Wells Fargo: Weakest Capital Return Hike For Good Reason

The valuation thesis along with lingering fraud headwinds limit the relative value of the stock.

At a time when most of the large banks approved massive increases to capital returns, Wells Fargo (WFC) had a not so surprising limited bump in capital plans. The end result is the large bank that use to lead the sector in capital returns is now turning into a laggard confirming by previous investment thesis.

The 2017 capital plan is even more conflicting due to relative weak stock returns in the sector over the last year due in large part to the fraud issues. Is the weak hike in capital returns another reason to avoid Wells Fargo?

As part of the Fed's Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR), Wells Fargo got no objection to increasing the dividend from $0.38 to $0.39. As well, the 2017 Capital Plan includes an approval for up to $11.5 billion of stock repurchases after spending $8.3 billion last year.

Wells Fargo already had the largest dividend in the large bank sector that includes the likes of Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) so a big dividend hike wasn't expected. Citigroup doubling the dividend to a 1.9% yield sounds a lot more impressive than a penny hike, but Wells Fargo will yield a much more impressive 2.8%.

The real noticeable difference is in the stock buybacks. Wells Fargo only approved $11.5 billion for stock buybacks while the other banks saw massive surges in capital plans and signals of better stock values. JPMorgan approved a record $19.4 billion and even lowly Citigroup increased stock buyback plans to $15.6 billion.

BoA approved a comparable $12.0 billion, but the bank has a smaller market value and increased the buyback from only $5.0 billion last year.

Even after vastly underperforming the sector over the last year, Wells Fargo doesn't see the same value in the stock for a larger stock buyback. The other three stocks all gained at least 50% over the last 12 months while Wells Fargo only gained 19%.

WFC data by YCharts

Looking at the various book value multiples, one clearly sees why Wells Fargo isn't as aggressive with stock buybacks as the other large financials. The troubled bank trades at roughly double the price to TBV as Citigroup.

WFC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

At the same time in part due to the fraud issues and the changes in the aggressive sales culture, Wells Fargo isn't generating the same earnings growth. The bank is only forecast to grow earnings 8.2% next year while the likes of Bank of America is expecting to see earnings surge 22.4%.

Last year, Wells Fargo set a payout ratio target at up to 75% leading to only $8.3 billion spent on share buybacks. Now the bank appears willing to increase the payout ratio closer to 90% with the $11.5 billion buybacks approval.

In essence, one can't be too mad at the bank. The question is why shareholders didn't change sector stocks when the investment equation in the sector changed.

The issue was and is relative valuations. Wells Fargo entered the period with fraud headwinds while trading at the richest valuation in the group. The other banks offered better deals to investors last year and despite the rallies, the equation hasn't really changed.

The key investor takeaway is that the multi-year shift in the sector fundamentals is still in progress. Wells Fargo offers a solid dividend and a supportive stock buyback. The stock though offers the worst value in this group of large financials and the 2017 capital plans back up that thesis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.