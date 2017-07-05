Alkermes Preliminary Phase 3 Data Leaves A Welcomed Impression

Recently, Alkermes (ALKS) posted top-line phase 3 results for its clinical candidate ALKS 3831. The drug is used to treat patients with a disease known as Schizophrenia. The drug is desperately needed in this patient population to improve quality of life. The financials show that the company has enough capital to run operations for the next 12 months.

Preliminary Phase 3 Results

Alkermes posted positive preliminary results for its Schizophrenia candidate ALKS 3831. The phase 3 trial was known as the ENLIGHTEN-1 study and recruited a total of 403 patients. Patients in the trial were given either an oral version of ALKS 3831 or a placebo compound. The drug was compared to placebo after only a 4-week treatment period. The preliminary phase 3 trial was successful, because it met on the primary endpoint of the study. The primary endpoint was a mean change in baseline on a scale known as the "Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale" or PANSS. ALKS 3831 demonstrated a statistically significant change in baseline compared to placebo. That gave a p-value of p < 0.001, meaning statistical significance.

What makes the results even more profound was that the trial also incorporated a comparator arm. The comparator arm used a drug that is currently approved to treat patients with Schizophrenia. That drug is known as olanzapine which comes from Eli Lilly (LLY) and marketed as Zyprexa. The comparator arm also achieved a positive efficacy outcome of p = 0.004. The study even met on the secondary endpoint of they study achieving a positive outcome on the Clinical Global Impression Severity Scale compared to placebo. The p-value on that scale was p = 0.002.

Newer Treatments Needed

The drug from Eli Lilly, olanzapine, is an efficacious drug that treats patients with Schizophrenia. Matter of fact it is a well known drug to clinicians but doctors have been hesitant to keep it as a first-line therapy to treat the disease. Why would a drug such as olanzapine with good efficacy be cast aside by doctors as a primary therapy? That is because soon after approval Eli Lilly had to add a strong warning label to Zyprexa. This warning label listed the egregious side effects associated with taking the drug to treat Schizophrenia. The biggest issues are weight gain, high cholesterol, high blood sugar, and other metabolic issues. Eli Lilly has somewhat alleviated this issue by adding opioid antagonist in the mixture to reduce the side effects.

Still, the metabolic issues are still strong for patients taking olanzapine. That's why now olanzapine is the third most prescribed drug for Schizophrenia. That's where ALKS 3831 comes in. That is because it achieves similar, if not better, efficacy compared to olanzapine but with a better safety profile. That statement can be pointed out with two quotes from Christoph Correll, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine at Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine:

Many physicians recognize the powerful efficacy profile of olanzapine, but are hesitant to prescribe it given the severe weight gain and metabolic side effects commonly associated with its use. A new antipsychotic with robust efficacy and a favorable weight and metabolic profile compared to olanzapine would be a welcome addition to the schizophrenia treatment landscape. This study confirms a key element of this profile, with a clear demonstration of efficacy in a large, well-conducted clinical trial.

Both of the quotes above are from a medical professional that deals with Psychiatric drugs as a main profession. To take it further, Alkermes is running a separate phase 3 clinical trial that is treating patients with Schizophrenia. Although, in this clinical trial the observation is to determine if ALKS 3831 has a better weight gain profile compared to olanzapine. Remember above where it is stated that olanzapine causes metabolic issues such as weight gain. Well, this trial is being done to determine if the weight gain achieved by patients taking ALKS 3831 is less than those who take olanzapine. This short 6-month trial is known as ENLIGHTEN-2, and results of this trial are expected sometime in 2018.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Alkermes has cash and cash equivalents of $181.3 million ending March 31, 2017. The company anticipates that the capital should be sufficient to fund operations for the next 12 months. It states in the filing that if it it unable to obtain a corporate partnership for its programs it will be forced to use other measures. Such other measures include equity offering, borrowing from banks, or loans. Most biotech companies do not wait until the last few months to dilute for cash. Therefore, if there is no partnership announced within the next 3 to 4 months, there is a high probably that Alkermes will have to dilute for cash.

Conclusion

ALKS 3831 has shown statistical significance compared to placebo in patients with Schizophrenia. The drug was even shown to have a better safety profile compared to Eli Lilly's olanzapine. Alkermes has sufficient capital to fund operations for the next 12 months. However, there will likely be an offering on deck if it can't find a partnership with another pharmaceutical company in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.