as "challenged," since they are losing money and cash quickly in what must be due to a brutal pricing environment.

Hence, companies like HAL and FET are acquiring firms and technologies that will enable them to compete more cost-effectively for well completion services. Severe competition is driving continued efficiency enhancements in the oilfield services market, so it is not surprising to see companies with the resources to acquire those technologies moving aggressively to secure them before less well-capitalized competitors can do so. In that sense, being a public company with access to greater M&A resources gives them a financial edge over privately held oilfield services competitors.

I expect to see more acquisitions as the overall trend toward consolidation continues in the cutthroat environment for oilfield services.

